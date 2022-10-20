Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,535 in the last 365 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Summary

  • Net income of $23.5 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share
  • ROAA of 1.22%, ROAE of 13.34% and ROATCE of 20.24%
  • Total loans increased 27.8% annualized from prior quarter
  • Continued growth in noninterest-bearing and total deposits
  • Nonperforming assets declined 14.2% from end of prior quarter
  • Total capital ratio strengthened with the recent preferred stock offering

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $23.5 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $21.9 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. This also compares to net income of $19.5 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We continue to see healthy economic conditions throughout our markets and strong loan demand. Our commercial banking teams are effectively capitalizing on the loan demand across all areas of our lending, resulting in well balanced loan production and 28% annualized growth in total loans during the third quarter. The strong loan growth helped us to generate further improvement in earnings and our level of returns.

“Following the capital raised through our preferred stock offering in the third quarter, we are well positioned to support continued balance sheet growth, although we expect our level of loan growth to moderate as higher interest rates and economic uncertainty have a greater impact on loan demand. Even with a lower level of loan growth, given our higher net interest margin and increased efficiencies, we believe we can continue to generate strong financial results for our shareholders, which will help us to further increase our capital ratios and support the continued growth of our franchise,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.63%, a slight decline from 3.65% for the second quarter of 2022 as an increase in the cost of deposits more than offset the increase in the average yield on earning assets. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 3 basis points to net interest margin in both the second and third quarters of 2022.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased 29 basis points from 3.34%, primarily due to an increase in the average yield on earning assets. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 7 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 33 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $64.0 million, an increase of 4.4% from $61.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was primarily due to higher average loan balances. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $12.6 million, or 24.6%, due to higher average earning assets and an increase in net interest margin. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.0 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $15.8 million, an increase of 8.3% from $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income was primarily attributable to impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights of approximately $0.9 million that negatively impacted noninterest income in the second quarter of 2022.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased 4.5% from $15.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights that negatively impacted noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021.

Wealth management revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.2 million, an increase of 0.9% from $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, wealth management revenue decreased 13.6%, primarily due to a decline in assets under administration resulting from market performance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.5 million, an increase of 5.2% from $41.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was attributable to small increases across most expense items consistent with the growth of the Company including the full quarter impact of the branch purchase completed in June 2022.

Relative to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 5.3% from $41.3 million, primarily due to higher marketing, loan, and other expense.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $6.20 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $5.80 billion at June 30, 2022, and $4.92 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2022 was attributable to growth in all portfolios with the exception of the SBA PPP loan portfolio, which continues to decline as loans are forgiven.

Equipment finance balances increased $49.4 million from June 30, 2022 to $1.03 billion at September 30, 2022.  

Compared to loan balances at September 30, 2021, growth in equipment finance balances, other commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer loans was partially offset by declines in commercial FHA warehouse lines and PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.40 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with $6.18 billion at June 30, 2022, and $5.60 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to growth in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost interest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $46.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared with $56.9 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The decrease in nonperforming loans was attributable to a combination of paydowns, note sale, and a charge off of a previously resolved loan relationship. At September 30, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $54.6 million, or 1.11% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $3.2 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million, or 0.20% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022, and $3.0 million, or 0.25% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021.  

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was primarily related to the growth in total loans and negative economic forecasts.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% of total loans and 125.1% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared with 0.95% of total loans and 96.5% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022.

Capital

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company raised $115 million of capital through a preferred stock offering, which increased its total capital, tier 1 capital, and tier 1 leverage ratios. At September 30, 2022, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  Bank Level
Ratios as of
Sept. 30, 2022		 Consolidated
Ratios as of
Sept. 30, 2022		 Minimum
Regulatory
Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.19% 12.79% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.43% 10.05% 8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.75% 9.40% 4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 10.43% 7.56% 7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 5.82% NA

(1)   A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2)   Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Since the beginning of 2022, the impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio has resulted in a $83.6 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), which has negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $3.55, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio by 103 basis points.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares under its stock repurchase program. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $18.6 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 21, 2022, to discuss its financial results.

Telephone Access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe092c94fe0b7469db1a7031df0e48485

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2022 financial results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.81 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.45 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Earnings Summary                                        
Net interest income   $ 64,024     $ 61,334     $ 56,827     $ 54,301     $ 51,396  
Provision for credit losses     6,974       5,441       4,167       467       (184 )
Noninterest income     15,826       14,613       15,613       22,523       15,143  
Noninterest expense     43,496       41,339       40,884       45,757       41,292  
Income before income taxes     29,380       29,167       27,389       30,600       25,431  
Income taxes     5,859       7,284       6,640       7,493       5,883  
Net income   $ 23,521     $ 21,883     $ 20,749     $ 23,107     $ 19,548  
                                         
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.04     $ 0.97     $ 0.92     $ 1.02     $ 0.86  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     22,390,438       22,360,819       22,350,307       22,350,771       22,577,880  
Return on average assets     1.22 %     1.19 %     1.16 %     1.26 %     1.15 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     13.31 %     13.65 %     12.80 %     14.04 %     11.90 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     20.20 %     19.14 %     17.84 %     19.69 %     16.76 %
Net interest margin     3.63 %     3.65 %     3.50 %     3.25 %     3.34 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     54.26 %     53.10 %     55.73 %     52.61 %     58.78 %
                                         
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)                                        
Adjusted earnings   $ 23,568     $ 22,191     $ 20,815     $ 25,416     $ 19,616  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.04     $ 0.98     $ 0.92     $ 1.12     $ 0.86  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.22 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.39 %     1.15 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     13.34 %     13.84 %     12.84 %     15.44 %     11.94 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     20.24 %     19.41 %     17.89 %     21.65 %     16.82 %
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings   $ 36,415     $ 35,902     $ 32,041     $ 36,324     $ 28,379  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.89 %     1.95 %     1.79 %     1.98 %     1.67 %
                                         
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.  
                                         


                               
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                               
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Net interest income:                              
Interest income   $ 79,556     $ 69,236     $ 62,748     $ 60,427     $ 58,490  
Interest expense     15,532       7,902       5,921       6,126       7,094  
Net interest income     64,024       61,334       56,827       54,301       51,396  
Provision for credit losses:                              
Provision for credit losses on loans     6,974       4,741       4,132              
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments           700       256       388        
Provision for other credit losses                 (221 )     79       (184 )
Total provision for credit losses     6,974       5,441       4,167       467       (184 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     57,050       55,893       52,660       53,834       51,580  
Noninterest income:                              
Wealth management revenue     6,199       6,143       7,139       7,176       7,175  
Residential mortgage banking revenue     210       384       599       1,103       1,287  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,597       2,304       2,068       2,338       2,268  
Interchange revenue     3,531       3,590       3,280       3,677       3,651  
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net     (129 )     (101 )                 160  
Gain on termination of hedged interest swap                       1,845        
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights           (869 )     (394 )     (2,072 )     (3,037 )
Company-owned life insurance     929       840       1,019       1,904       869  
Other income     2,489       2,322       1,902       6,552       2,770  
Total noninterest income     15,826       14,613       15,613       22,523       15,143  
Noninterest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits     22,889       22,645       21,870       22,109       22,175  
Occupancy and equipment     3,850       3,489       3,755       3,429       3,701  
Data processing     6,093       6,082       5,873       5,819       6,495  
Professional     1,693       1,516       1,972       1,499       1,738  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,361       1,318       1,398       1,425       1,445  
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale                             79  
FHLB advances prepayment fees                       4,859        
Other expense     7,610       6,289       6,016       6,617       5,659  
Total noninterest expense     43,496       41,339       40,884       45,757       41,292  
Income before income taxes     29,380       29,167       27,389       30,600       25,431  
Income taxes     5,859       7,284       6,640       7,493       5,883  
Net income   $ 23,521     $ 21,883     $ 20,749     $ 23,107     $ 19,548  
                               
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.04     $ 0.97     $ 0.92     $ 1.03     $ 0.86  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.04     $ 0.97     $ 0.92     $ 1.02     $ 0.86  
                               


                               
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                               
    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 313,188     $ 270,117     $ 332,264     $ 680,371     $ 662,643  
Investment securities     690,504       769,278       858,246       916,132       900,319  
Loans     6,198,451       5,795,544       5,539,961       5,224,801       4,915,554  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (58,639 )     (54,898 )     (52,938 )     (51,062 )     (55,675 )
Total loans, net     6,139,812       5,740,646       5,487,023       5,173,739       4,859,879  
Loans held for sale     4,338       5,298       8,931       32,045       26,621  
Premises and equipment, net     77,519       77,668       77,857       79,220       79,701  
Other real estate owned     11,141       11,131       11,537       12,059       11,931  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value     1,297       25,879       27,484       28,865       30,916  
Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale     23,995                          
Goodwill     161,904       161,904       161,904       161,904       161,904  
Other intangible assets, net     22,198       23,559       22,976       24,374       26,065  
Company-owned life insurance     149,648       148,900       148,060       148,378       149,146  
Other assets     226,333       201,432       202,433       186,718       184,834  
Total assets   $ 7,821,877     $ 7,435,812     $ 7,338,715     $ 7,443,805     $ 7,093,959  
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 2,025,237     $ 1,972,261     $ 1,965,032     $ 2,245,701     $ 1,672,901  
Interest-bearing deposits     4,370,015       4,212,177       4,092,507       3,864,947       3,928,475  
Total deposits     6,395,252       6,184,438       6,057,539       6,110,648       5,601,376  
Short-term borrowings     58,518       67,689       60,352       76,803       66,666  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     360,000       285,000       310,171       310,171       440,171  
Subordinated debt     139,370       139,277       139,184       139,091       138,998  
Trust preferred debentures     49,824       49,674       49,524       49,374       49,235  
Other liabilities     79,634       73,546       76,959       93,881       139,669  
Total liabilities     7,082,598       6,799,624       6,693,729       6,779,968       6,436,115  
Total shareholders’ equity     739,279       636,188       644,986       663,837       657,844  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 7,821,877     $ 7,435,812     $ 7,338,715     $ 7,443,805     $ 7,093,959  
                               


                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Loan Portfolio                                        
Equipment finance loans   $ 577,323     $ 546,267     $ 528,572     $ 521,973     $ 486,623  
Equipment finance leases     457,611       439,202       429,000       423,280       412,430  
Commercial FHA warehouse lines     51,309       23,872       83,999       91,927       180,248  
SBA PPP loans     2,810       6,409       22,862       52,477       82,410  
Other commercial loans     904,840       814,710       802,692       783,811       718,054  
Total commercial loans and leases     1,993,893       1,830,460       1,867,125       1,873,468       1,879,765  
Commercial real estate     2,466,303       2,335,655       2,114,041       1,816,828       1,562,013  
Construction and land development     225,550       203,955       188,668       193,749       200,792  
Residential real estate     356,225       340,103       329,331       338,151       344,414  
Consumer     1,156,480       1,085,371       1,040,796       1,002,605       928,570  
Total loans   $ 6,198,451     $ 5,795,544     $ 5,539,961     $ 5,224,801     $ 4,915,554  
                                         
Deposit Portfolio                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 2,025,237     $ 1,972,261     $ 1,965,032     $ 2,245,701     $ 1,672,901  
Interest-bearing:                                        
Checking     1,905,439       1,808,885       1,779,018       1,663,021       1,697,326  
Money market     1,125,333       1,027,547       964,352       869,067       852,836  
Savings     704,245       740,364       710,955       679,115       665,710  
Time     620,960       620,363       619,386       630,583       688,693  
Brokered time     14,038       15,018       18,796       23,161       23,910  
Total deposits   $ 6,395,252     $ 6,184,438     $ 6,057,539     $ 6,110,648     $ 5,601,376  
                                         


                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Average Balance Sheets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 195,657     $ 226,517     $ 384,231     $ 685,655     $ 525,848  
Investment securities     749,022       818,927       894,634       915,707       773,372  
Loans     6,040,358       5,677,791       5,274,051       4,995,794       4,800,063  
Loans held for sale     6,044       9,865       31,256       34,272       15,204  
Nonmarketable equity securities     37,765       36,338       36,378       39,203       43,873  
Total interest-earning assets     7,028,846       6,769,438       6,620,550       6,670,631       6,158,360  
Non-earning assets     618,138       615,348       631,187       605,060       597,153  
Total assets   $ 7,646,984     $ 7,384,786     $ 7,251,737     $ 7,275,691     $ 6,755,513  
                                         
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 4,325,098     $ 4,152,764     $ 3,953,249     $ 3,913,475     $ 3,895,970  
Short-term borrowings     58,271       59,301       70,044       66,677       68,103  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     340,163       307,611       311,282       319,954       440,171  
Subordinated debt     139,324       139,232       139,139       139,046       138,954  
Trust preferred debentures     49,751       49,602       49,451       49,307       49,167  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,912,607       4,708,510       4,523,165       4,488,459       4,592,365  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,969,873       1,967,263       1,989,413       2,049,802       1,434,193  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     63,638       66,009       81,832       84,538       77,204  
Shareholders' equity     700,866       643,004       657,327       652,892       651,751  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 7,646,984     $ 7,384,786     $ 7,251,737     $ 7,275,691     $ 6,755,513  
                                         
Yields                                        
Earning Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents     2.28 %     0.83 %     0.18 %     0.16 %     0.16 %
Investment securities     2.44 %     2.41 %     2.22 %     2.12 %     2.34 %
Loans     4.83 %     4.49 %     4.40 %     4.36 %     4.42 %
Loans held for sale     3.87 %     3.15 %     2.86 %     3.53 %     2.79 %
Nonmarketable equity securities     5.78 %     5.38 %     5.40 %     5.07 %     5.05 %
Total interest-earning assets     4.51 %     4.12 %     3.87 %     3.62 %     3.79 %
                                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                        
Interest-bearing deposits     0.94 %     0.37 %     0.22 %     0.22 %     0.26 %
Short-term borrowings     0.19 %     0.15 %     0.14 %     0.12 %     0.12 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings     2.83 %     1.87 %     1.58 %     1.75 %     1.80 %
Subordinated debt     5.77 %     5.78 %     5.78 %     5.78 %     5.79 %
Trust preferred debentures     6.54 %     5.05 %     4.21 %     3.90 %     3.92 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1.25 %     0.67 %     0.53 %     0.54 %     0.61 %
                                         
Cost of Deposits     0.65 %     0.25 %     0.15 %     0.15 %     0.19 %
                                         
Net Interest Margin     3.63 %     3.65 %     3.50 %     3.25 %     3.34 %
                                         


                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Asset Quality                                        
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 28,275     $ 16,212     $ 29,044     $ 17,514     $ 16,772  
Nonperforming loans     46,882       56,883       52,900       42,580       54,620  
Nonperforming assets     59,524       69,344       66,164       57,068       69,261  
Net charge-offs     3,233       2,781       2,256       4,613       2,989  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans     0.46 %     0.28 %     0.52 %     0.34 %     0.34 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.76 %     0.98 %     0.95 %     0.81 %     1.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.76 %     0.93 %     0.90 %     0.77 %     0.98 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     0.95 %     0.95 %     0.96 %     0.98 %     1.13 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     125.08 %     96.51 %     100.07 %     119.92 %     101.93 %
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.21 %     0.20 %     0.17 %     0.37 %     0.25 %
                                         
Wealth Management                                        
Trust assets under administration   $ 3,445,244     $ 3,597,944     $ 4,044,138     $ 4,217,412     $ 4,058,168  
                                         
Market Data                                        
Book value per share at period end   $ 28.48     $ 28.84     $ 29.26     $ 30.11     $ 29.64  
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)   $ 20.14     $ 20.43     $ 20.87     $ 21.66     $ 21.17  
Market price at period end   $ 23.57     $ 24.04     $ 28.86     $ 24.79     $ 24.73  
Common shares outstanding at period end     22,074,740       22,060,255       22,044,626       22,050,537       22,193,141  
                                         
Capital                                        
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     12.79 %     11.44 %     11.74 %     12.19 %     13.10 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.05 %     8.63 %     8.82 %     9.16 %     9.73 %
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     7.56 %     7.66 %     7.80 %     8.08 %     8.55 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.40 %     7.98 %     7.96 %     7.75 %     8.16 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     5.82 %     6.22 %     6.43 %     6.58 %     6.80 %
                                         
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                  
                                         


                                 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
                                 
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
                                 
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 29,380     $ 29,167     $ 27,389     $ 30,600     $ 25,431  
Adjustments to noninterest income:                                        
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities, net     129       101                   (160 )
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swap                       (1,845 )      
Total adjustments to noninterest income     129       101             (1,845 )     (160 )
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                                        
(Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale                             (79 )
FHLB advances prepayment fees                       (4,859 )      
Integration and acquisition expenses     68       (324 )     (91 )     (171 )     (176 )
Total adjustments to noninterest expense     68       (324 )     (91 )     (5,030 )     (255 )
Adjusted earnings pre tax     29,441       29,592       27,480       33,785       25,526  
Adjusted earnings tax     5,873       7,401       6,665       8,369       5,910  
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   $ 23,568     $ 22,191     $ 20,815     $ 25,416     $ 19,616  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.04     $ 0.98     $ 0.92     $ 1.12     $ 0.86  
Adjusted return on average assets     1.22 %     1.21 %     1.16 %     1.39 %     1.15 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     13.34 %     13.84 %     12.84 %     15.44 %     11.94 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     20.24 %     19.41 %     17.89 %     21.65 %     16.82 %
                                         
                                         
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
                                 
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP   $ 29,441     $ 29,592     $ 27,480     $ 33,785     $ 25,526  
Provision for credit losses     6,974       5,441       4,167       467       (184 )
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights           869       394       2,072       3,037  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP   $ 36,415     $ 35,902     $ 32,041     $ 36,324     $ 28,379  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.89 %     1.95 %     1.79     1.98 %     1.67 %
                                 


                                 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                                 
                                 
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
                                 
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 43,496     $ 41,339     $ 40,884     $ 45,757     $ 41,292  
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale                             (79 )
FHLB advances prepayment fees                       (4,859 )      
Integration and acquisition expenses     68       (324 )     (91 )     (171 )     (176 )
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 43,564     $ 41,015     $ 40,793     $ 40,727     $ 41,037  
                                 
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 64,024     $ 61,334     $ 56,827     $ 54,301     $ 51,396  
Effect of tax-exempt income     307       321       369       372       402  
Adjusted net interest income     64,331       61,655       57,196       54,673       51,798  
                                 
Noninterest income - GAAP     15,826       14,613       15,613       22,523       15,143  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights           869       394       2,072       3,037  
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities, net     129       101                   (160 )
(Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swap                       (1,845 )      
Adjusted noninterest income     15,955       15,583       16,007       22,750       18,020  
                                 
Adjusted total revenue   $ 80,286     $ 77,238     $ 73,203     $ 77,423     $ 69,818  
                                 
Efficiency ratio     54.26 %     53.10 %     55.73 %     52.61 %     58.78 %
                                 


                               
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
                               
    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                              
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 739,279     $ 636,188     $ 644,986     $ 663,837     $ 657,844  
Adjustments:                              
Preferred Stock     (110,548 )                        
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (22,198 )     (23,559 )     (22,976 )     (24,374 )     (26,065 )
Tangible common equity   $ 444,629     $ 450,725     $ 460,106     $ 477,558     $ 469,875  
                               
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                              
Total assets—GAAP   $ 7,821,877     $ 7,435,812     $ 7,338,715     $ 7,443,805     $ 7,093,959  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (22,198 )     (23,559 )     (22,976 )     (24,374 )     (26,065 )
Tangible assets   $ 7,637,775     $ 7,250,349     $ 7,153,835     $ 7,257,527     $ 6,905,990  
                               
Common Shares Outstanding     22,074,740       22,060,255       22,044,626       22,050,537       22,193,141  
                               
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     5.82 %     6.22 %     6.43 %     6.58 %     6.80 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share   $ 20.14     $ 20.43     $ 20.87     $ 21.66     $ 21.17  
                               
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
                               
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
Net income   $ 23,521     $ 21,883     $ 20,749     $ 23,107     $ 19,548  
                               
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 700,866     $ 643,004     $ 657,327     $ 652,892     $ 651,751  
Adjustments:                              
Preferred Stock     (54,072 )                        
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (22,859 )     (22,570 )     (23,638 )     (25,311 )     (27,132 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 462,031     $ 458,530     $ 471,785     $ 465,677     $ 462,715  
ROATCE     20.20 %     19.14 %     17.84 %     19.69 %     16.76 %



Primary Logo

You just read:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.