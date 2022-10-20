Submit Release
AirSculpt Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced that the company will release its third quarter results after markets close on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to be followed by a conference call the following day at 8:30am (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or for international callers, 1-201-493-6779. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13733597. The replay will be available until November 18, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com/. The online replay will be available for one week following the call.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

