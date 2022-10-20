First Western Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Net income available to common shareholders of $6.2 million in Q3 2022, compared to $4.5 million in Q2 2022 and $6.4 million in Q3 2021
- Diluted EPS of $0.64 in Q3 2022, compared to $0.46 in Q2 2022 and $0.78 in Q3 2021
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net income(1) of $10.0 million in Q3 2022, compared to $6.5 million in Q2 2022 and $8.9 million in Q3 2021
- Total income before non-interest expense of $27.5 million in Q3 2022, compared to $26.6 million in Q2 2022 and $24.9 million in Q3 2021
- Total loans held for investment increased at annualized rate of 38.1% in Q3 2022
- Book value per common share increased to $24.74, or 2.8%, from $24.06 as of Q2 2022, and was up 13.1% from $21.88 as of Q3 2021
DENVER, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Net income available to common shareholders was $6.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to $4.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $6.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We continue to see healthy economic conditions and loan demand throughout our markets, resulting in another quarter of strong, well balanced loan growth. We had increases in most of our major portfolios and total annualized loan growth of 38% in the quarter. With the strong growth we are generating in net interest income through the increase in our loan portfolio and the higher net interest margin we are now producing, we delivered a significant increase in earnings and our level of returns compared to the prior quarter, as well as further growth in book value and tangible book value per share.
“Although we have not yet seen a material slowdown in economic activity in our markets, given our conservative approach, we are making adjustments in our underwriting and loan pricing to reflect the potential for weakening economic conditions. As a result, it is likely that our loan growth moderates from the high level we experienced through the first nine months of the year. Even with this more cautious approach, we believe we are well positioned to still generate significant loan growth and continue delivering strong financial results for our shareholders, while maintaining exceptional asset quality and high levels of capital,” said Mr. Wylie.
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Earnings Summary
|Net interest income
|$
|22,797
|$
|20,138
|$
|14,846
|Provision for loan losses
|1,756
|519
|406
|Total non-interest income
|6,454
|6,940
|10,492
|Total non-interest expense
|19,260
|20,583
|16,466
|Income before income taxes
|8,235
|5,976
|8,466
|Income tax expense
|2,014
|1,494
|2,049
|Net income available to common shareholders
|6,221
|4,482
|6,417
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1)
|6,337
|4,742
|6,669
|Basic earnings per common share
|0.66
|0.47
|0.80
|Adjusted basic earnings per common share(1)
|0.67
|0.50
|0.84
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.64
|0.46
|0.78
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
|0.66
|0.49
|0.81
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.97
|%
|0.71
|%
|1.27
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(1)
|0.99
|0.75
|1.32
|Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
|10.70
|7.89
|14.88
|Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)(1)
|10.90
|8.35
|15.46
|Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|12.28
|9.16
|17.01
|Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|12.51
|9.69
|17.68
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|3.35
|3.14
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|64.94
|74.85
|63.65
_______________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2022
Revenue
Gross revenue (1) was $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 8.8% from $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in average loan balances and an increase in net interest margin. Relative to the third quarter of 2021, gross revenue increased 15.6% from $25.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by growth in interest-earning assets and an increase in net interest margin.
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $22.8 million, an increase of 13.2% from $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to higher average loan balances and an increase in net interest margin.
Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 53.6% from $14.8 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due to an increase in net interest margin attributable to the higher rate environment and increased average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was driven by growth in average loans of $648.5 million compared to September 30, 2021, resulting from organic loan growth and the Teton Financial Services, Inc. (“Teton”) acquisition.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased 40 bps to 3.75% from 3.35% reported in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a more favorable mix of earning assets.
The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.37% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.60% in the second quarter of 2022 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.73% in the third quarter of 2022, from 0.29% in the second quarter of 2022.
Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.14%, primarily due to increased yields attributable to the rising rate environment and higher average loan balances, as a result of strong organic loan growth and the Teton acquisition.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.5 million, a decrease of 7.0% from $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in net gain on mortgage loans due to a reduction in the amount of mortgage loans originated for sale, a $0.2 million decrease in unrealized gain recognized on equity securities, and a $0.1 million decrease in trust and investment management fees, which were negatively impacted by lower equity and fixed income market valuations.
Relative to the third quarter of 2021, non-interest income decreased 38.5% from $10.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage segment activity as higher interest rates drove declines in both refinance and purchase volume.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $19.3 million, a decrease of 6.4% from $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in salaries and employment benefits driven by higher deferred loan costs, lower incentive compensation, and a decline in health insurance and payroll taxes.
Relative to the third quarter of 2021, non-interest expense increased 17.0% from $16.5 million. The increase is primarily due to the addition of Teton’s operations at the end of 2021 which increased salary and benefits as well as occupancy expenses.
The impact of the mergers and acquisition activity is as follows (in thousands):
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders(1)
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|6,221
|$
|4,482
|$
|6,417
|Plus: acquisition related expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|98
|152
|—
|Professional services
|90
|274
|332
|Data processing(2)
|(96
|)
|(93
|)
|—
|Technology and information systems
|1
|4
|—
|Marketing
|7
|5
|—
|Other
|54
|5
|—
|Less: income tax impact
|38
|87
|80
|Adjusted net income available to shareholders(1)
|$
|6,337
|$
|4,742
|$
|6,669
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1)
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.78
|Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.81
_______________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Represents reduced contract termination fees from the system conversion.
The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 64.9% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 74.9% in the second quarter of 2022 and 63.7% in the third quarter of 2021.
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Income Taxes
The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to 25.0% for the second quarter of 2022.
Loans
Total loans held for investment were $2.35 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 9.5% from $2.15 billion as of June 30, 2022, and an increase of 46.9% from $1.60 billion as of September 30, 2021. The increase in total loans held for investment from June 30, 2022 was attributable to loan growth distributed amongst our residential mortgage, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate portfolios. The increase in total loans held for investment from September 30, 2021 was attributable to loan growth distributed amongst our residential mortgage, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate portfolios and loans added through the Teton acquisition.
Deposits
Total deposits remained flat for the third quarter of 2022, at $2.17 billion, compared to June 30, 2022. Relative to the third quarter of 2021, total deposits increased 21.6% from $1.78 billion as of September 30, 2021, driven primarily by deposits added through the Teton acquisition.
Borrowings
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were $273.2 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $186.0 million from $87.2 million as of June 30, 2022, and an increase of $214.7 million from $58.6 million as of September 30, 2021. The increase from both prior periods was primarily driven by additional FHLB borrowings to support the strong loan growth in the third quarter of 2022.
Assets Under Management
Total assets under management (“AUM”) decreased by $359.2 million during the third quarter to $5.92 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $6.28 billion as of June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to unfavorable market conditions resulting in a decrease in the value of AUM balances. Total AUM decreased by $987.5 million compared to September 30, 2021 from $6.91 billion, which was primarily attributable to unfavorable market conditions throughout 2022 resulting in a decrease in the value of AUM balances.
Credit Quality
Non-performing assets totaled $3.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, as of September 30, 2022, compared to $4.3 million, or 0.17% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022 and $4.4 million, or 0.21% of total assets, as of September 30, 2021. The reduction in non-performing assets from the end of the prior quarter is due to the sale of an other real estate owned property of $0.2 million and a net reduction in impaired loans of $0.2 million.
The Company recorded a provision of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The provision recorded in the third quarter of 2022 represented general provisioning consistent with growth of the bank originated loan portfolio, and changes in the portfolio mix.
Capital
As of September 30, 2022, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:
|September 30,
|2022
|Consolidated Capital
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|9.54
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets
|9.54
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.84
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|8.18
|Bank Capital
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.32
|CET1 to risk-weighted assets
|10.32
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.09
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|8.84
Book value per common share increased 2.8% from $24.06 as of June 30, 2022 to $24.74 as of September 30, 2022, and was up 13.1% from $21.88 as of September 30, 2021.
Tangible book value per common share (1) increased 3.4% from $20.65 as of June 30, 2022 to $21.35 as of September 30, 2022, and was up 13.3% from $18.85 as of September 30, 2021.
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
About First Western
First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” “Allowance for Loan Losses to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP,” “Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” and “Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2022 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|24,831
|$
|20,318
|$
|15,861
|Loans accounted for under the fair value option
|513
|346
|—
|Investment securities
|653
|418
|180
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|533
|549
|105
|Total interest and dividend income
|26,530
|21,631
|16,146
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|2,706
|1,103
|829
|Other borrowed funds
|1,027
|390
|471
|Total interest expense
|3,733
|1,493
|1,300
|Net interest income
|22,797
|20,138
|14,846
|Less: provision for loan losses
|1,756
|519
|406
|Net interest income, after provision for loan losses
|21,041
|19,619
|14,440
|Non-interest income:
|Trust and investment management fees
|4,664
|4,784
|5,167
|Net gain on mortgage loans
|885
|1,152
|4,480
|Bank fees
|670
|601
|458
|Risk management and insurance fees
|115
|83
|301
|Income on company-owned life insurance
|88
|87
|89
|Net (loss)/gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option
|(134
|)
|(155
|)
|—
|Unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities
|75
|299
|(3
|)
|Net gain/(loss) on equity interests
|6
|—
|—
|Other
|85
|89
|—
|Total non-interest income
|6,454
|6,940
|10,492
|Total income before non-interest expense
|27,495
|26,559
|24,932
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,566
|12,945
|10,229
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,836
|1,892
|1,550
|Professional services
|2,316
|2,027
|1,660
|Technology and information systems
|1,172
|1,076
|945
|Data processing
|888
|987
|912
|Marketing
|403
|428
|397
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|77
|77
|5
|Net (gain)/loss on assets held for sale
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|—
|Net (gain)/loss on sale of other real estate owned
|(41
|)
|—
|—
|Other
|1,044
|1,153
|768
|Total non-interest expense
|19,260
|20,583
|16,466
|Income before income taxes
|8,235
|5,976
|8,466
|Income tax expense
|2,014
|1,494
|2,049
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|6,221
|$
|4,482
|$
|6,417
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.80
|Diluted
|0.64
|0.46
|0.78
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|8,308
|$
|11,790
|$
|2,829
|Federal funds sold
|—
|385
|—
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|156,940
|159,431
|307,406
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|165,248
|171,606
|310,235
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|—
|—
|32,233
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $78,624 and $84,742 as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively)
|84,257
|87,029
|—
|Correspondent bank stock, at cost
|12,783
|4,352
|1,772
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|12,743
|26,202
|51,309
|Loans (includes $22,871, $21,477, and $0 measured at fair value, respectively)
|2,351,322
|2,146,394
|1,603,050
|Allowance for loan losses
|(16,081
|)
|(14,357
|)
|(12,964
|)
|Loans, net
|2,335,241
|2,132,037
|1,590,086
|Premises and equipment, net
|24,668
|24,236
|6,344
|Accrued interest receivable
|8,451
|7,884
|6,306
|Accounts receivable
|5,947
|5,192
|5,500
|Other receivables
|2,868
|4,575
|1,553
|Other real estate owned, net
|187
|378
|—
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|32,181
|32,258
|24,246
|Deferred tax assets, net
|6,849
|7,662
|5,926
|Company-owned life insurance
|16,064
|15,976
|15,715
|Other assets
|21,212
|21,960
|25,047
|Assets held for sale
|—
|146
|—
|Total assets
|$
|2,728,699
|$
|2,541,493
|$
|2,076,272
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|662,055
|$
|668,342
|$
|596,635
|Interest-bearing
|1,505,392
|1,501,656
|1,185,664
|Total deposits
|2,167,447
|2,169,998
|1,782,299
|Borrowings:
|FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings
|273,225
|87,223
|58,564
|Subordinated notes
|32,584
|32,553
|39,010
|Accrued interest payable
|664
|304
|357
|Other liabilities
|19,917
|23,391
|20,913
|Total liabilities
|2,493,837
|2,313,469
|1,901,143
|Shareholders' Equity
|Total shareholders’ equity
|234,862
|228,024
|175,129
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|2,728,699
|$
|2,541,493
|$
|2,076,272
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Loan Portfolio
|Cash, Securities, and Other(1)
|$
|154,748
|$
|180,738
|$
|257,594
|Consumer and Other(2)
|50,429
|47,855
|36,243
|Construction and Development
|228,060
|162,426
|132,141
|1-4 Family Residential
|822,796
|732,725
|502,439
|Non-Owner Occupied CRE
|527,836
|489,111
|358,369
|Owner Occupied CRE
|220,075
|224,597
|167,638
|Commercial and Industrial
|350,954
|312,696
|148,959
|Total loans held for investment
|2,354,898
|2,150,148
|1,603,383
|Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(3)
|(3,576
|)
|(3,754
|)
|(333
|)
|Gross loans
|$
|2,351,322
|$
|2,146,394
|$
|1,603,050
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|$
|12,743
|$
|26,202
|$
|51,309
|Deposit Portfolio
|Money market deposit accounts
|$
|1,010,846
|$
|1,033,739
|$
|905,196
|Time deposits
|186,680
|147,623
|137,015
|Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts
|277,225
|287,195
|137,833
|Savings accounts
|30,641
|33,099
|5,620
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,505,392
|1,501,656
|1,185,664
|Noninterest-bearing accounts
|662,055
|668,342
|596,635
|Total deposits
|$
|2,167,447
|$
|2,169,998
|$
|1,782,299
_______________
(1) Includes PPP loans of $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, $10.7 million as of June 30, 2022, and $61.9 million as of September 30, 2021.
(2) Includes loans held for investment accounted for under fair value option of $22.6 million and $21.1 million as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(3) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Average Balance Sheets
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|$
|101,564
|$
|320,656
|$
|266,614
|Federal funds sold
|260
|1,017
|—
|Investment securities
|87,340
|69,320
|29,130
|Loans
|2,241,343
|2,010,024
|1,592,800
|Interest-earning assets
|2,430,507
|2,401,017
|1,888,544
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|11,535
|19,452
|54,717
|Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale
|2,442,042
|2,420,469
|1,943,261
|Allowance for loan losses
|(14,981
|)
|(13,257
|)
|(12,740
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|131,381
|119,857
|92,901
|Total assets
|$
|2,558,442
|$
|2,527,069
|$
|2,023,422
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,480,288
|$
|1,547,901
|$
|1,160,433
|FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings
|119,025
|20,815
|81,307
|Subordinated notes
|32,564
|32,533
|29,236
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,631,877
|1,601,249
|1,270,976
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|673,949
|679,531
|562,569
|Other liabilities
|20,103
|19,194
|17,359
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|694,052
|698,725
|579,928
|Total shareholders’ equity
|232,513
|227,095
|172,518
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|2,558,442
|$
|2,527,069
|$
|2,023,422
|Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|2.08
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.16
|%
|Investment securities
|2.99
|2.41
|2.47
|Loans
|4.52
|4.11
|3.98
|Interest-earning assets
|4.37
|3.60
|3.42
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|5.44
|4.71
|2.97
|Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale
|4.37
|3.61
|3.41
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.73
|0.29
|0.29
|FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings
|2.23
|0.54
|0.40
|Subordinated notes
|4.45
|4.45
|5.32
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.92
|0.37
|0.41
|Net interest margin
|3.75
|3.35
|3.14
|Net interest rate spread
|3.45
|3.23
|3.01
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Asset Quality
|Non-performing loans
|$
|3,744
|$
|3,931
|$
|4,358
|Non-performing assets
|3,931
|4,309
|4,358
|Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
|32
|47
|(6
|)
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.16
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.27
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.14
|0.17
|0.21
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|429.51
|365.23
|297.48
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.68
|0.67
|0.81
|Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP(1)
|0.77
|0.78
|0.91
|Net charge-offs to average loans(2)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Assets Under Management
|$
|5,918,403
|$
|6,277,588
|$
|6,905,935
|Market Data
|Book value per share at period end
|24.74
|24.06
|21.88
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|21.35
|20.65
|18.85
|Weighted average outstanding shares, basic
|9,481,311
|9,450,987
|7,979,869
|Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted
|9,673,078
|9,717,667
|8,246,353
|Shares outstanding at period end
|9,492,006
|9,478,710
|8,002,874
|Consolidated Capital
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|9.54
|%
|10.15
|%
|10.66
|%
|CET1 to risk-weighted assets
|9.54
|10.15
|10.66
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.84
|12.58
|14.37
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|8.18
|8.00
|7.86
|Bank Capital
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|10.32
|10.99
|11.02
|CET1 to risk-weighted assets
|10.32
|10.99
|11.02
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.09
|11.75
|11.96
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|8.84
|8.65
|8.11
_______________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Value results in an immaterial amount.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Tangible Common
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|234,862
|$
|228,024
|$
|175,129
|Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net
|32,181
|32,258
|24,246
|Tangible common equity
|$
|202,681
|$
|195,766
|$
|150,883
|Common shares outstanding, end of period
|9,492,006
|9,478,710
|8,002,874
|Tangible common book value per share
|$
|21.35
|$
|20.65
|$
|18.85
|Net income available to common shareholders
|6,221
|4,482
|6,417
|Return on tangible common equity (annualized)
|12.28
|%
|9.16
|%
|17.01
|%
|Efficiency
|Non-interest expense
|$
|19,260
|$
|20,583
|$
|16,466
|Less: amortization
|77
|77
|5
|Less: acquisition related expenses
|154
|347
|332
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|19,029
|$
|20,159
|$
|16,129
|Total income before non-interest expense
|$
|27,495
|$
|26,559
|$
|24,932
|Less: unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities
|75
|299
|(3
|)
|Less: net gain/(loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option
|(134
|)
|(155
|)
|—
|Less: net gain/(loss) on equity interests
|6
|—
|—
|Plus: provision for loan losses
|1,756
|519
|406
|Gross revenue
|$
|29,304
|$
|26,934
|$
|25,341
|Efficiency ratio
|64.94
|%
|74.85
|%
|63.65
|%
|Allowance to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP
|Total loans held for investment
|$
|2,354,898
|$
|2,150,148
|$
|1,603,383
|Less: loans acquired
|248,573
|287,623
|117,465
|Less: bank originated PPP loans
|6,905
|9,053
|61,838
|Less: loans accounted for under fair value
|22,648
|21,149
|—
|Bank originated loans excluding PPP
|$
|2,076,772
|$
|1,832,323
|$
|1,424,080
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|16,081
|$
|14,357
|$
|12,964
|Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP
|0.77
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.91
|%
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|6,221
|$
|4,482
|$
|6,417
|Plus: acquisition related expenses
|154
|347
|332
|Less: income tax impact
|38
|87
|80
|Adjusted net income available to shareholders
|$
|6,337
|$
|4,742
|$
|6,669
|Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income
|Income before income taxes
|$
|8,235
|$
|5,976
|$
|8,466
|Plus: provision for loan losses
|1,756
|519
|406
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net income
|$
|9,991
|$
|6,495
|$
|8,872
|Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.80
|Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact
|0.01
|0.03
|0.04
|Adjusted basic earnings per share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.84
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.78
|Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.81
|Adjusted Return on Average Assets (annualized)
|Return on average assets
|0.97
|%
|0.71
|%
|1.27
|%
|Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact
|0.02
|0.04
|0.05
|Adjusted return on average assets
|0.99
|%
|0.75
|%
|1.32
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (annualized)
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|10.70
|%
|7.89
|%
|14.88
|%
|Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact
|0.20
|0.46
|0.58
|Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|10.90
|%
|8.35
|%
|15.46
|%
|Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity (annualized)
|Return on tangible common equity
|12.28
|%
|9.16
|%
|17.01
|%
|Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact
|0.23
|0.53
|0.67
|Adjusted return on tangible common equity
|12.51
|%
|9.69
|%
|17.68
|%