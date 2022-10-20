Submit Release
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2022

  • Net income was $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $76.4 million. Net income for the current quarter increased $3.7 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year third quarter net income of $75.6 million as a result of organic and acquisition growth.
  • The loan portfolio, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
  • Core deposits increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • Net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.34 percent compared to 3.23 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.29 percent, an increase of 13 basis points from 3.16 percent in the prior quarter.
  • The loan yield for the current quarter of 4.67 percent, increased 15 basis points, compared to 4.52 percent in the prior quarter.
  • Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $211 million in the current quarter which increased $12.0 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $199 million.
  • Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.13 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 150 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Year-to-date 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income of $224 million for the first nine months of 2022 decreased $10.5 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year first nine months net income. The current year included a decrease of $38.3 million in PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, and an increase of $18.7 million in provision for credit loss expense.
  • The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, organically grew $1.578 billion, or 16 percent annualized, in the first nine months of 2022.
  • Core deposits increased $564 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased $515 million, or 9 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.
  • Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $600 million in the first nine months of 2022 which increased $111 million, or 23 percent, over the first nine months of 2021 net interest income of $489 million.
  • Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2022 were $0.99 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 4 percent, over the prior year first nine months dividends of $0.95.

Financial Summary

  At or for the Three Months ended   At or for the Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021		   Sep 30,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021
Operating results                      
Net income $ 79,338     76,392     67,795     75,619     223,525     234,048  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.72     0.69     0.61     0.79     2.02     2.45  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72     0.69     0.61     0.79     2.02     2.45  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.33     0.33     0.33     0.32     0.99     0.95  
Market value per share                      
Closing $ 49.13     47.42     50.28     55.35     49.13     55.35  
High $ 56.10     51.40     60.69     56.84     60.69     67.35  
Low $ 46.08     44.43     49.61     48.62     44.43     44.55  
Selected ratios and other data                      
Number of common stock shares outstanding   110,766,954     110,766,287     110,763,316     95,512,659     110,766,954     95,512,659  
Average outstanding shares - basic   110,766,502     110,765,379     110,724,655     95,510,772     110,752,231     95,494,211  
Average outstanding shares - diluted   110,833,594     110,794,982     110,800,001     95,586,202     110,811,267     95,573,519  
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.18 %   1.16 %   1.06 %   1.43 %   1.13 %   1.57 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   10.94 %   10.55 %   8.97 %   12.49 %   10.14 %   13.27 %
Efficiency ratio   52.76 %   55.74 %   57.11 %   50.17 %   55.14 %   48.94 %
Dividend payout   45.83 %   47.83 %   54.10 %   40.51 %   49.01 %   38.78 %
Loan to deposit ratio   67.98 %   66.26 %   63.52 %   65.06 %   67.98 %   65.06 %
Number of full time equivalent employees   3,396     3,439     3,439     2,978     3,396     2,978  
Number of locations   222     224     223     194     222     194  
Number of ATMs   272     274     273     250     272     250  


KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5 percent, from the $75.6 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.72 per share, a decrease of 9 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.79. The $3.7 million increase in third quarter earnings over the prior year third quarter was driven primarily by the acquisition of Altabancorp and its Altabank subsidiary (“Alta”) and organic loan growth which more than offset the $10.1 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, a $12.7 million decrease in the PPP related income and an increase of $7.6 million of provision for credit loss. “We are very pleased to see another quarter of high quality growth in deposits and loans. Our margin continues to increase, reflecting higher interest rates, and credit quality remains pristine,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are well prepared for an economic downturn and remain very confident in the resiliency of the markets we serve and the quality of our loan portfolio.”

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $224 million, a decrease of $10.5 million, or 5 percent, from the $234 million net income for the first nine months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2022 was $2.02 per share, a decrease of 18 percent from the prior year first nine months earnings per share of $2.45. The $10.5 million decrease in net income over the prior year first nine months was driven primarily by a $38.3 million decrease in the PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, an increase of $18.7 million of provision for credit loss, and a $7.5 million increase in acquisition-related expenses which more than offset the net income increases from organic growth and the acquisition of Alta on October 1, 2021.

Asset Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021
Cash and cash equivalents $ 425,212     415,406     437,686     348,888     9,806     (12,474 )   76,324  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   5,755,076     6,209,199     9,170,849     7,390,580     (454,123 )   (3,415,773 )   (1,635,504 )
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,756,634     3,788,486     1,199,164     1,128,299     (31,852 )   2,557,470     2,628,335  
Total debt securities   9,511,710     9,997,685     10,370,013     8,518,879     (485,975 )   (858,303 )   992,831  
Loans receivable                          
Residential real estate   1,368,368     1,261,119     1,051,883     781,538     107,249     316,485     586,830  
Commercial real estate   9,582,989     9,310,070     8,630,831     6,912,569     272,919     952,158     2,670,420  
Other commercial   2,729,717     2,685,392     2,664,190     2,598,616     44,325     65,527     131,101  
Home equity   793,556     773,582     736,288     660,920     19,974     57,268     132,636  
Other consumer   376,603     369,592     348,839     340,248     7,011     27,764     36,355  
Loans receivable   14,851,233     14,399,755     13,432,031     11,293,891     451,478     1,419,202     3,557,342  
Allowance for credit losses   (178,191 )   (172,963 )   (172,665 )   (153,609 )   (5,228 )   (5,526 )   (24,582 )
Loans receivable, net   14,673,042     14,226,792     13,259,366     11,140,282     446,250     1,413,676     3,532,760  
Other assets   2,122,990     2,050,122     1,873,580     1,305,970     72,868     249,410     817,020  
Total assets $ 26,732,954     26,690,005     25,940,645     21,314,019     42,949     792,309     5,418,935  


Total debt securities of $9.512 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $486 million, or 5 percent, during the current quarter and increased $993 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 36 percent of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to 40 percent at December 31, 2021 and 40 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021.

Excluding the PPP loans, during the current quarter the loan portfolio increased $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $273 million, or 12 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the acquisition of Alta, the loan portfolio increased $2.026 billion, or 19 percent, from the prior year third quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $1.267 billion, or 18 percent.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $10.1 million of PPP loans remaining. In the current quarter, the Company recognized $222 thousand of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the PPP loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at September 30, 2022 was $181 thousand.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the Nine Months ended   At or for the Six Months ended   At or for the Year ended   At or for the Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021
Allowance for credit losses              
Balance at beginning of period $ 172,665     172,665     158,243     158,243  
Acquisitions           371      
Provision for credit losses   11,373     2,991     16,380     (2,921 )
Charge-offs   (10,905 )   (7,040 )   (11,594 )   (8,566 )
Recoveries   5,058     4,347     9,265     6,853  
Balance at end of period $ 178,191     172,963     172,665     153,609  
Provision for credit losses              
Loan portfolio $ 11,373     2,991     16,380     (2,921 )
Unfunded loan commitments   2,466     2,507     6,696     (1,959 )
Total provision for credit losses $ 13,839     5,498     23,076     (4,880 )
Other real estate owned $             88  
Other foreclosed assets   42     379     18     18  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due   2,524     5,064     17,141     5,172  
Non-accrual loans   32,493     38,523     50,532     45,901  
  Total non-performing assets $ 35,059     43,966     67,691     51,179  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets   0.13 %   0.16 %   0.26 %   0.24 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   508 %   393 %   255 %   301 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.20 %   1.20 %   1.29 %   1.36 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans   0.04 %   0.02 %   0.02 %   0.02 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 10,922     16,588     50,566     26,002  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 37,608     33,859     34,591     36,666  
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 2,355     2,427     2,627     2,820  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 4,930     5,888     4,028     4,116  


Non-performing assets of $35.1 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $8.9 million, or 20 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $16.1 million, or 31 percent, over prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2022 was 0.13 percent compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $5.7 million from the prior quarter and decreased $15.1 million from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2022 was 7 basis points, which compared to 12 basis points in the prior quarter and 23 basis points from prior year third quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $8.3 million included $8.4 million of credit loss expense from loans and $41 thousand of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 was 1.20 percent which was the same compared to the prior quarter and a 16 basis points decrease from the prior year third quarter.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for Credit Losses Loans   Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)		   ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		   Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		   Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Third quarter 2022 $ 8,382     $ 3,154     1.20 %   0.07 %   0.13 %
Second quarter 2022   (1,353 )     1,843     1.20 %   0.12 %   0.16 %
First quarter 2022   4,344       850     1.28 %   0.12 %   0.24 %
Fourth quarter 2021   19,301       616     1.29 %   0.38 %   0.26 %
Third quarter 2021   2,313       152     1.36 %   0.23 %   0.24 %
Second quarter 2021   (5,723 )     (725 )   1.35 %   0.11 %   0.26 %
First quarter 2021   489       2,286     1.39 %   0.40 %   0.19 %
Fourth quarter 2020   (1,528 )     4,781     1.42 %   0.20 %   0.19 %


Net charge-offs for the current quarter of $3.2 million compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter and $152 thousand from the same quarter last year. Net charge-offs of $3.2 million included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $962 thousand of loan net charge-offs. The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $8.4 million which was an increase of $9.7 million from the prior quarter which was driven by the organic loan growth and current quarter charged-off loans. Current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans increased $6.1 million from the prior year third quarter provision for credit loss expense of $2.3 million. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021
Deposits                          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,294,363   8,061,304   7,779,288   6,632,402   233,059     515,075     1,661,961  
NOW and DDA accounts   5,462,707   5,432,333   5,301,832   4,299,244   30,374     160,875     1,163,463  
Savings accounts   3,305,333   3,296,561   3,180,046   2,502,268   8,772     125,287     803,065  
Money market deposit accounts   3,905,676   4,021,102   4,014,128   3,123,425   (115,426 )   (108,452 )   782,251  
Certificate accounts   907,560   968,382   1,036,077   919,852   (60,822 )   (128,517 )   (12,292 )
Core deposits, total   21,875,639   21,779,682   21,311,371   17,477,191   95,957     564,268     4,398,448  
Wholesale deposits   4,003   4,001   25,878   26,123   2     (21,875 )   (22,120 )
Deposits, total   21,879,642   21,783,683   21,337,249   17,503,314   95,959     542,393     4,376,328  
Repurchase agreements   887,483   968,197   1,020,794   1,040,939   (80,714 )   (133,311 )   (153,456 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   705,000   580,000       125,000     705,000     705,000  
Other borrowed funds   77,671   66,200   44,094   33,671   11,471     33,577     44,000  
Subordinated debentures   132,742   132,701   132,620   132,580   41     122     162  
Other liabilities   278,059   262,985   228,266   215,899   15,074     49,793     62,160  
Total liabilities $ 23,960,597   23,793,766   22,763,023   18,926,403   166,831     1,197,574     5,034,194  


Core deposits of $21.876 billion increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the Alta acquisition, core deposits increased $1.125 billion, or 6 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to 37 percent at December 31, 2021 and 38 percent at September 30, 2021.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased $125 million during the current quarter and $705 million during the first nine months of 2022 to support liquidity needs driven by the increase in the loan portfolio.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021
Common equity $ 3,267,505     3,223,451     3,150,263     2,309,957     44,054     117,242     957,548  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (495,148 )   (327,212 )   27,359     77,659     (167,936 )   (522,507 )   (572,807 )
Total stockholders’ equity   2,772,357     2,896,239     3,177,622     2,387,616     (123,882 )   (405,265 )   384,741  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (1,029,658 )   (1,032,323 )   (1,037,652 )   (562,058 )   2,665     7,994     (467,600 )
Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,742,699     1,863,916     2,139,970     1,825,558     (121,217 )   (397,271 )   (82,859 )


Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.37 %   10.85 %   12.25 %   11.20 %            
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   6.78 %   7.26 %   8.59 %   8.80 %            
Book value per common share $ 25.03     26.15     28.71     25.00     (1.12 )   (3.68 )   0.03  
Tangible book value per common share $ 15.73     16.83     19.33     19.11     (1.10 )   (3.60 )   (3.38 )


Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.743 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $121.2 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by the increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities during the current quarter which was due to a continued increase in interest rates. Tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 decreased $82.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year third quarter which was due to a significant increase in the unrealized loss on the AFS debt securities and increases in goodwill and core deposit intangibles from the Alta acquisition which was partially offset by the $840 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Alta. Tangible book value per common share of $15.73 at the current quarter end decreased $1.10 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.38 per share, or 18 percent, from the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of the increase in the unrealized loss on AFS debt securities.

Cash Dividends
On September 28, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable October 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022. The dividend was the Company’s 150th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 
Compared to June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Income Summary

  Three Months ended   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021
Net interest income                          
Interest income $ 214,402     199,637     190,516     166,741     14,765     23,886     47,661  
Interest expense   9,075     6,199     4,961     4,128     2,876     4,114     4,947  
Total net interest income   205,327     193,438     185,555     162,613     11,889     19,772     42,714  
Non-interest income                          
Service charges and other fees   18,970     17,309     17,111     15,154     1,661     1,859     3,816  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,040     3,850     3,555     2,592     190     485     1,448  
Gain on sale of loans   3,846     4,996     9,015     13,902     (1,150 )   (5,169 )   (10,056 )
(Loss) Gain on sale of investments   (85 )   (260 )   446     (168 )   175     (531 )   83  
Other income   3,635     2,385     3,436     3,335     1,250     199     300  
Total non-interest income   30,406     28,280     33,563     34,815     2,126     (3,157 )   (4,409 )
Total income   235,733     221,718     219,118     197,428     14,015     16,615     38,305  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   3.34 %   3.23 %   3.20 %   3.39 %            


Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $205 million increased $11.9 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $42.7 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The current quarter interest income of $214 million increased $14.8 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven primarily by the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan portfolio yields. The current quarter interest income increased $47.7 million over the prior year third quarter primarily due to $30.9 million of interest income from Altabank division and organic loan growth, which more than offset the $12.7 million decrease in interest income from the PPP loans. The current quarter net interest income, on a tax equivalent basis, was $211 million.

The current quarter interest expense of $9.1 million increased $2.9 million, or 46 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $4.9 million, or 120 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily the result of an increase in borrowings to support the Company’s liquidity needs. Core deposit cost was 6 basis points in each of the current quarter, prior quarter and the prior year third quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 15 basis points in the current quarter compared to 11 basis points in the prior quarter and 9 basis points in the prior year third quarter which was driven by the increased borrowings and borrowing rates.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.34 percent compared to 3.23 percent in the prior quarter and 3.39 percent in the prior year third quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point from non-accrual interest and no impact from the PPP loans, was 3.29 percent compared to 3.16 in the prior quarter and 3.17 percent in the prior year third quarter. The core net interest margin increased 13 basis points in the current quarter as a result of increased core loan yields which more than offset the increase in borrowing yields. The core loan yield of 4.60 percent in the current quarter increased 19 basis points from the prior quarter core loan yield of 4.41 percent. “The increase in net interest margin – reported and core – reflects the success our Bank divisions have had in pricing loans as interest rates have increased,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, the Bank divisions have done well in growing low-cost core deposits, especially non-interest bearing deposits.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $30.4 million which was an increase of $2.1 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter. Non-interest income for the current quarter decreased $4.4 million, or 13 percent, over the same quarter last year with the decrease primarily driven by the decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $3.8 million for the current quarter decreased $1.2 million, or 23 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $10.1 million, or 72 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods as a result of the continued reduction in residential purchase and refinance activity as mortgage rates continued to rise.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021
Compensation and employee benefits $ 80,612   79,803   79,074   66,364   809     1,538     14,248  
Occupancy and equipment   10,797   10,766   10,964   9,412   31     (167 )   1,385  
Advertising and promotions   3,768   3,766   3,232   3,236   2     536     532  
Data processing   7,716   7,553   7,475   5,135   163     241     2,581  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   66   6     142   60     66     (76 )
Regulatory assessments and insurance   3,339   3,085   3,055   2,011   254     284     1,328  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,665   2,665   2,664   2,488       1     177  
Other expenses   21,097   21,877   23,844   15,320   (780 )   (2,747 )   5,777  
Total non-interest expense $ 130,060   129,521   130,308   104,108   539     (248 )   25,952  


Total non-interest expense of $130 million for the current quarter increased $539 thousand, or 42 basis points, over the prior quarter. Acquisition-related expenses was $892 thousand in the current quarter compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $472 thousand in the prior year third quarter.

Total non-interest expense increased $26.0 million, or 25 percent, over the prior year third quarter which was primarily driven by the acquisition of Alta. Excluding $17.5 million of non-interest expense from the Altabank division and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $8.1 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The increase includes $5.8 million from compensation and employee benefits driven by the increased number of employees and annual salary increases, and a $1.7 million increase in data processing expenses.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the third quarter of 2022 was $18.0 million, an increase of $656 thousand, or 4 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.0 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 18.5 percent compared to 18.3 in the prior year third quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 52.76 percent in the current quarter compared to 55.74 percent in the prior quarter and 50.17 in the prior year third quarter. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 52.39 percent in the current quarter compared to 54.84 percent in the prior quarter and 49.94 percent in the prior year third quarter. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior year third quarter was driven by the decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans.

Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Compared to September 30, 2021

Income Summary

  Nine Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021		   $ Change   % Change
Net interest income              
Interest income $ 604,555     $ 488,249     $ 116,306     24  %
Interest expense   20,235       13,355       6,880     52  %
Total net interest income   584,320       474,894       109,426     23  %
Non-interest income              
Service charges and other fees   53,390       41,741       11,649     28  %
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   11,445       8,293       3,152     38  %
Gain on sale of loans   17,857       51,632       (33,775 )   (65 )%
Gain on sale of investments   101       55       46     84  %
Other income   9,456       8,737       719     8  %
Total non-interest income   92,249       110,458       (18,209 )   (16 )%
Total Income $ 676,569     $ 585,352     $ 91,217     16  %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   3.26 %     3.52 %        


Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $584 million for the first nine months of 2022 increased $109 million, or 23 percent, over the same period in 2021. Interest income of $605 million for the first nine months of the current year increased $116 million, or 24 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to $89.9 million of interest income from Alta division and organic growth. Interest expense of $20.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 increased $6.9 million, or 52 percent over the prior year. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2022 was 12 basis points, which increased 2 basis points compared to 10 basis points in first nine months of 2021 driven by the increased borrowing rates.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first nine months of 2022 was 3.26 percent, a 26 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 3.52 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding 5 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest and 2 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.18 which was a 17 basis point decrease from the core margin of 3.35 percent in the prior year.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $92.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 decreased $18.2 million, or 16 percent, over the same period last year and was primarily attributable to the $33.8 million, or 65 percent, decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Service charges and other fees of $53.4 million for the first nine months of 2022 increased $11.6 million, or 28 percent, from the prior year same period as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts, transaction activity and the acquisition of Alta. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges increased $3.2 million, or 38 percent, primarily driven by increases in credit card interchange fees due to increased activity.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Nine Months ended        
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021		   $ Change   % Change
Compensation and employee benefits $ 239,489   $ 192,941   $ 46,548     24  %
Occupancy and equipment   32,527     28,135     4,392     16  %
Advertising and promotions   10,766     8,513     2,253     26  %
Data processing   22,744     16,002     6,742     42  %
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   72     202     (130 )   (64 )%
Regulatory assessments and insurance   9,479     5,592     3,887     70  %
Core deposit intangibles amortization   7,994     7,464     530     7  %
Other expenses   66,818     41,926     24,892     59  %
Total non-interest expense $ 389,889   $ 300,775   $ 89,114     30  %


Total non-interest expense of $390 million for the first nine months of 2022 increased $89.1 million, or 30 percent, over the prior year same period. Excluding $59.1 million of non-interest expense from the Altabank division, $6.7 million from deferred compensation on the PPP loans in the prior year, and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $21.7 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year first nine months. Excluding the Alta division, compensation and employee benefits increased $18.6 million, or 10 percent, from prior year due to increased number of employees and salary increases. Other expenses for the first nine months of 2022 increased $24.9 million over prior year same period and was primarily driven by expenses related to the Alta division and a $7.5 million increase in acquisition related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $9.2 million in the current year compared to $1.7 million in the prior year same period.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $13.8 million for the first nine months of 2022, including provision for credit loss expense of $11.4 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss expense of $2.4 million on unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit loss expense of $11.4 million on the loan portfolio in the current year increased $14.3 million over the provision for credit loss benefit of $2.9 million in the prior year which was primarily attributable to organic loan growth. Net charge-offs during the current year were $5.8 million compared to $1.7 million during the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $49.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 decreased $6.1 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 18.1 percent compared to 19.1 percent in the prior year.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 55.14 percent for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 48.94 percent for the same period last year. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans and acquisition related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 54.22 in 2022 compared to 51.84 in 2021 with the increase driven by the decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans and the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

  • the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
  • changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, overall profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation, that may adversely affect the Company’s business;
  • ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  • the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduced demand for banking products and services;
  • the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
  • the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
  • the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
  • consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
  • natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
  • the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing;
  • the effects from military action in Ukraine, including the broader impacts to financial markets and economic conditions; and
  • the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 21, 2022. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5d57c8bb72de4780ad1d8b419b9d998d. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7o4jqa95. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021
Assets              
Cash on hand and in banks $ 260,456     293,541     198,087     250,579  
Interest bearing cash deposits   164,756     121,865     239,599     98,309  
Cash and cash equivalents   425,212     415,406     437,686     348,888  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   5,755,076     6,209,199     9,170,849     7,390,580  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,756,634     3,788,486     1,199,164     1,128,299  
Total debt securities   9,511,710     9,997,685     10,370,013     8,518,879  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   21,720     33,837     60,797     94,138  
Loans receivable   14,851,233     14,399,755     13,432,031     11,293,891  
Allowance for credit losses   (178,191 )   (172,963 )   (172,665 )   (153,609 )
Loans receivable, net   14,673,042     14,226,792     13,259,366     11,140,282  
Premises and equipment, net   395,639     386,198     372,597     316,191  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   42     379     18     106  
Accrued interest receivable   93,300     80,339     76,673     79,699  
Deferred tax asset   204,351     147,263     27,693      
Core deposit intangible, net   44,265     46,930     52,259     48,045  
Goodwill   985,393     985,393     985,393     514,013  
Non-marketable equity securities   38,215     33,215     10,020     10,021  
Bank-owned life insurance   168,187     168,231     167,671     123,729  
Other assets   171,878     168,337     120,459     120,028  
Total assets $ 26,732,954     26,690,005     25,940,645     21,314,019  
Liabilities              
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,294,363     8,061,304     7,779,288     6,632,402  
Interest bearing deposits   13,585,279     13,722,379     13,557,961     10,870,912  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   887,483     968,197     1,020,794     1,040,939  
FHLB advances   705,000     580,000          
Other borrowed funds   77,671     66,200     44,094     33,671  
Subordinated debentures   132,742     132,701     132,620     132,580  
Accrued interest payable   2,740     2,334     2,409     2,437  
Deferred tax liability               1,815  
Other liabilities   275,319     260,651     225,857     211,647  
Total liabilities   23,960,597     23,793,766     22,763,023     18,926,403  
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities              
Stockholders’ Equity              
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 and 117,187,500 shares authorized at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively   1,108     1,108     1,107     955  
Paid-in capital   2,342,452     2,341,097     2,338,814     1,497,939  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   923,945     881,246     810,342     811,063  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (495,148 )   (327,212 )   27,359     77,659  
Total stockholders’ equity   2,772,357     2,896,239     3,177,622     2,387,616  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,732,954     26,690,005     25,940,645     21,314,019  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months ended   Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021		   Sep 30,
2022		   Sep 30,
2021
Interest Income                      
Debt securities $ 43,722     42,841     38,654   30,352     125,217   86,388  
Residential real estate loans   13,738     13,026     15,515   9,885     42,279   29,572  
Commercial loans   142,692     131,259     124,556   115,533     398,507   339,903  
Consumer and other loans   14,250     12,511     11,791   10,971     38,552   32,386  
Total interest income   214,402     199,637     190,516   166,741     604,555   488,249  
Interest Expense                      
Deposits   3,279     3,141     3,464   2,609     9,884   8,427  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   675     367     393   496     1,435   1,836  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,318     1,298     12       4,628    
Other borrowed funds   214     264     220   178     698   529  
Subordinated debentures   1,589     1,129     872   845     3,590   2,563  
Total interest expense   9,075     6,199     4,961   4,128     20,235   13,355  
Net Interest Income   205,327     193,438     185,555   162,613     584,320   474,894  
Provision for credit losses   8,341     (1,533 )   7,031   725     13,839   (4,880 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   196,986     194,971     178,524   161,888     570,481   479,774  
Non-Interest Income                      
Service charges and other fees   18,970     17,309     17,111   15,154     53,390   41,741  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,040     3,850     3,555   2,592     11,445   8,293  
Gain on sale of loans   3,846     4,996     9,015   13,902     17,857   51,632  
(Loss) Gain on sale of debt securities   (85 )   (260 )   446   (168 )   101   55  
Other income   3,635     2,385     3,436   3,335     9,456   8,737  
Total non-interest income   30,406     28,280     33,563   34,815     92,249   110,458  
Non-Interest Expense                      
Compensation and employee benefits   80,612     79,803     79,074   66,364     239,489   192,941  
Occupancy and equipment   10,797     10,766     10,964   9,412     32,527   28,135  
Advertising and promotions   3,768     3,766     3,232   3,236     10,766   8,513  
Data processing   7,716     7,553     7,475   5,135     22,744   16,002  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   66     6       142     72   202  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   3,339     3,085     3,055   2,011     9,479   5,592  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,665     2,665     2,664   2,488     7,994   7,464  
Other expenses   21,097     21,877     23,844   15,320     66,818   41,926  
Total non-interest expense   130,060     129,521     130,308   104,108     389,889   300,775  
Income Before Income Taxes   97,332     93,730     81,779   92,595     272,841   289,457  
Federal and state income tax expense   17,994     17,338     13,984   16,976     49,316   55,409  
Net Income $ 79,338     76,392     67,795   75,619     223,525   234,048  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets

  Three Months ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,338,606     $ 13,738   4.11 %   $ 1,229,013     $ 13,026   4.24 %
Commercial loans 1   12,146,551       144,357   4.72 %     11,712,381       132,799   4.55 %
Consumer and other loans   1,156,305       14,250   4.89 %     1,107,396       12,511   4.53 %
Total loans 2   14,641,462       172,345   4.67 %     14,048,790       158,336   4.52 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   2,000,404       18,484   3.70 %     1,979,865       18,413   3.72 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,426,933       29,297   1.39 %     8,685,641       28,473   1.31 %
Total earning assets   25,068,799       220,126   3.48 %     24,714,296       205,222   3.33 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,030,961               1,033,601          
Non-earning assets   604,754               619,671          
Total assets $ 26,704,514             $ 26,367,568          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,158,207     $   %   $ 7,991,993     $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,473,458       794   0.06 %     5,405,470       723   0.05 %
Savings accounts   3,319,167       260   0.03 %     3,261,798       244   0.03 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,999,758       1,483   0.15 %     3,999,582       1,369   0.14 %
Certificate accounts   940,507       722   0.30 %     982,397       797   0.33 %
Total core deposits   21,891,097       3,259   0.06 %     21,641,240       3,133   0.06 %
Wholesale deposits 5   3,946       20   2.05 %     3,877       8   0.71 %
Repurchase agreements   917,104       675   0.29 %     923,459       367   0.16 %
FHLB advances   541,630       3,318   2.40 %     476,978       1,298   1.08 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   202,383       1,803   3.54 %     190,072       1,393   2.94 %
Total funding liabilities   23,556,160       9,075   0.15 %     23,235,626       6,199   0.11 %
Other liabilities   261,735               235,814          
Total liabilities   23,817,895               23,471,440          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,108               1,108          
Paid-in capital   2,341,648               2,340,059          
Retained earnings   920,372               875,276          
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (376,509 )             (320,315 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,886,619               2,896,128          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,704,514             $ 26,367,568          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 211,051           $ 199,023    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         3.33 %           3.22 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.34 %           3.23 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.8 million and $3.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $226 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

  Three Months ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,338,606     $ 13,738   4.11 %   $ 817,150   $ 9,885   4.84 %
Commercial loans 1   12,146,551       144,357   4.72 %     9,468,440     116,963   4.90 %
Consumer and other loans   1,156,305       14,250   4.89 %     974,582     10,971   4.47 %
Total loans 2   14,641,462       172,345   4.67 %     11,260,172     137,819   4.86 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   2,000,404       18,484   3.70 %     1,548,447     14,711   3.80 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,426,933       29,297   1.39 %     6,767,418     18,896   1.12 %
Total earning assets   25,068,799       220,126   3.48 %     19,576,037     171,426   3.47 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,030,961               563,257        
Non-earning assets   604,754               803,226        
Total assets $ 26,704,514             $ 20,942,520        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,158,207     $   %   $ 6,505,530   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,473,458       794   0.06 %     4,261,648     597   0.06 %
Savings accounts   3,319,167       260   0.03 %     2,440,332     146   0.02 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,999,758       1,483   0.15 %     3,041,634     814   0.11 %
Certificate accounts   940,507       722   0.30 %     928,165     1,036   0.44 %
Total core deposits   21,891,097       3,259   0.06 %     17,177,309     2,593   0.06 %
Wholesale deposits 5   3,946       20   2.05 %     26,117     16   0.24 %
Repurchase agreements   917,104       675   0.29 %     988,283     495   0.20 %
FHLB advances   541,630       3,318   2.40 %           %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   202,383       1,803   3.54 %     166,151     1,024   2.44 %
Total funding liabilities   23,556,160       9,075   0.15 %     18,357,860     4,128   0.09 %
Other liabilities   261,735               182,573        
Total liabilities   23,817,895               18,540,433        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,108               955        
Paid-in capital   2,341,648               1,497,107        
Retained earnings   920,372               805,253        
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (376,509 )             98,772        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,886,619               2,402,087        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,704,514             $ 20,942,520        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 211,051           $ 167,298    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         3.33 %           3.38 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.34 %           3.39 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.8 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $255 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

  Nine Months ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,236,674     $ 42,279   4.56 %   $ 844,945   $ 29,572   4.67 %
Commercial loans 1   11,728,932       403,075   4.59 %     9,467,329     344,117   4.86 %
Consumer and other loans   1,113,232       38,552   4.63 %     963,002     32,386   4.50 %
Total loans 2   14,078,838       483,906   4.60 %     11,275,276     406,075   4.82 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,902,147       52,561   3.68 %     1,547,429     44,162   3.81 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,663,590       84,235   1.30 %     5,771,573     51,998   1.20 %
Total earning assets   24,644,575       620,702   3.37 %     18,594,278     502,235   3.61 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,033,606               565,724        
Non-earning assets   659,727               816,982        
Total assets $ 26,337,908             $ 19,976,984        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,004,395     $   %   $ 6,069,326   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,387,013       2,362   0.06 %     4,057,019     1,768   0.06 %
Savings accounts   3,276,092       836   0.03 %     2,277,335     425   0.02 %
Money market deposit accounts   4,009,931       4,233   0.14 %     2,895,362     2,540   0.12 %
Certificate accounts   980,543       2,416   0.33 %     951,655     3,640   0.51 %
Total core deposits   21,657,974       9,847   0.06 %     16,250,697     8,373   0.07 %
Wholesale deposits 5   8,290       37   0.59 %     32,787     55   0.22 %
Repurchase agreements   936,840       1,435   0.20 %     988,092     1,835   0.25 %
FHLB advances   346,465       4,628   1.76 %           %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   190,810       4,288   3.00 %     165,996     3,092   2.49 %
Total funding liabilities   23,140,379       20,235   0.12 %     17,437,572     13,355   0.10 %
Other liabilities   249,001               181,640        
Total liabilities   23,389,380               17,619,212        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,107               955        
Paid-in capital   2,340,208               1,496,051        
Retained earnings   881,208               757,666        
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (273,995 )             103,100        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,948,528               2,357,772        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,337,908             $ 19,976,984        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 600,467           $ 488,880    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         3.25 %           3.51 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.26 %           3.52 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $4.6 million and $4.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $10.9 million and $9.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $676 thousand and $766 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 288,977     $ 282,916     $ 263,758     $ 170,489     2  %   10  %   69  %
Pre-sold and spec construction   291,146       269,568       257,568       188,668     8  %   13  %   54  %
Total residential construction   580,123       552,484       521,326       359,157     5  %   11  %   62  %
Land development   217,878       201,607       185,200       151,640     8  %   18  %   44  %
Consumer land or lots   204,241       197,394       173,305       143,977     3  %   18  %   42  %
Unimproved land   101,684       101,266       81,064       68,805      %   25  %   48  %
Developed lots for operative builders   62,800       68,087       41,840       33,487     (8 )%   50  %   88  %
Commercial lots   94,395       95,958       99,418       76,382     (2 )%   (5 )%   24  %
Other construction   893,846       931,000       762,970       562,223     (4 )%   17  %   59  %
Total land, lot, and other construction   1,574,844       1,595,312       1,343,797       1,036,514     (1 )%   17  %   52  %
Owner occupied   2,811,614       2,747,152       2,645,841       2,069,551     2  %   6  %   36  %
Non-owner occupied   3,448,044       3,333,915       3,056,658       2,561,777     3  %   13  %   35  %
Total commercial real estate   6,259,658       6,081,067       5,702,499       4,631,328     3  %   10  %   35  %
Commercial and industrial   1,308,272       1,353,248       1,463,022       1,407,353     (3 )%   (11 )%   (7 )%
Agriculture   770,282       758,394       751,185       748,548     2  %   3  %   3  %
1st lien   1,738,151       1,596,878       1,393,267       1,159,265     9  %   25  %   50  %
Junior lien   36,677       34,149       34,830       36,942     7  %   5  %   (1 )%
Total 1-4 family   1,774,828       1,631,027       1,428,097       1,196,207     9  %   24  %   48  %
Multifamily residential   574,366       562,480       545,001       373,022     2  %   5  %   54  %
Home equity lines of credit   841,143       820,721       761,990       709,828     2  %   10  %   18  %
Other consumer   219,036       213,943       207,513       198,763     2  %   6  %   10  %
Total consumer   1,060,179       1,034,664       969,503       908,591     2  %   9  %   17  %
States and political subdivisions   776,875       695,396       615,251       612,882     12  %   26  %   27  %
Other   193,526       169,520       153,147       114,427     14  %   26  %   69  %
Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale   14,872,953       14,433,592       13,492,828       11,388,029     3  %   10  %   31  %
Less loans held for sale 1   (21,720 )     (33,837 )     (60,797 )     (94,138 )   (36 )%   (64 )%   (77 )%
Total loans receivable $ 14,851,233     $ 14,399,755     $ 13,432,031     $ 11,293,891     3  %   11  %   31  %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

 

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		   Non-
Accrual
Loans		   Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		   Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021		   Sep 30,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 227   230   237   240   227    
Pre-sold and spec construction   1,016   389       389   627  
Total residential construction   1,243   619   237   240   616   627  
Land development   149   197   250   31   149    
Consumer land or lots   285   157   309   186   152   133  
Unimproved land   94   107   124   166   94    
Developed lots for operative builders   255   260       255    
Other construction   12,884   12,884   12,884   276   12,884    
Total land, lot and other construction   13,667   13,605   13,567   659   13,534   133  
Owner occupied   2,687   4,013   3,918   3,323   2,060   627  
Non-owner occupied   820   1,491   6,063   2,089   820    
Total commercial real estate   3,507   5,504   9,981   5,412   2,880   627  
Commercial and Industrial   3,453   5,741   3,066   5,621   2,988   441   24
Agriculture   4,102   9,169   29,151   32,712   4,102    
1st lien   2,149   2,196   2,870   3,178   2,032   117  
Junior lien   139   200   136   166   139    
Total 1-4 family   2,288   2,396   3,006   3,344   2,171   117  
Multifamily residential   4,635   4,765   6,548     4,635    
Home equity lines of credit   1,550   1,684   1,563   2,393   1,211   339  
Other consumer   555   466   460   539   356   181   18
Total consumer   2,105   2,150   2,023   2,932   1,567   520   18
Other   59   17   112   259     59  
Total $ 35,059   43,966   67,691   51,179   32,493   2,524   42


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 427   $ 2,046   $ 1,243   $ 892   (79 )%   (66 )%   (52 )%
Pre-sold and spec construction       602     443     325   (100 )%   (100 )%   (100 )%
Total residential construction   427     2,648     1,686     1,217   (84 )%   (75 )%   (65 )%
Land development   596     365         276   63  %   n/m   116  %
Consumer land or lots       337     149     325   (100 )%   (100 )%   (100 )%
Unimproved land   36     590     305     181   (94 )%   (88 )%   (80 )%
Developed lots for operative builders   30             59   n/m   n/m   (49 )%
Commercial lots   2,158               n/m   n/m   n/m
Other construction           30,788     12,884   n/m   (100 )%   (100 )%
Total land, lot and other construction   2,820     1,292     31,242     13,725   118  %   (91 )%   (79 )%
Owner occupied   527     1,560     1,739     1,933   (66 )%   (70 )%   (73 )%
Non-owner occupied       123     1,558     443   (100 )%   (100 )%   (100 )%
Total commercial real estate   527     1,683     3,297     2,376   (69 )%   (84 )%   (78 )%
Commercial and industrial   2,087     5,969     4,732     1,581   (65 )%   (56 )%   32  %
Agriculture   641     851     459     1,032   (25 )%   40  %   (38 )%
1st lien   761     329     2,197     350   131  %   (65 )%   117  %
Junior lien   72     105     87     167   (31 )%   (17 )%   (57 )%
Total 1-4 family   833     434     2,284     517   92  %   (64 )%   61  %
Home equity lines of credit   1,004     1,071     1,994     3,023   (6 )%   (50 )%   (67 )%
Other consumer   1,089     1,140     1,681     1,361   (4 )%   (35 )%   (20 )%
Total consumer   2,093     2,211     3,675     4,384   (5 )%   (43 )%   (52 )%
States and political subdivisions       7     1,733       (100 )%   (100 )%   n/m
Other   1,494     1,493     1,458     1,170    %   2  %   28  %
Total $ 10,922   $ 16,588   $ 50,566   $ 26,002   (34 )%   (78 )%   (58 )%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		   Charge-Offs   Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2021		   Sep 30,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 17                 17  
Pre-sold and spec construction   (12 )   (8 )   (15 )   (12 )     12
Total residential construction   5     (8 )   (15 )   (12 )   17   12
Land development   (24 )   (21 )   (233 )   (163 )     24
Consumer land or lots   (46 )   (10 )   (165 )   (164 )     46
Unimproved land       (1 )   (241 )   (241 )    
Total land, lot and other construction   (70 )   (32 )   (639 )   (568 )     70
Owner occupied   229     229     (423 )   (410 )   1,642   1,413
Non-owner occupied   (4 )   (3 )   (357 )   (356 )     4
Total commercial real estate   225     226     (780 )   (766 )   1,642   1,417
Commercial and industrial   395     (458 )   41     (87 )   1,161   766
Agriculture   (5 )   (4 )   (20 )         5
1st lien   (99 )   (56 )   (331 )   (250 )     99
Junior lien   (303 )   (297 )   (650 )   (511 )     303
Total 1-4 family   (402 )   (353 )   (981 )   (761 )     402
Multifamily residential           (40 )   (40 )    
Home equity lines of credit   (98 )   (51 )   (621 )   (601 )   45   143
Other consumer   257     166     236     145     410   153
Total consumer   159     115     (385 )   (456 )   455   296
Other   5,540     3,207     5,148     4,403     7,630   2,090
Total $ 5,847     2,693     2,329     1,713     10,905   5,058

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


