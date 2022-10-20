Submit Release
Bank OZK Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Management Comments

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK’s (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) third quarter 2022 management comments are now available on the Bank’s investor relations website http://ir.ozk.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.23 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Investor Contact:   Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact:   Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c771b8f0-c952-448b-8928-148ce4690d4e


Primary Logo

