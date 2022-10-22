Sudanese coup victims are remembered in front of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva

It is unfathomable that the Sudanese government is allowed to participate on the Human Rights Council board.

Another large rally against Sudanese General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan in Geneva, the third in a row around Al Burhan who staged a coup in Sudan on Oct. 25, 2021.

We have an obligation to make certain that the objectives of the "Revolution of Dignity" are accomplished and that individual freedoms and free speech are safeguarded.” — Manel Msalmi, European Association for Defense of Minorities

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After large rallies in the European-Belgian capital of Brussels and a big manifestation in front of the International Criminal Court in the Dutch kingdom, today the 22nd of october 2022, there is another large rally and commemoration ceremony around the victims of Al Burhan at the Place des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, which has just begun with an incredible turnout of Sudanese diaspora and worldwide leaders in human rights, human rights defenders from all over the world, and volunteers from a variety of organisations. The Sudanese community was also dissatisfied with Sudan's election to the board of the human rights council. Together, the protestors are requesting that the United Nations establish an impartial and special UN envoy to investigate human rights crimes, as well as highlighting the need for a reconciliation figure to help all Sudanese. In the end, Al Burhan has replaced Al Bashir as Sudan's new ruler after Al Bashir's ouster. This latest demonstration sends a strong message to the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Additionally, this march is endorsed by approximately 150 non-governmental organisations. The pressure is upped once again on Al Burhan in Sudan. The only issue is when Al Burhan will reach his decision and resign to let democracy to triumph. The guy who had previously pledged to call elections has now returned to this promise and is doing all he can to maintain power for as long as possible while crushing any dissent with a massive repression apparatus. The fact that this administration is permitted to sit on the Human Rights Council board is incomprehensible to any sane person in the world. Manel Msalmi, president of the European Association for the Defense of Minorities, and Andy Vermaut, head of the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue, are taking the protest to a new and unprecedented level. Some big personalities came to support the cause, in addition to a large delegation from the Sudanese diaspora. An important name was Joelle Fiss,deputy in Switzerland (radical Liberal party) and a great Human Rights expert from Oxford University who preferred not to see his name in the article for the sake of academic objectivity.

Manel Msalmi, Europe's leading female human rights advocate, recounts:”It is very upsetting for human rights and women's rights activists in general to see Sudan elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council with Al Burhan regime in power. This is particularly upsetting in the light of the human rights violations that have been committed against protesters one year after the coup that led to the death of Sudanese civilians. We have an obligation to make certain that the objectives of the "Revolution of Dignity" are accomplished and that individual freedoms and free speech are safeguarded.The EU works closely with The UN to ensure the Democratic and peaceful transition of the country.In January 2022 ,the European Parliament issued a resolution condemning the coup in Sudan which should respect the EU and international human rights charter to be recognized as a member of UN Human Rights Council. ”

Criminal leaders

Andy Vermaut has just addressed the crowd:”Due to the importance of this gathering, we have chosen to have this meeting in public, in Switzerland, in Geneva, in front of the human rights council, the world wide symbol of hope for peoples around the world. We are here today, on the symbolic date and hour 2’ o’ clock, on October 22 2022, proud to see here you as human rights advocates, leaders from the international community, and residents from across the world come here right now together to place the blame for Sudan's tyranny on one man: "Al Burhan, the dictator of Sudan". We, the People’s of the World, tend to be overconfident in our own skills and forget that battling injustice is a shared obligation, despite the fact that we all need to fight for existence. Al-Bashir and Al-Burhan are both criminal leaders. We demand an end to Al Burhan's tyranny, we demand fair treatment for the people of Sudan, we demand justice and security for Sudan, we want to Stop Al Burhan. Yes, even if we're all fighting for our lives, that sentence is true. By cooperating towards a more peaceful and harmonious world, we, the individuals who happen to be living on that same earth at the same time, may make a difference for the benefit of future generations here and in Sudan.”

HRC and Sudan

Andy Vermaut once again brought the audience along with his impassioned speech:”Around here in front of the broken chair, we believe strongly in the concept of a universal human community. Now that we've arrived at the heart of the international human rights system, all these smart people have a great opportunity to tackle some of the world's most important challenges. Abdel Fattah al-rule Burhan's in Sudan has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people; it is only just that Sudan should be removed from the Human Rights Council's governing board. Because Al Burhan is in control, Sudan should not have been able to join the Human Rights Council’s board, because we are violation the principles of the human rights body itself. Burhan does not care about peaceful coexistence, the benefit of his nation and its people, or partnership in achieving harmony.”

Peaceful demonstrators

Andy Vermaut convincingly states:”The military junta that gained power in a coup d'état on October 25, 2021, invalidated the August 2019 Constitutional Document and removed Dr. Abdallah Hamdok from office. Since this fraudulent regime change, around 120 peaceful demonstrators have been killed, the internet has been shut down, journalists have been threatened, women protesters have been raped, and many pro-democracy activists have been arbitrarily arrested or gone missing. Violence, violations of human rights, and offences against international humanitarian law have all been reported to be on the rise in Darfur. The human rights council has done to little to counteract the rising tide of racist and xenophobic rhetoric plaguing in the country. What human rights can Sudan defend in the Human Rights Council with their coupleader Al Burhan? We come today to bring attention to the ongoing violations of human rights, violence against women, political dissidents, activists for human rights and political affairs, and anyone else who dares to speak out in Sudan, at the United Nations Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court, where we were just last week. We are in front of the Human Rights Council as one people. As brothers of multiple continents, we respectfully beseech those in charge of international human rights enforcement to do all in their ability to stop Abdel Fattah al-crimes Burhan's against humanity.”

Human Rights Rapporteur

Andy Vermaut continues with an ardent plea for a democratic Sudan:”The Sudanese government should bring those responsible for the murders of those who fought the coup before the Human Rights Rapporteur. The missing Sudanese special rapporteur was appointed to investigate. Now that Sudan is a voting member of the Human Rights Council, would the organisation appoint a special rapporteur to investigate allegations of human rights abuses committed by Al Burhan? Since Sudan is now serving as a board member on this human rights council, it would seem that all efforts to seek justice have been shelved due to the body's obvious bias. To what extent and when will the Human Rights Council begin to grab the reins? I worry that we are no better than the government that has already killed so many if we remain silent in the face of such a massive injustice against our global justice body. In light of this, we have been before the Human Rights Council this week and the International Criminal Court the week before. Due to the fact that al Burhan is a criminal and not a leader, I strongly suggest that immediate action be taken to restrict his mobility. Sanctions on this officer of the Sudanese government should be issued promptly by the United Nations. Why? Because… Every international standard for protecting human rights and liberties is at risk from this individual. Many people in Sudan have begun to see through the last year of deceit, manipulation, and economic abuse. Given how interconnected our world is, I feel that the injustices suffered by the people of Sudan are also our own. Because of this, we've convened here today to help the people of Sudan who are both at home and in refugee camps. The purpose of today's meeting is to investigate this matter in further depth.”

Grounds for optimism

Andy Vermaut continues:”The conflict has lowered living standards for everyone in Sudan, and it has also resulted in serious abuses of the religious freedom of the country's citizens. A dreadful disaster has befallen the people of Sudan. The fact that the international community and the people of Sudan are now realising that they need a reconciliation figure to bring about peace, unity, and power gives me grounds for optimism. Because of how interconnected we all are, the plight of the people of Sudan is a violation of our human rights. It is no longer acceptable for a modern government leader to start fire on his or her opponents. That goes against the advice of most foreign experts and every international treaty on human rights that has been drafted so far. We must stress over and over again that the Al Burhan dictatorship in Sudan has been responsible for human rights violations and the mistreatment of protestors. It's beyond our ability to comprehend. For what it's worth, I fully agree with those who stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan as they endure this horrific genocide. The people of Sudan are asking for compensation for all the wrongs done to them. Over the last year, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has caused unimaginable agony for the people of Sudan. We cannot, as global citizens, turn a blind eye to the plight of the Sudanese people. All we can do is hope that the International Human Rights Council should open their eyes and see the unimaginable agony that the people of Sudan endure on a daily basis.”