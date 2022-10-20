First Western Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2022 Summary



Net income available to common shareholders of $6.2 million in Q3 2022, compared to $4.5 million in Q2 2022 and $6.4 million in Q3 2021

Diluted EPS of $0.64 in Q3 2022, compared to $0.46 in Q2 2022 and $0.78 in Q3 2021

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (1) of $10.0 million in Q3 2022, compared to $6.5 million in Q2 2022 and $8.9 million in Q3 2021

Total income before non-interest expense of $27.5 million in Q3 2022, compared to $26.6 million in Q2 2022 and $24.9 million in Q3 2021

Total loans held for investment increased at annualized rate of 38.1% in Q3 2022

Book value per common share increased to $24.74, or 2.8%, from $24.06 as of Q2 2022, and was up 13.1% from $21.88 as of Q3 2021

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc., (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders was $6.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to $4.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $6.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We continue to see healthy economic conditions and loan demand throughout our markets, resulting in another quarter of strong, well balanced loan growth. We had increases in most of our major portfolios and total annualized loan growth of 38% in the quarter. With the strong growth we are generating in net interest income through the increase in our loan portfolio and the higher net interest margin we are now producing, we delivered a significant increase in earnings and our level of returns compared to the prior quarter, as well as further growth in book value and tangible book value per share.

“Although we have not yet seen a material slowdown in economic activity in our markets, given our conservative approach, we are making adjustments in our underwriting and loan pricing to reflect the potential for weakening economic conditions. As a result, it is likely that our loan growth moderates from the high level we experienced through the first nine months of the year. Even with this more cautious approach, we believe we are well positioned to still generate significant loan growth and continue delivering strong financial results for our shareholders, while maintaining exceptional asset quality and high levels of capital,” said Mr. Wylie.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 22,797 $ 20,138 $ 14,846 Provision for loan losses 1,756 519 406 Total non-interest income 6,454 6,940 10,492 Total non-interest expense 19,260 20,583 16,466 Income before income taxes 8,235 5,976 8,466 Income tax expense 2,014 1,494 2,049 Net income available to common shareholders 6,221 4,482 6,417 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) 6,337 4,742 6,669 Basic earnings per common share 0.66 0.47 0.80 Adjusted basic earnings per common share(1) 0.67 0.50 0.84 Diluted earnings per common share 0.64 0.46 0.78 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.66 0.49 0.81 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.97 % 0.71 % 1.27 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(1) 0.99 0.75 1.32 Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 10.70 7.89 14.88 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)(1) 10.90 8.35 15.46 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 12.28 9.16 17.01 Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 12.51 9.69 17.68 Net interest margin 3.75 3.35 3.14 Efficiency ratio(1) 64.94 74.85 63.65

_______________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Third Quarter 2022

Revenue

Gross revenue (1) was $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 8.8% from $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by an increase in average loan balances and an increase in net interest margin. Relative to the third quarter of 2021, gross revenue increased 15.6% from $25.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by growth in interest-earning assets and an increase in net interest margin.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $22.8 million, an increase of 13.2% from $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to higher average loan balances and an increase in net interest margin.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 53.6% from $14.8 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due to an increase in net interest margin attributable to the higher rate environment and increased average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was driven by growth in average loans of $648.5 million compared to September 30, 2021, resulting from organic loan growth and the Teton Financial Services, Inc. (“Teton”) acquisition.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased 40 bps to 3.75% from 3.35% reported in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a more favorable mix of earning assets.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.37% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.60% in the second quarter of 2022 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.73% in the third quarter of 2022, from 0.29% in the second quarter of 2022.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.14%, primarily due to increased yields attributable to the rising rate environment and higher average loan balances, as a result of strong organic loan growth and the Teton acquisition.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.5 million, a decrease of 7.0% from $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in net gain on mortgage loans due to a reduction in the amount of mortgage loans originated for sale, a $0.2 million decrease in unrealized gain recognized on equity securities, and a $0.1 million decrease in trust and investment management fees, which were negatively impacted by lower equity and fixed income market valuations.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, non-interest income decreased 38.5% from $10.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage segment activity as higher interest rates drove declines in both refinance and purchase volume.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $19.3 million, a decrease of 6.4% from $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in salaries and employment benefits driven by higher deferred loan costs, lower incentive compensation, and a decline in health insurance and payroll taxes.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, non-interest expense increased 17.0% from $16.5 million. The increase is primarily due to the addition of Teton’s operations at the end of 2021 which increased salary and benefits as well as occupancy expenses.

The impact of the mergers and acquisition activity is as follows (in thousands):

As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders(1) Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,221 $ 4,482 $ 6,417 Plus: acquisition related expenses Salaries and employee benefits 98 152 — Professional services 90 274 332 Data processing(2) (96 ) (93 ) — Technology and information systems 1 4 — Marketing 7 5 — Other 54 5 — Less: income tax impact 38 87 80 Adjusted net income available to shareholders(1) $ 6,337 $ 4,742 $ 6,669 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.46 $ 0.78 Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact 0.02 0.03 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.66 $ 0.49 $ 0.81

_______________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) Represents reduced contract termination fees from the system conversion.

(2) Represents reduced contract termination fees from the system conversion.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 64.9% in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 74.9% in the second quarter of 2022 and 63.7% in the third quarter of 2021.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to 25.0% for the second quarter of 2022.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.35 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 9.5% from $2.15 billion as of June 30, 2022, and an increase of 46.9% from $1.60 billion as of September 30, 2021. The increase in total loans held for investment from June 30, 2022 was attributable to loan growth distributed amongst our residential mortgage, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate portfolios. The increase in total loans held for investment from September 30, 2021 was attributable to loan growth distributed amongst our residential mortgage, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate portfolios and loans added through the Teton acquisition.

Deposits

Total deposits remained flat for the third quarter of 2022, at $2.17 billion, compared to June 30, 2022. Relative to the third quarter of 2021, total deposits increased 21.6% from $1.78 billion as of September 30, 2021, driven primarily by deposits added through the Teton acquisition.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were $273.2 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $186.0 million from $87.2 million as of June 30, 2022, and an increase of $214.7 million from $58.6 million as of September 30, 2021. The increase from both prior periods was primarily driven by additional FHLB borrowings to support the strong loan growth in the third quarter of 2022.

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management (“AUM”) decreased by $359.2 million during the third quarter to $5.92 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $6.28 billion as of June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to unfavorable market conditions resulting in a decrease in the value of AUM balances. Total AUM decreased by $987.5 million compared to September 30, 2021 from $6.91 billion, which was primarily attributable to unfavorable market conditions throughout 2022 resulting in a decrease in the value of AUM balances.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $3.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, as of September 30, 2022, compared to $4.3 million, or 0.17% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022 and $4.4 million, or 0.21% of total assets, as of September 30, 2021. The reduction in non-performing assets from the end of the prior quarter is due to the sale of an other real estate owned property of $0.2 million and a net reduction in impaired loans of $0.2 million.

The Company recorded a provision of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The provision recorded in the third quarter of 2022 represented general provisioning consistent with growth of the bank originated loan portfolio, and changes in the portfolio mix.

Capital

As of September 30, 2022, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

September 30, 2022 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.54 % Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 9.54 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.84 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.18 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.32 CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.32 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.09 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.84

Book value per common share increased 2.8% from $24.06 as of June 30, 2022 to $24.74 as of September 30, 2022, and was up 13.1% from $21.88 as of September 30, 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (1) increased 3.4% from $20.65 as of June 30, 2022 to $21.35 as of September 30, 2022, and was up 13.3% from $18.85 as of September 30, 2021.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” “Allowance for Loan Losses to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP,” “Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” and “Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2022 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 24,831 $ 20,318 $ 15,861 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 513 346 — Investment securities 653 418 180 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 533 549 105 Total interest and dividend income 26,530 21,631 16,146 Interest expense: Deposits 2,706 1,103 829 Other borrowed funds 1,027 390 471 Total interest expense 3,733 1,493 1,300 Net interest income 22,797 20,138 14,846 Less: provision for loan losses 1,756 519 406 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 21,041 19,619 14,440 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,664 4,784 5,167 Net gain on mortgage loans 885 1,152 4,480 Bank fees 670 601 458 Risk management and insurance fees 115 83 301 Income on company-owned life insurance 88 87 89 Net (loss)/gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (134 ) (155 ) — Unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities 75 299 (3 ) Net gain/(loss) on equity interests 6 — — Other 85 89 — Total non-interest income 6,454 6,940 10,492 Total income before non-interest expense 27,495 26,559 24,932 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,566 12,945 10,229 Occupancy and equipment 1,836 1,892 1,550 Professional services 2,316 2,027 1,660 Technology and information systems 1,172 1,076 945 Data processing 888 987 912 Marketing 403 428 397 Amortization of other intangible assets 77 77 5 Net (gain)/loss on assets held for sale (1 ) (2 ) — Net (gain)/loss on sale of other real estate owned (41 ) — — Other 1,044 1,153 768 Total non-interest expense 19,260 20,583 16,466 Income before income taxes 8,235 5,976 8,466 Income tax expense 2,014 1,494 2,049 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,221 $ 4,482 $ 6,417 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.47 $ 0.80 Diluted 0.64 0.46 0.78





September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 8,308 $ 11,790 $ 2,829 Federal funds sold — 385 — Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 156,940 159,431 307,406 Total cash and cash equivalents 165,248 171,606 310,235 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value — — 32,233 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $78,624 and $84,742 as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively) 84,257 87,029 — Correspondent bank stock, at cost 12,783 4,352 1,772 Mortgage loans held for sale 12,743 26,202 51,309 Loans (includes $22,871, $21,477, and $0 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,351,322 2,146,394 1,603,050 Allowance for loan losses (16,081 ) (14,357 ) (12,964 ) Loans, net 2,335,241 2,132,037 1,590,086 Premises and equipment, net 24,668 24,236 6,344 Accrued interest receivable 8,451 7,884 6,306 Accounts receivable 5,947 5,192 5,500 Other receivables 2,868 4,575 1,553 Other real estate owned, net 187 378 — Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 32,181 32,258 24,246 Deferred tax assets, net 6,849 7,662 5,926 Company-owned life insurance 16,064 15,976 15,715 Other assets 21,212 21,960 25,047 Assets held for sale — 146 — Total assets $ 2,728,699 $ 2,541,493 $ 2,076,272 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 662,055 $ 668,342 $ 596,635 Interest-bearing 1,505,392 1,501,656 1,185,664 Total deposits 2,167,447 2,169,998 1,782,299 Borrowings: FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 273,225 87,223 58,564 Subordinated notes 32,584 32,553 39,010 Accrued interest payable 664 304 357 Other liabilities 19,917 23,391 20,913 Total liabilities 2,493,837 2,313,469 1,901,143 Shareholders' Equity Total shareholders’ equity 234,862 228,024 175,129 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,728,699 $ 2,541,493 $ 2,076,272





September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Loan Portfolio Cash, Securities, and Other(1) $ 154,748 $ 180,738 $ 257,594 Consumer and Other(2) 50,429 47,855 36,243 Construction and Development 228,060 162,426 132,141 1-4 Family Residential 822,796 732,725 502,439 Non-Owner Occupied CRE 527,836 489,111 358,369 Owner Occupied CRE 220,075 224,597 167,638 Commercial and Industrial 350,954 312,696 148,959 Total loans held for investment 2,354,898 2,150,148 1,603,383 Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(3) (3,576 ) (3,754 ) (333 ) Gross loans $ 2,351,322 $ 2,146,394 $ 1,603,050 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 12,743 $ 26,202 $ 51,309 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 1,010,846 $ 1,033,739 $ 905,196 Time deposits 186,680 147,623 137,015 Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts 277,225 287,195 137,833 Savings accounts 30,641 33,099 5,620 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,505,392 1,501,656 1,185,664 Noninterest-bearing accounts 662,055 668,342 596,635 Total deposits $ 2,167,447 $ 2,169,998 $ 1,782,299

_______________

(1) Includes PPP loans of $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, $10.7 million as of June 30, 2022, and $61.9 million as of September 30, 2021.

(2) Includes loans held for investment accounted for under fair value option of $22.6 million and $21.1 million as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(3) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.

As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Average Balance Sheets Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 101,564 $ 320,656 $ 266,614 Federal funds sold 260 1,017 — Investment securities 87,340 69,320 29,130 Loans 2,241,343 2,010,024 1,592,800 Interest-earning assets 2,430,507 2,401,017 1,888,544 Mortgage loans held for sale 11,535 19,452 54,717 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 2,442,042 2,420,469 1,943,261 Allowance for loan losses (14,981 ) (13,257 ) (12,740 ) Noninterest-earning assets 131,381 119,857 92,901 Total assets $ 2,558,442 $ 2,527,069 $ 2,023,422 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,480,288 $ 1,547,901 $ 1,160,433 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 119,025 20,815 81,307 Subordinated notes 32,564 32,533 29,236 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,631,877 1,601,249 1,270,976 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 673,949 679,531 562,569 Other liabilities 20,103 19,194 17,359 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 694,052 698,725 579,928 Total shareholders’ equity 232,513 227,095 172,518 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,558,442 $ 2,527,069 $ 2,023,422 Yields/Cost of funds (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 2.08 % 0.68 % 0.16 % Investment securities 2.99 2.41 2.47 Loans 4.52 4.11 3.98 Interest-earning assets 4.37 3.60 3.42 Mortgage loans held for sale 5.44 4.71 2.97 Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale 4.37 3.61 3.41 Interest-bearing deposits 0.73 0.29 0.29 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 2.23 0.54 0.40 Subordinated notes 4.45 4.45 5.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.92 0.37 0.41 Net interest margin 3.75 3.35 3.14 Net interest rate spread 3.45 3.23 3.01





As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 3,744 $ 3,931 $ 4,358 Non-performing assets 3,931 4,309 4,358 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) 32 47 (6 ) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.16 % 0.18 % 0.27 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.14 0.17 0.21 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 429.51 365.23 297.48 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.68 0.67 0.81 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP(1) 0.77 0.78 0.91 Net charge-offs to average loans(2) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Assets Under Management $ 5,918,403 $ 6,277,588 $ 6,905,935 Market Data Book value per share at period end 24.74 24.06 21.88 Tangible book value per common share(1) 21.35 20.65 18.85 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,481,311 9,450,987 7,979,869 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,673,078 9,717,667 8,246,353 Shares outstanding at period end 9,492,006 9,478,710 8,002,874 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.54 % 10.15 % 10.66 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.54 10.15 10.66 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.84 12.58 14.37 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.18 8.00 7.86 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.32 10.99 11.02 CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.32 10.99 11.02 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.09 11.75 11.96 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.84 8.65 8.11

_______________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure.
(2) Value results in an immaterial amount.

(2) Value results in an immaterial amount.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Tangible Common Total shareholders' equity $ 234,862 $ 228,024 $ 175,129 Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net 32,181 32,258 24,246 Tangible common equity $ 202,681 $ 195,766 $ 150,883 Common shares outstanding, end of period 9,492,006 9,478,710 8,002,874 Tangible common book value per share $ 21.35 $ 20.65 $ 18.85 Net income available to common shareholders 6,221 4,482 6,417 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 12.28 % 9.16 % 17.01 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 19,260 $ 20,583 $ 16,466 Less: amortization 77 77 5 Less: acquisition related expenses 154 347 332 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 19,029 $ 20,159 $ 16,129 Total income before non-interest expense $ 27,495 $ 26,559 $ 24,932 Less: unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities 75 299 (3 ) Less: net gain/(loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option (134 ) (155 ) — Less: net gain/(loss) on equity interests 6 — — Plus: provision for loan losses 1,756 519 406 Gross revenue $ 29,304 $ 26,934 $ 25,341 Efficiency ratio 64.94 % 74.85 % 63.65 % Allowance to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP Total loans held for investment $ 2,354,898 $ 2,150,148 $ 1,603,383 Less: loans acquired 248,573 287,623 117,465 Less: bank originated PPP loans 6,905 9,053 61,838 Less: loans accounted for under fair value 22,648 21,149 — Bank originated loans excluding PPP $ 2,076,772 $ 1,832,323 $ 1,424,080 Allowance for loan losses $ 16,081 $ 14,357 $ 12,964 Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.91 %



