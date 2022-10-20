Submit Release
UFP Industries Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Earnings per share increase 37 percent; Unit sales increase 5 percent

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced record net sales of $2.3 billion and net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $167 million for the third quarter of 2022. The company also reported record earnings per diluted share of $2.66, a 37 percent increase over the third quarter of 2021.

“UFP’s ability to deliver record-setting performance in a challenging economic environment is a direct result of the efforts of our hard-working teammates and a balanced business model that minimizes risk by operating in diverse but complementary markets,” said CEO Matthew J. Missad. “Our market-focused organizational structure helps us to better address customer needs, and our increased commitment to innovation and new, value-added products continues to improve our operating results and set us apart from competitors.”

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

  • Net sales of $2.3 billion increased 11 percent due to a 6 percent increase in prices and a 5 percent increase in unit sales, including a 2 percent increase in unit sales from acquisitions.
  • Earnings from operations of $237 million increased 41 percent. In the third quarter of 2021, the company recognized a gain on the sale of real estate of $9 million.
  • SG&A increased $45 million or 26 percent. SG&A as a percentage of gross profit fell from 52 percent to 48 percent.
  • New product sales of $178 million increased 38 percent. This excludes new products that were sunset at the end of 2021. New product sales leaders included Deckorators mineral-based composite decking and Strip Pak mixed-material packaging solutions.
  • The percentage of total sales that are value-added increased to 66 percent from 64 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $274 million increased 46 percent, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 280 basis points to 11.8 percent. Acquisitions completed during 2022 contributed $7.3 million to adjusted EBITDA.

By business segment, the company reported the following third quarter 2022 results (all quarterly numbers):

UFP Retail Solutions

$845 million in net sales, up 21 percent over the third quarter of 2021 due to a 15 percent increase in selling prices and a 6 percent increase in unit sales, including a 3 percent increase in unit sales from acquisitions. Unit growth was driven by increases in the company’s pressure-treating operations (Sunbelt Forest Products and ProWood), Deckorators and UFP-Edge. Unit sales growth for the company’s pressure-treating operations benefited from favorable year-over-year comparisons, as orders slowed in the third quarter of 2021 when retailers focused on reducing inventory.

Gross profit for UFP Retail Solutions rose to $77 million, a 615 percent increase over the third quarter of 2021, when rapidly falling lumber prices reduced margins for variable-priced products such as pressure-treated wood. Gross profit margin rose to 9.2 percent in 2022 from 1.6 percent in 2021.

Retail sales accounted for 38 percent of the company’s sales year to date. When evaluating future demand for the segment, the company analyzes data such as the same-store sales growth of national home improvement retailers and forecasts of remodeling activity.

UFP Industrial

$585 million in net sales, up 2 percent from the third quarter of 2021 due to a 3 percent increase in unit sales from acquisitions, a 1 percent increase in selling prices, and a 2 percent decline in organic unit growth. The organic unit sales decline is attributable to an intentional change in product mix, as the segment focuses more on higher-margin products and being selective in taking on new business. New product sales increased 52 percent to $64 million, and the segment’s percentage of value-added sales increased to 74 percent from 69 percent in 2021.

Gross profit rose 14 percent to $144 million, and gross profit margin rose 250 basis points, reflecting the company’s ability to pass on the impact of higher operating costs, as well as the successful implementation of value-based selling initiatives.

UFP Industrial sales accounted for 24 percent of the company’s sales year to date. When evaluating future demand, the company considers a number of metrics, including the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), durable goods manufacturing, and U.S. real GDP.

UFP Construction

$777 million in net sales, up 8 percent over the third quarter of 2021, due to an 8 percent increase in organic unit sales growth. Unit sales growth was driven by the Factory Built, Commercial and Concrete Forming Services business units. Gross profit increased $46 million or 30 percent to $200 million in the third quarter, led by Site Built and Commercial.

The company’s site-built residential customers have accounted for approximately 14 percent of total company sales year to date. Approximately one-third of site-built customers are multifamily builders. More than 75 percent of the company’s site-built residential housing sales are in areas such as Texas and the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Mountain West regions, which have experienced significant population growth through migration from other states and are forecasted to continue to grow in the long term. The company’s factory-built customers have accounted for 13 percent of total company sales year to date. This business, along with the company’s multifamily business, could benefit from higher interest rates as buyers seek more affordable housing alternatives. As a result of these factors, we believe these customers are better insulated from downturns in the housing market.

UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet with nearly $1.5 billion of liquidity as of September 24, 2022, consisting of $456 million of surplus cash, plus availability under its revolving credit facility and shelf agreements with lenders. The company’s diversified and return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:

  • The company has targeted $175-225 million for capital expenditures in 2022, an increase over the $151 million spent in 2021. The company’s capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2022 totaled $115 million. Longer lead times required for most equipment and rolling stock may cause the company to fall short of its 2022 expenditures target.
  • In February 2022, our Board of Directors authorized an increase in the company’s share repurchase program of up to 2.6 million shares. Through September 24, 2022, the company has purchased approximately 1.2 million shares at an average price of $77.06. The company has issued 911,000 shares in 2022 for share-based compensation programs at an average issue price of $82.69 per share.
  • On October 19, 2022, the Board approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.25 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2022. This dividend is 67 percent higher than the dividend of $0.15 per share paid on December 15, 2021.
  • The company continues to seek opportunities to acquire companies that represent a strong strategic fit and allow it to drive new growth and margin improvements, enhance its capabilities, and create more incremental value for its customers and shareholders.

OUTLOOK

The following outlook remains largely unchanged from the guidance provided in the second quarter 2022 earnings release.

We expect our balanced business model and operational improvements will continue to help us navigate new external challenges, including rising interest rates and historically high inflation. In the near term, we continue to expect more normalized demand in our largest segment, UFP Retail Solutions. For UFP Industrial, we continue to monitor business activity and the key economic indicators that drive this segment with many of those metrics remaining mixed. Pricing remains healthy as we pass through inflationary costs and benefit from our focus on value-added products. For UFP Construction, we see continued activity in commercial and infrastructure end markets and expect our exposure to a projected softening in the housing market to be somewhat offset by favorable demographic trends in the markets we serve and our participation in more affordable housing and the multifamily market. Our diversified business and strong track record of executing our strategy gives us confidence that we can continue to successfully navigate various market environments while delivering returns to shareholders.

CONFERENCE CALL

UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole, and will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at http://www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through the website.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #401 on the Fortune 500 and #149 on Industry Week’s list of America’s Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management considers Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, an alternative performance measure which may provide useful information to investors.

Net earnings

Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2022/2021

    Quarter Period Year to Date
(In thousands, except per share data)      2022 2021 2022 2021
NET SALES   $ 2,322,855     100.0   % $ 2,093,784     100.0   % $ 7,713,042     100.0   % $ 6,619,329     100.0   %
                                           
COST OF GOODS SOLD     1,872,679     80.6       1,766,229     84.4       6,281,051     81.4       5,583,926     84.4    
                                           
GROSS PROFIT     450,176     19.4       327,555     15.6       1,431,991     18.6       1,035,403     15.6    
                                           
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES     214,327     9.2       169,467     8.1       649,015     8.4       504,104     7.6    
OTHER (GAINS) LOSSES, NET     (1,195 )   (0.1 )     (10,037 )   (0.5 )     1,341           (11,248 )   (0.2 )  
                                           
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS     237,044     10.2       168,125     8.0       781,635     10.1       542,547     8.2    
                                           
INTEREST AND OTHER EXPENSE, NET     6,382     0.3       4,750     0.2       19,858     0.3       9,280     0.1    
                                           
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES     230,662     9.9       163,375     7.8       761,777     9.9       533,267     8.1    
                                           
INCOME TAXES     58,561     2.5       37,628     1.8       188,692     2.4       127,909     1.9    
                                           
NET EARNINGS     172,101     7.4       125,747     6.0       573,085     7.4       405,358     6.1    
                                           
LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST     (4,860 )   (0.2 )     (4,706 )   (0.2 )     (13,023 )   (0.2 )     (7,624 )   (0.1 )  
                                           
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST   $ 167,241     7.2     $ 121,041     5.8     $ 560,062     7.3     $ 397,734     6.0    
                                           
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 2.68         $ 1.94         $ 8.93         $ 6.40        
                                           
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 2.66         $ 1.94         $ 8.89         $ 6.38        
                                           
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 167,624         $ 123,723         $ 567,409         $ 403,858        
                                           
LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST     (4,273 )         (4,496 )         (13,290 )         (7,608 )      
                                           
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST   $ 163,351         $ 119,227         $ 554,119         $ 396,250        
                                           


SUPPLEMENTAL DATA                                                    
(In thousands)     Quarter Period     Year to Date
Segment Classification        2022             2021     % change        2022                2021     % change
Retail     $ 845,304             $ 696,201     21.4 %     $ 2,959,976             $ 2,714,440     9.0 %
Industrial       584,808               573,234     2.0 %       1,872,510               1,633,289     14.6 %
Construction       777,126               722,872     7.5 %       2,538,973               2,021,106     25.6 %
All Other       115,617               101,477     13.9 %       341,583               250,494     36.4 %
Total Net Sales     $ 2,322,855             $ 2,093,784     10.9 %     $ 7,713,042             $ 6,619,329     16.5 %
                                                     
      2022     % of Sales   2021     % of Sales     2022     % of Sales   2021     % of Sales
SG&A     $ 214,327     9.2 %   $ 169,467     8.1 %     $ 649,015     8.4 %   $ 504,104     7.6 %
SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit       47.6 %             51.7 %           45.3 %             48.7 %    


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2022/2021

    Quarter Period
       2022  
(In thousands)   Retail   Industrial   Construction   All Other   Corporate   Total
NET SALES   $ 845,304   $ 584,808   $ 777,126     $ 112,203     $ 3,414     $ 2,322,855  
COST OF GOODS SOLD     767,841     440,975     577,552       82,740       3,571       1,872,679  
GROSS PROFIT     77,463     143,833     199,574       29,463       (157 )     450,176  
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES     48,435     66,521     89,455       16,752       (6,836 )     214,327  
OTHER     96     14     (265 )     (994 )     (46 )     (1,195 )
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS   $ 28,932   $ 77,298   $ 110,384     $ 13,705     $ 6,725     $ 237,044  
                                     


    Quarter Period
       2021  
(In thousands)   Retail   Industrial   Construction   All Other   Corporate   Total
NET SALES   $ 696,201     $ 573,234   $ 722,872     $ 98,689     $ 2,788     $ 2,093,784  
COST OF GOODS SOLD     685,369       446,822     568,809       63,082       2,147       1,766,229  
GROSS PROFIT     10,832       126,412     154,063       35,607       641       327,555  
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES     36,899       55,723     70,663       15,996       (9,814 )     169,467  
OTHER     86       281     (805 )     (672 )     (8,927 )     (10,037 )
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS   $ (26,153 )   $ 70,408   $ 84,205     $ 20,283     $ 19,382     $ 168,125  
                                     


    Year to Date
    2022
(In thousands)   Retail   Industrial   Construction   All Other   Corporate   Total
NET SALES   $ 2,959,976   $ 1,872,510   $ 2,538,973     $ 332,186   $ 9,397     $ 7,713,042
COST OF GOODS SOLD     2,674,996     1,417,006     1,950,671       230,100     8,278       6,281,051
GROSS PROFIT     284,980     455,504     588,302       102,086     1,119       1,431,991
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES     159,490     200,987     266,430       49,733     (27,625 )     649,015
OTHER     634     618     (162 )     1,085     (834 )     1,341
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS   $ 124,856   $ 253,899   $ 322,034     $ 51,268   $ 29,578     $ 781,635
                                     


    Year to Date
    2021  
(In thousands)   Retail   Industrial   Construction   All Other   Corporate   Total
NET SALES   $ 2,714,440     $ 1,633,289   $ 2,021,106     $ 243,736     $ 6,758     $ 6,619,329  
COST OF GOODS SOLD     2,480,804       1,292,102     1,644,069       160,853       6,098       5,583,926  
GROSS PROFIT     233,636       341,187     377,037       82,883       660       1,035,403  
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES     144,375       150,739     193,144       40,021       (24,175 )     504,104  
OTHER     (182 )     104     (437 )     (1,703 )     (9,030 )     (11,248 )
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS   $ 89,443     $ 190,344   $ 184,330     $ 44,565     $ 33,865     $ 542,547  
                                     


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
SEPTEMBER 2022/2021

(In thousands)                              
ASSETS        2022        2021      LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        2022        2021  
                               
CURRENT ASSETS               CURRENT LIABILITIES              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 455,743   $ 138,637   Cash Overdraft   $ 4,174   $ 10,812  
Restricted cash     729     17,592   Accounts payable     327,459     292,933  
Investments     33,113     33,723   Accrued liabilities and other     434,045     361,832  
Accounts receivable     880,581     783,959   Current portion of debt     41,536     93  
Inventories     1,009,358     900,665                  
Other current assets     71,420     48,174                  
                               
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     2,450,944     1,922,750   TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     807,214     665,670  
                               
OTHER ASSETS     150,826     144,904   LONG-TERM DEBT AND FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS     275,417     310,119  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     502,311     393,682   OTHER LIABILITIES     183,967     160,984  
                               
                TEMPORARY EQUITY     72,454      
                               
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET     703,161     552,911   SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     2,468,190     1,877,474  
                               
                               
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 3,807,242   $ 3,014,247   TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 3,807,242   $ 3,014,247  


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2022/2021

(In thousands)     2022            2021    
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net earnings   $ 573,085       $ 405,358    
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:                
                 
Depreciation     68,881         61,741    
Amortization of intangibles     13,448         9,369    
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements     19,979         8,444    
Deferred income taxes (credit)     (269 )       (594 )  
Unrealized loss (gain) on investment and other     8,453         (1,756 )  
Equity in earnings of investee     2,740         2,411    
Net loss (gain) on sale and disposition of assets     352         (10,482 )  
Changes in:                
Accounts receivable     (138,200 )       (141,088 )  
Inventories     (35,956 )       (204,144 )  
Accounts payable and cash overdraft     (11,239 )       53,437    
Accrued liabilities and other     33,871         99,067    
NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES     535,145         281,763    
                 
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment     (114,497 )       (110,092 )  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     2,303         26,597    
Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received     (101,030 )       (433,275 )  
Purchases of investments     (16,925 )       (17,866 )  
Proceeds from sale of investments     10,036         9,857    
Other     2,010         (3,478 )  
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (218,103 )       (528,257 )  
                 
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities     570,700         886,966    
Repayments under revolving credit facilities     (571,075 )       (888,335 )  
Repayments of debt     (1,957 )          
Contingent consideration payments and other     (2,564 )       (2,664 )  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     2,110         1,519    
Dividends paid to shareholders     (43,420 )       (27,831 )  
Distributions to noncontrolling interest     (12,024 )       (2,914 )  
Repurchase of common stock     (93,215 )          
Other     (209 )       (334 )  
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES     (151,654 )       (33,593 )  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (139 )       (292 )  
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     165,249         (280,379 )  
                 
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD     291,223         436,608    
                 
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD   $ 456,472       $ 156,229    
                 
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:                
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   $ 286,662       $ 436,507    
Restricted cash, beginning of period     4,561         101    
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   $ 291,223       $ 436,608    
                 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 455,743       $ 138,637    
Restricted cash, end of period     729         17,592    
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 456,472       $ 156,229    
                 

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2022/2021

    Quarter Period Year to Date
(In thousands)   2022     2021   2022 2021  
Net earnings   $ 172,101     $ 125,747   $ 573,085     $ 405,358  
Interest expense     3,516       3,433     10,213       10,483  
Interest and investment income     (614 )     (658 )   (1,548 )     (1,859 )
Income taxes     58,561       37,628     188,692       127,909  
Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements     7,437       2,702     19,979       8,444  
Net (gain) loss on disposition and impairment of assets     (414 )     (8,905 )   352       (10,482 )
Equity in earnings of investee     1,208       946     2,740       2,411  
Unrealized loss (gain) on investments     2,272       1,028     8,453       (1,756 )
Depreciation expense     24,847       23,399     68,881       61,741  
Amortization of intangibles     4,708       2,176     13,448       9,369  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 273,622     $ 187,496   $ 884,295     $ 611,618  
                       
Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales     11.8 %     9.0 %   11.5 %     9.2 % 

---------------AT THE COMPANY---------------

Dick Gauthier
VP, Communications and Investor Relations
(616) 365-1555

Primary Logo

You just read:

UFP Industries Reports Record Third Quarter Results

