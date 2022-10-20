Root, Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Honored as FinTech Leader

Alex Timm, CEO and Co-Founder, has been named a Top 100 Leader in FinTech by FinTech Magazine

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, is proud to share that CEO and Co-Founder, Alex Timm, has been named one of the top 100 leaders in financial technology by FinTech Magazine.



Timm has been recognized as an industry leader for disrupting the archaic auto insurance industry and pioneering a new way to do car insurance — through the use of data science and modern technology, all in an app. Root is a mobile-first insurance company that offers better rates to better drivers.

“I’m honored to be named by FinTech Magazine alongside so many industry innovators and leaders,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Alex Timm. “I started this company to create more affordable and fair personal insurance products that are seamless for customers. I’m proud that we continue to define a new, modern way for customers to experience insurance, all while offering prices with the advantage of cutting edge machine-learning and data.”



The full list of leaders named by FinTech Magazine can be found here .

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company (NASDAQ: ROOT). Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than nine million app downloads and has collected 15 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.



