Aqua Metals to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on November 3, 2022

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals" or the “Company”), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provide a business update after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022 and host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.



About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology and is providing sustainable metal recycling for materials strategic to energy storage applications. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. Aqua Metals is applying its commercialized clean, water-based recycling technology principles to develop the cleanest and most cost-efficient recycling solution for lithium-ion batteries starting with its Li pilot plant. The Company is scaling production of Li recycling and is exploring JV and licensing opportunities for all AquaRefining technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

