Bank OZK Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $128.3 million, a 1.5% decrease from $130.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2022 were $1.08, an 8.0% increase from $1.00 for the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $388.7 million, a 9.4% decrease from $429.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2022 were $3.20, a 3.0% decrease from $3.30 for the first nine months of 2021.

The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $39.8 million for the third quarter and $51.0 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to negative provisions for credit losses of $7.5 million for the third quarter and $69.9 million for the first nine months of 2021. The growth in both funded and unfunded loan balances during the quarter contributed to the higher provision for credit losses, which impacted net income. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $335.6 million at September 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s provision expense for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and its total ACL at September 30, 2022 were based on a number of key estimates, assumptions and economic forecasts and included certain qualitative adjustments to capture items not fully reflected in the modeled results.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $208.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, a 27.2% increase from $163.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, PPNR was $564.0 million, a 15.3% increase from $489.0 million for the first nine months of 2021. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of 2022 were 1.97%, 11.85% and 14.02%, respectively, compared to 1.98%, 11.41% and 13.39%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first nine months of 2022 were 1.99%, 11.97%, and 14.14%, respectively, compared to 2.15%, 12.98%, and 15.31%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to report our strong results for the third quarter of 2022. Our results were highlighted by our fourth consecutive quarter of record RESG loan originations and solid growth in RESG’s funded loans, along with meaningful contributions to growth from our Community Banking and other lending teams. This reflects our dual focus on both organic loan growth and increased portfolio diversification. Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the current environment and the longer term.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $19.51 billion at September 30, 2022, a 6.6% increase from $18.31 billion at September 30, 2021. Non-purchased loans were $19.10 billion at September 30, 2022, a 7.9% increase from $17.71 billion at September 30, 2021. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.41 billion at September 30, 2022, a 31.4% decrease from $0.60 billion at September 30, 2021.

Deposits were $20.40 billion at September 30, 2022, a 1.5% increase from $20.10 billion at September 30, 2021. Total assets were $26.23 billion at September 30, 2022, a 0.3% increase from $26.14 billion at September 30, 2021.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.20 billion at September 30, 2022, a 7.7% decrease from $4.55 billion at September 30, 2021. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.54 billion at September 30, 2022, an 8.9% decrease from $3.88 billion at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $35.67 at September 30, 2022, a 0.9% increase from $35.35 at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $30.02 at September 30, 2022, a 0.4% decrease from $30.14 at September 30, 2021. The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.01% at September 30, 2022, compared to 17.42% at September 30, 2021. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 13.83% at September 30, 2022, compared to 15.24% at September 30, 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

STOCK REPURCHASES

During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 1.23 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $38.96, for a total of $47.7 million. During the first nine months of 2022, the Bank repurchased approximately 7.80 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $41.90, for a total of $326.7 million. Our current stock repurchase program expires November 4, 2022. In evaluating any plans for stock repurchases after expiration of the current program, the Bank will consider a variety of factors including its capital position, expected growth, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, stock price, current and expected macro economic environment, regulatory requirements and other factors.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on October 21, 2022. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in identifying satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference rate; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; recently enacted and potential laws and regulatory requirements, including those actions in response to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the Bank’s staff, the global economy and the financial markets; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national, international or political instability or military conflict, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.23 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 895,824     $ 2,053,829  
Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”)     3,528,077       3,916,733  
Investment securities ― trading     2,481       14,957  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks     31,841       40,788  
Non-purchased loans     19,103,546       17,791,610  
Purchased loans     410,166       516,215  
Allowance for loan losses     (200,098 )     (217,380 )
Net loans     19,313,614       18,090,445  
Premises and equipment, net     684,930       695,857  
Foreclosed assets     6,559       5,744  
Accrued interest receivable     97,564       83,025  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     784,926       774,822  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     664,732       669,063  
Other, net     221,571       185,167  
Total assets   $ 26,232,119     $ 26,530,430  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Deposits:                
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 4,824,209     $ 4,983,788  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     9,763,638       9,245,727  
Time     5,814,029       5,979,619  
Total deposits     20,401,876       20,209,134  
Other borrowings     456,466       756,321  
Subordinated notes     346,741       346,133  
Subordinated debentures     121,450       121,033  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     135,537       71,609  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     227,505       186,840  
Total liabilities     21,689,575       21,691,070  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,000,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021		     338,980       338,980  
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
    117,761,605 and 125,443,748 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively		     1,178       1,254  
Additional paid-in capital     1,773,562       2,093,702  
Retained earnings     2,653,377       2,378,466  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (227,673 )     23,841  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     4,539,424       4,836,243  
Noncontrolling interest     3,120       3,117  
Total stockholders’ equity     4,542,544       4,839,360  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 26,232,119     $ 26,530,430  

Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                              
Non-purchased loans $ 295,054     $ 238,258     $ 791,313     $ 716,639  
Purchased loans   7,148       11,350       24,300       34,985  
Investment securities:                              
Taxable   10,269       9,236       31,246       26,786  
Tax-exempt   7,126       3,296       14,132       10,860  
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold   3,690       523       6,155       1,556  
Total interest income   323,287       262,663       867,146       790,826  
                               
Interest expense:                              
Deposits   21,997       12,326       41,343       54,908  
Other borrowings   2,460       1,017       4,500       3,010  
Subordinated notes   2,631       429       7,808       6,755  
Subordinated debentures   1,582       934       3,741       2,814  
Total interest expense   28,670       14,706       57,392       67,487  
                               
Net interest income   294,617       247,957       809,754       723,339  
Provision for credit losses   39,771       (7,454 )     50,986       (69,946 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   254,846       255,411       758,768       793,285  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges on deposit accounts:                              
NSF/Overdraft fees   4,808       4,080       13,257       10,647  
All other service charges   7,089       7,097       20,963       20,507  
Trust income   2,007       2,247       6,012       6,365  
BOLI income:                              
Increase in cash surrender value   4,940       4,940       14,579       14,739  
Death benefits   510             807       1,409  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees   3,418       3,307       10,039       10,811  
Gains on sales of other assets   3,182       463       10,957       8,632  
Net gains on investment securities   321             762        
Other   2,888       3,850       9,583       12,733  
Total non-interest income   29,163       25,984       86,959       85,843  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits   57,367       53,769       166,427       159,533  
Net occupancy and equipment   18,244       17,161       52,474       49,797  
Other operating expenses   40,080       39,467       113,807       110,840  
Total non-interest expense   115,691       110,397       332,708       320,170  
                               
Income before taxes   168,318       170,998       513,019       558,958  
Provision for income taxes   35,969       40,713       111,754       129,691  
Net income   132,349       130,285       401,265       429,267  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest         5       (3 )     (27 )
Preferred stock dividends   4,047             12,574        
Net income available to common stockholders $ 128,302     $ 130,290     $ 388,688     $ 429,240  
                               
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.08     $ 1.01     $ 3.21     $ 3.31  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.08     $ 1.00     $ 3.20     $ 3.30  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

    Preferred
Stock 		    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Three months ended September 30, 2022:                                          
Balances – June 30, 2022   $ 338,980     $ 1,190     $ 1,817,650     $ 2,563,130     $ (114,168 )   $ 3,120     $ 4,609,902  
Net income                       132,349                   132,349  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		                                          
Total other comprehensive loss                             (113,505 )           (113,505 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per
share		                       (4,047 )                 (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.32 per
share		                       (38,055 )                 (38,055 )
Issuance of 5,414 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options		                 172                         172  
Repurchase and cancellation of 1,225,688
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		           (12 )     (47,735 )                       (47,747 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 3,475                         3,475  
Forfeitures of 14,142 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		                                          
Balances – September 30, 2022   $ 338,980     $ 1,178     $ 1,773,562     $ 2,653,377     $ (227,673 )   $ 3,120     $ 4,542,544  
                                                         
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:                                                  
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 338,980     $ 1,254     $ 2,093,702     $ 2,378,466     $ 23,841     $ 3,117     $ 4,839,360  
Net income                       401,265                   401,265  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		                       (3 )           3        
Total other comprehensive loss                             (251,514 )           (251,514 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.89812 per
share		                       (12,574 )                 (12,574 )
Common stock dividends, $0.93 per
share		                       (113,777 )                 (113,777 )
Issuance of 74,521 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options		           1       2,251                         2,252  
Issuance of 220,822 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		           2       (2 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 7,798,520
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		           (77 )     (326,667 )                       (326,744 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974
shares of common stock withheld for
tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting		           (1 )     (5,398 )                       (5,399 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 9,675                         9,675  
Forfeitures of 65,992 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		           (1 )     1                          
Balances – September 30, 2022   $ 338,980     $ 1,178     $ 1,773,562     $ 2,653,377     $ (227,673 )   $ 3,120     $ 4,542,544  

Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Three months ended September 30, 2021:                                                
Balances – June 30, 2021   $ 1,297     $ 2,277,138     $ 2,173,114     $ 50,127     $ 3,117     $ 4,504,793  
Net income                 130,285                   130,285  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		                 5             (5 )      
Total other comprehensive loss                       (9,421 )           (9,421 )
Common stock dividends, $0.285 per share                 (37,170 )                 (37,170 )
Issuance of 33,850 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options		     1       1,085                         1,086  
Repurchase and cancellation of 888,567
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		     (9 )     (36,990 )                       (36,999 )
Stock-based compensation expense           3,778                         3,778  
Forfeitures of 47,604 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		     (1 )     1                          
Balances – September 30, 2021   $ 1,288     $ 2,245,012     $ 2,266,234     $ 40,706     $ 3,112     $ 4,556,352  
                                                 
Nine months ended September 30, 2021:                                                
Balances – December 31, 2020   $ 1,294     $ 2,265,850     $ 1,946,875     $ 58,252     $ 3,085     $ 4,275,356  
Net income                 429,267                   429,267  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		                 (27 )           27        
Total other comprehensive income                       (17,546 )           (17,546 )
Common stock dividends, $0.8425 per share                 (109,881 )                 (109,881 )
Issuance of 176,250 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options		     2       6,092                         6,094  
Issuance of 332,831 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		     3       (3 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 888,567
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		     (9 )     (36,990 )                       (36,999 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 55,893
shares of common stock withheld for
taxes pursuant to restricted stock vesting		     (1 )     (1,976 )                       (1,977 )
Stock-based compensation expense           12,038                         12,038  
Forfeitures of 97,250 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		     (1 )     1                          
Balances – September 30, 2021   $ 1,288     $ 2,245,012     $ 2,266,234     $ 40,706     $ 3,112     $ 4,556,352  

Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 57,367     $ 53,769     $ 166,427     $ 159,533  
Net occupancy and equipment     18,244       17,161       52,474       49,797  
Other operating expenses:                                
Professional and outside services     8,059       7,084       23,602       21,134  
Software and data processing     6,044       5,897       18,188       17,695  
Advertising and public relations     3,448       719       5,810       1,621  
Deposit insurance and assessments     2,650       2,655       6,900       9,060  
Postage and supplies     2,035       1,530       5,240       4,718  
Travel and meals     1,962       1,617       5,906       3,811  
Telecommunication services     1,921       1,966       5,852       6,363  
ATM expense     1,500       1,846       4,497       4,615  
Loan collection and repossession expense     402       407       1,081       1,456  
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets     87       990       345       2,476  
Amortization of intangibles     1,298       1,545       4,331       4,878  
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments     5,155       4,972       14,885       12,324  
Other     5,519       8,239       17,170       20,689  
Total non-interest expense   $ 115,691     $ 110,397     $ 332,708     $ 320,170  

Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited

                                 
    September 30, 2022     December 31, 2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                                 
Real estate:                                
Residential 1-4 family   $ 968,369       5.0 %   $ 887,024       4.8 %
Non-farm/non-residential     4,609,068       23.6       3,782,892       20.7  
Construction/land development     7,367,128       37.8       8,246,674       45.0  
Agricultural     231,730       1.2       247,727       1.4  
Multifamily residential     1,341,639       6.9       934,845       5.1  
Total real estate     14,517,934       74.5       14,099,162       77.0  
Commercial and industrial     804,000       4.1       510,784       2.8  
Consumer     2,427,361       12.4       2,185,429       11.9  
Other     1,764,417       9.0       1,512,450       8.3  
Total loans     19,513,712       100.0 %     18,307,825       100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses     (200,098 )             (217,380 )        
Net loans   $ 19,313,614             $ 18,090,445          

Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited

                         
    Allowance for Loan Losses     Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments     Total Allowance for Credit Losses  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Three months ended September 30, 2022:                        
Balances – June 30, 2022   $ 190,795     $ 109,143     $ 299,938  
Net charge-offs     (4,074 )           (4,074 )
Provision for credit losses     13,377       26,394       39,771  
Balances – September 30, 2022   $ 200,098     $ 135,537     $ 335,635  
                         
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:                        
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 217,380     $ 71,609     $ 288,989  
Net charge-offs     (4,340 )           (4,340 )
Provision for credit losses     (12,942 )     63,928       50,986  
Balances – September 30, 2022   $ 200,098     $ 135,537     $ 335,635  
                         
Three months ended September 30, 2021:                        
Balances – June 30, 2021   $ 248,753     $ 58,811     $ 307,564  
Net charge-offs     (1,312 )           (1,312 )
Provision for credit losses     (9,719 )     2,265       (7,454 )
Balances – September 30, 2021   $ 237,722     $ 61,076     $ 298,798  
                         
Nine months ended September 30, 2021:                        
Balances – December 31, 2020   $ 295,824     $ 81,481     $ 377,305  
Net charge-offs     (8,561 )           (8,561 )
Provision for credit losses     (49,541 )     (20,405 )     (69,946 )
Balances – September 30, 2021   $ 237,722     $ 61,076     $ 298,798  

Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited

                                 
    September 30, 2022     December 31, 2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-interest bearing   $ 4,824,209       23.6 %   $ 4,983,788       24.7 %
Interest bearing:                                
Transaction (NOW)     3,723,109       18.2       3,412,369       16.9  
Savings and money market     6,040,529       29.6       5,833,358       28.9  
Time deposits     5,814,029       28.6       5,979,619       29.5  
Total deposits   $ 20,401,876       100.0 %   $ 20,209,134       100.0 %

Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited

       
    September 30, 2022     December 31, 2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-interest bearing   $ 4,824,209       23.6 %   $ 4,983,788       24.7 %
Interest bearing:                                
Consumer and commercial:                                
Consumer – non-time     4,197,997       20.6       4,334,378       21.4  
Consumer – time     4,127,269       20.2       4,318,742       21.4  
Commercial – non-time     2,891,061       14.2       2,634,817       13.0  
Commercial – time     557,130       2.7       905,347       4.5  
Public funds     2,054,727       10.1       2,094,800       10.4  
Brokered     1,322,297       6.5       452,137       2.2  
Reciprocal     427,186       2.1       485,125       2.4  
Total deposits   $ 20,401,876       100.0 %   $ 20,209,134       100.0 %

Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2022     2021     % Change     2022     2021     % Change  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                                                
Net interest income   $ 294,617     $ 247,957       18.8 %   $ 809,754     $ 723,339       11.9 %
Provision for credit losses     39,771       (7,454 )   NM       50,986       (69,946 )   NM  
Non-interest income     29,163       25,984       12.2       86,959       85,843       1.3  
Non-interest expense     115,691       110,397       4.8       332,708       320,170       3.9  
Net income     132,349       130,285       1.6       401,265       429,267       (6.5 )
Preferred stock dividends     4,047           NM       12,574           NM  
Net income available to common stockholders     128,302       130,290       (1.5 )     388,688       429,240       (9.4 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)     208,089       163,544       27.2       564,005       489,012       15.3  
Common share and per common share data:                                                
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.08     $ 1.00       8.0 %   $ 3.20     $ 3.30       (3.0 )%
Basic earnings per common share     1.08       1.01       6.9       3.21       3.31       (3.0 )
Common stock dividends per share     0.32       0.285       12.3       0.93       0.8425       10.4  
Book value per share     35.67       35.35       0.9       35.67       35.35       0.9  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     30.02       30.14       (0.4 )     30.02       30.14       (0.4 )
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     118,856       129,929       (8.5 )     121,539       130,063       (6.6 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     117,762       128,818       (8.6 )     117,762       128,818       (8.6 )
Balance sheet data at period end:                                                
Total assets   $ 26,232,119     $ 26,143,367       0.3 %   $ 26,232,119     $ 26,143,367       0.3 %
Total loans     19,513,712       18,305,303       6.6       19,513,712       18,305,303       6.6  
Non-purchased loans     19,103,546       17,707,452       7.9       19,103,546       17,707,452       7.9  
Purchased loans     410,166       597,851       (31.4 )     410,166       597,851       (31.4 )
Allowance for loan losses     200,098       237,722       (15.8 )     200,098       237,722       (15.8 )
Foreclosed assets     6,559       9,444       (30.5 )     6,559       9,444       (30.5 )
Investment securities − AFS     3,528,077       3,846,496       (8.3 )     3,528,077       3,846,496       (8.3 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     664,732       670,580       (0.9 )     664,732       670,580       (0.9 )
Deposits     20,401,876       20,102,440       1.5       20,401,876       20,102,440       1.5  
Other borrowings     456,466       750,217       (39.2 )     456,466       750,217       (39.2 )
Subordinated notes     346,741       345,927       0.2       346,741       345,927       0.2  
Subordinated debentures     121,450       120,892       0.5       121,450       120,892       0.5  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     20,091,101       12,385,369       62.2       20,091,101       12,385,369       62.2  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     135,537       61,076       121.9       135,537       61,076       121.9  
Preferred stock     338,980           NM       338,980           NM  
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)     4,200,444       4,553,240       (7.7 )     4,200,444       4,553,240       (7.7 )
Net unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders’ equity		     (227,673 )     40,706     NM       (227,673 )     40,706     NM  
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     95.65 %     91.06 %     5.0       95.65 %     91.06 %     5.0  
Selected ratios:                                                
Return on average assets (2)     1.97 %     1.98 %             1.99 %     2.15 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)     11.85       11.41               11.97       12.98          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)     14.02       13.39               14.14       15.31          
Average common equity to total average assets     16.61       17.38               16.60       16.57          
Net interest margin – FTE (2)     5.03       4.16               4.60       3.99          
Efficiency ratio     35.50       40.14               36.92       39.39          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)     0.09       0.04               0.07       0.07          
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)     0.09       0.03               0.03       0.06          
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)     0.14       0.20               0.14       0.20          
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)     0.13       0.17               0.13       0.17          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)     1.03       1.30               1.03       1.30          
Other information:                                                
Non-accrual loans (4)   $ 24,633     $ 34,920             $ 24,633     $ 34,920          
Accruing loans − 90 days past due (4)                                        
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing (4)     1,610       1,253               1,610       1,253          

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

NM – Not meaningful

Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended  
    September 30, 2022     June 30,
2022 		    % Change  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income   $ 294,617     $ 265,793       10.8 %
Provision for credit losses     39,771       7,025       466.1  
Non-interest income     29,163       26,320       10.8  
Non-interest expense     115,691       109,300       5.8  
Net income     132,349       136,413       (3.0 )
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,047        
Net income available to common stockholders     128,302       132,358       (3.1 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)     208,089       182,813       13.8  
Common share and per common share data:                        
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.08     $ 1.10       (1.8 )%
Basic earnings per common share     1.08       1.10       (1.8 )
Common stock dividends per share     0.32       0.31       3.2  
Book value per share     35.67       35.87       (0.6 )
Tangible book value per common share (1)     30.02       30.27       (0.8 )
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     118,856       120,827       (1.6 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     117,762       118,996       (1.0 )
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets   $ 26,232,119     $ 25,919,965       1.2 %
Total loans     19,513,712       18,742,718       4.1  
Non-purchased loans     19,103,546       18,297,638       4.4  
Purchased loans     410,166       445,080       (7.8 )
Allowance for loan losses     200,098       190,795       4.9  
Foreclosed assets     6,559       2,593       153.0  
Investment securities − AFS     3,528,077       3,705,807       (4.8 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     664,732       666,029       (0.2 )
Deposits     20,401,876       19,984,187       2.1  
Other borrowings     456,466       505,221       (9.7 )
Subordinated notes     346,741       346,536       0.1  
Subordinated debentures     121,450       121,310       0.1  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     20,091,101       17,369,767       15.7  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     135,537       109,143       24.2  
Preferred stock     338,980       338,980        
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)     4,200,444       4,267,802       (1.6 )
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders’ equity		     (227,673 )     (114,168 )     99.4  
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     95.65 %     93.79 %     2.0  
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets (2)     1.97 %     2.02 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)     11.85       12.40          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)     14.02       14.69          
Average common equity to average assets     16.61       16.32          
Net interest margin – FTE (2)     5.03       4.52          
Efficiency ratio     35.50       37.25          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)     0.09       0.03          
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)     0.09       0.01          
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)     0.14       0.16          
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)     0.13       0.12          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)     1.03       1.02          
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans (4)   $ 24,633     $ 28,171          
Accruing loans − 90 days past due (4)                    
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing (4)     1,610       1,033          

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited

    12/31/20     3/31/21     6/30/21     9/30/21     12/31/21     03/31/22     06/30/22     09/30/22  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Earnings Summary:                                                                
Net interest income   $ 237,600     $ 234,636     $ 240,746     $ 247,957     $ 266,381     $ 249,343     $ 265,793     $ 294,617  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment     1,533       1,275       1,355       1,106       1,009       1,017       1,300       2,151  
Net interest income (FTE)     239,133       235,911       242,101       249,063       267,390       250,360       267,093       296,768  
Provision for credit losses     (6,750 )     31,559       30,932       7,454       7,992       (4,190 )     (7,025 )     (39,771 )
Non-interest income     28,661       32,117       27,742       25,984       29,695       31,475       26,320       29,163  
Non-interest expense     (103,394 )     (106,059 )     (103,711 )     (110,397 )     (110,106 )     (107,715 )     (109,300 )     (115,691 )
Pretax income (FTE)     157,650       193,528       197,064       172,104       194,971       169,930       177,088       170,469  
FTE adjustment     (1,533 )     (1,275 )     (1,355 )     (1,106 )     (1,009 )     (1,017 )     (1,300 )     (2,151 )
Provision for income taxes     (35,607 )     (43,818 )     (45,161 )     (40,713 )     (44,197 )     (36,410 )     (39,375 )     (35,969 )
Noncontrolling interest     3       (19 )     (13 )     5       (5 )     5       (8 )      
Preferred stock dividend                                   (4,480 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 120,513     $ 148,416     $ 150,535     $ 130,290     $ 149,760     $ 128,028     $ 132,358     $ 128,302  
Earnings per common share – diluted   $ 0.93     $ 1.14     $ 1.16     $ 1.00     $ 1.17     $ 1.02     $ 1.10     $ 1.08  
PPNR   $ 162,867     $ 160,694     $ 164,777     $ 163,544     $ 185,970     $ 173,103     $ 182,813     $ 208,089  
Non-interest Income:                                                                
Service charges on deposit accounts:                                                                
NSF/Overdraft fees   $ 4,024     $ 3,323     $ 3,244     $ 4,080     $ 4,315     $ 4,201     $ 4,247     $ 4,808  
All other service charges     5,959       6,342       7,067       7,097       7,149       6,690       7,184       7,089  
Trust income     1,909       2,206       1,911       2,247       2,141       2,094       1,911       2,007  
BOLI income:                                                                
Increase in cash surrender value     5,034       4,881       4,919       4,940       4,901       4,793       4,846       4,940  
Death benefits           1,409                   618       297             510  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees     3,797       3,551       3,953       3,307       3,148       3,018       3,603       3,418  
Gains on sales of other assets     5,189       5,828       2,341       463       1,330       6,992       784       3,182  
Net gains (losses) on investment securities                             504       (90 )     531       321  
Other     2,749       4,577       4,307       3,850       5,589       3,480       3,214       2,888  
Total non-interest income   $ 28,661     $ 32,117     $ 27,742     $ 25,984     $ 29,695     $ 31,475     $ 26,320     $ 29,163  
Non-interest Expense:                                                                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 53,832     $ 53,645     $ 52,119     $ 53,769     $ 55,034     $ 54,648     $ 54,412     $ 57,367  
Net occupancy and equipment     15,617       16,468       16,168       17,161       17,004       17,215       17,014       18,244  
Other operating expenses     33,945       35,946       35,424       39,467       38,068       35,852       37,874       40,080  
Total non-interest expense   $ 103,394     $ 106,059     $ 103,711     $ 110,397     $ 110,106     $ 107,715     $ 109,300     $ 115,691  
Balance Sheet Data:                                                                
Total assets   $ 27,162,596     $ 27,276,892     $ 26,605,938     $ 26,143,367     $ 26,530,430     $ 26,562,353     $ 25,919,965     $ 26,232,119  
Non-purchased loans     18,401,495       17,979,435       17,611,848       17,707,452       17,791,610       18,449,723       18,297,638       19,103,546  
Purchased loans     807,673       735,630       659,822       597,851       516,215       481,299       445,080       410,166  
Investment securities – AFS     3,405,351       4,162,479       4,693,396       3,846,496       3,916,733       3,728,284       3,705,807       3,528,077  
Deposits     21,450,356       21,296,442       20,706,777       20,102,440       20,209,134       20,329,662       19,984,187       20,401,876  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,847,117       11,780,099       11,709,818       12,385,369       13,619,578       14,954,367       17,369,767       20,091,101  
Preferred stock                             338,980       338,980       338,980       338,980  
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest     4,272,271       4,383,205       4,501,676       4,553,240       4,836,243       4,690,057       4,606,782       4,539,424  

Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued)
Unaudited

    12/31/20     3/31/21     6/30/21     9/30/21     12/31/21     03/31/22     06/30/2022     09/30/22  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Allowance for Credit Losses:                                                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 377,273     $ 377,305     $ 342,307     $ 307,564     $ 298,798     $ 288,989     $ 293,540     $ 299,938  
Net charge-offs     (6,718 )     (3,439 )     (3,811 )     (1,312 )     (1,817 )     361       (627 )     (4,074 )
Provision for credit losses     6,750       (31,559 )     (30,932 )     (7,454 )     (7,992 )     4,190       7,025       39,771  
Balance at end of period   $ 377,305     $ 342,307     $ 307,564     $ 298,798     $ 288,989     $ 293,540     $ 299,938     $ 335,635  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 295,824     $ 268,077     $ 248,753     $ 237,722     $ 217,380     $ 204,213     $ 190,795     $ 200,098  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     81,481       74,230       58,811       61,076       71,609       89,327       109,143       135,537  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 377,305     $ 342,307     $ 307,564     $ 298,798     $ 288,989     $ 293,540     $ 299,938     $ 335,635  
Selected Ratios:                                                                
Net interest margin – FTE (1)     3.88 %     3.86 %     3.95 %     4.16 %     4.41 %     4.24 %     4.52 %     5.03 %
Efficiency ratio     38.61       39.57       38.43       40.14       37.06       38.22       37.25       35.50  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (1) (2)     0.14       0.08       0.09       0.04       0.05       0.08       0.03       0.09  
Net charge-offs to average total loans (1)     0.14       0.07       0.08       0.03       0.04       (0.01 )     0.01       0.09  
Nonperforming loans to total loans (3)     0.25       0.25       0.22       0.20       0.19       0.21       0.16       0.14  
Nonperforming assets to total assets (3)     0.21       0.19       0.18       0.17       0.15       0.16       0.12       0.13  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (4)     1.54       1.43       1.36       1.30       1.19       1.08       1.02       1.03  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including
past due non-accrual loans, to total loans (3) 		    0.16       0.13       0.10       0.13       0.15       0.14       0.11       0.11  

         (1)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

         (2)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

         (3)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

         (4)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		    Income/
Expense 		    Yield/
Rate 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                                                                                                 
ASSETS                                                                                                
Interest earning assets:                                                                                                
Interest earning deposits and federal
funds sold		   $ 699,489     $ 3,690       2.09 %   $ 1,287,890     $ 523       0.16 %   $ 1,023,707     $ 6,155       0.80 %   $ 1,792,191     $ 1,556       0.12 %
Investment securities:                                                                                                
Taxable     2,809,479       10,269       1.45       3,509,465       9,236       1.04       3,080,645       31,246       1.36       3,150,732       26,786       1.14  
Tax-exempt – FTE     907,955       9,020       3.94       740,809       4,172       2.23       706,628       17,889       3.38       955,822       13,747       1.92  
Non-purchased loans – FTE     18,544,681       295,311       6.32       17,559,654       238,488       5.39       18,413,106       792,025       5.75       17,761,807       717,488       5.40  
Purchased loans     429,312       7,148       6.61       627,436       11,350       7.18       464,205       24,300       7.00       699,678       34,985       6.69  
Total earning assets – FTE     23,390,916       325,438       5.52       23,725,254       263,769       4.41       23,688,291       871,615       4.92       24,360,230       794,562       4.36  
Non-interest earning assets     2,474,862                       2,348,740                       2,460,424                       2,324,716                  
Total assets   $ 25,865,778                     $ 26,073,994                     $ 26,148,715                     $ 26,684,946                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                                                                                
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                                                                
Deposits:                                                                                                
Savings and interest bearing transaction   $ 9,614,806     $ 13,639       0.56 %   $ 8,891,042     $ 2,885       0.13 %   $ 9,611,716     $ 21,801       0.30 %   $ 8,656,762     $ 9,840       0.15 %
Time deposits     5,232,727       8,358       0.63       6,920,513       9,441       0.54       5,464,267       19,542       0.48       7,964,704       45,068       0.76  
Total interest bearing deposits     14,847,533       21,997       0.59       15,811,555       12,326       0.31       15,075,983       41,343       0.37       16,621,466       54,908       0.44  
Other borrowings     517,161       2,460       1.89       757,786       1,017       0.53       647,083       4,500       0.93       757,141       3,010       0.53  
Subordinated notes     346,642       2,631       3.01       56,468       429       3.01       346,433       7,808       3.01       167,636       6,755       5.39  
Subordinated debentures     121,382       1,582       5.17       120,822       934       3.07       121,239       3,741       4.13       120,681       2,814       3.12  
Total interest bearing liabilities     15,832,718       28,670       0.72       16,746,631       14,706     0.35       16,190,738       57,392       0.47       17,666,924       67,487     0.51  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                                                                
Non-interest bearing deposits     4,998,392                       4,523,521                       4,915,023                       4,289,589                  
Other non-interest bearing liabilities     395,671                       269,733                       359,327                       304,086                  
Total liabilities     21,226,781                       21,539,885                       21,465,088                       22,260,599                  
                                                                                                 
Total stockholders’ equity before
noncontrolling interest		     4,635,887                       4,530,995                       4,680,513                       4,421,240                  
Noncontrolling interest     3,110                       3,114                       3,114                       3,107                  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 25,865,778                     $ 26,073,994                     $ 26,148,715                     $ 26,684,946                  
Net interest income – FTE           $ 296,768                     $ 249,063                     $ 814,223                     $ 727,075          
Net interest margin – FTE                     5.03 %                     4.16 %                     4.60 %                     3.99 %
Core spread (1)                     5.73 %                     5.08 %                     5.38 %                     4.96 %

(1)   Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity 
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and 
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity 
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income available to common
stockholders		 $ 128,302     $ 130,290     $ 132,358     $ 388,688     $ 429,240  
Average stockholders’ equity before
noncontrolling interest		 $ 4,635,887     $ 4,530,995     $ 4,619,033     $ 4,680,513     $ 4,421,240  
Less average preferred stock   (338,980 )           (338,980 )     (338,980 )      
Total average common stockholders’
equity		   4,296,907       4,530,995       4,280,053       4,341,533       4,421,240  
Less average intangible assets:                                      
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible
assets, net of accumulated
amortization		   (4,747 )     (10,617 )     (6,084 )     (6,124 )     (12,195 )
Total average intangibles   (665,536 )     (671,406 )     (666,873 )     (666,913 )     (672,984 )
Average tangible common
stockholders’ equity		 $ 3,631,371     $ 3,859,589     $ 3,613,180     $ 3,674,620     $ 3,748,256  
Return on average common
stockholders’ equity (1) 		  11.85 %     11.41 %     12.40 %     11.97 %     12.98 %
Return on average tangible common
stockholders’ equity (1) 		  14.02 %     13.39 %     14.69 %     14.14 %     15.31 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity, 
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity 
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share 
Unaudited

    September 30,     June 30,  
    2022     2021     2022  
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,539,424     $ 4,553,240     $ 4,606,782  
Less preferred stock     (338,980 )           (338,980 )
Total common stockholders' equity     4,200,444       4,553,240       4,267,802  
Less intangible assets:                        
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
accumulated amortization		     (3,943 )     (9,791 )     (5,240 )
Total intangibles     (664,732 )     (670,580 )     (666,029 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,535,712     $ 3,882,660     $ 3,601,773  
Shares of common stock outstanding     117,762       128,818       118,996  
Book value per common share   $ 35.67     $ 35.35     $ 35.87  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 30.02     $ 30.14     $ 30.27  

Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited

    September 30,  
    2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,539,424     $ 4,553,240  
Less preferred stock     (338,980 )      
Total common stockholders’ equity     4,200,444       4,553,240  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
accumulated amortization		     (3,943 )     (9,791 )
Total intangibles     (664,732 )     (670,580 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,535,712     $ 3,882,660  
Total assets   $ 26,232,119     $ 26,143,367  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
accumulated amortization		     (3,943 )     (9,791 )
Total intangibles     (664,732 )     (670,580 )
Total tangible assets   $ 25,567,387     $ 25,472,787  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets     16.01 %     17.42 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total
tangible assets		     13.83 %     15.24 %

Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    September 30,
2021 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Income before taxes   $ 168,318     $ 170,998     $ 175,788     $ 513,019     $ 558,958  
Provision for credit losses     39,771       (7,454 )     7,025       50,986       (69,946 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue   $ 208,089     $ 163,544     $ 182,813     $ 564,005     $ 489,012  


Investor Contact:   Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact:   Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922

        


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bank OZK Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


