Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2022

Net income was $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $76.4 million. Net income for the current quarter increased $3.7 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year third quarter net income of $75.6 million as a result of organic and acquisition growth.

The loan portfolio, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, in the current quarter.

Core deposits increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

Net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.34 percent compared to 3.23 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.29 percent, an increase of 13 basis points from 3.16 percent in the prior quarter.

The loan yield for the current quarter of 4.67 percent, increased 15 basis points, compared to 4.52 percent in the prior quarter.

Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $211 million in the current quarter which increased $12.0 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $199 million.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.13 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 150 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.



Year-to-date 2022 Highlights:

Net income of $224 million for the first nine months of 2022 decreased $10.5 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year first nine months net income. The current year included a decrease of $38.3 million in PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, and an increase of $18.7 million in provision for credit loss expense.

The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, organically grew $1.578 billion, or 16 percent annualized, in the first nine months of 2022.

Core deposits increased $564 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.

Non-interest bearing deposits increased $515 million, or 9 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.

Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $600 million in the first nine months of 2022 which increased $111 million, or 23 percent, over the first nine months of 2021 net interest income of $489 million.

Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2022 were $0.99 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 4 percent, over the prior year first nine months dividends of $0.95.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Operating results Net income $ 79,338 76,392 67,795 75,619 223,525 234,048 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 0.69 0.61 0.79 2.02 2.45 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 0.69 0.61 0.79 2.02 2.45 Dividends declared per share $ 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.32 0.99 0.95 Market value per share Closing $ 49.13 47.42 50.28 55.35 49.13 55.35 High $ 56.10 51.40 60.69 56.84 60.69 67.35 Low $ 46.08 44.43 49.61 48.62 44.43 44.55 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 110,766,954 110,766,287 110,763,316 95,512,659 110,766,954 95,512,659 Average outstanding shares - basic 110,766,502 110,765,379 110,724,655 95,510,772 110,752,231 95,494,211 Average outstanding shares - diluted 110,833,594 110,794,982 110,800,001 95,586,202 110,811,267 95,573,519 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.43 % 1.13 % 1.57 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.94 % 10.55 % 8.97 % 12.49 % 10.14 % 13.27 % Efficiency ratio 52.76 % 55.74 % 57.11 % 50.17 % 55.14 % 48.94 % Dividend payout 45.83 % 47.83 % 54.10 % 40.51 % 49.01 % 38.78 % Loan to deposit ratio 67.98 % 66.26 % 63.52 % 65.06 % 67.98 % 65.06 % Number of full time equivalent employees 3,396 3,439 3,439 2,978 3,396 2,978 Number of locations 222 224 223 194 222 194 Number of ATMs 272 274 273 250 272 250



KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5 percent, from the $75.6 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.72 per share, a decrease of 9 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.79. The $3.7 million increase in third quarter earnings over the prior year third quarter was driven primarily by the acquisition of Altabancorp and its Altabank subsidiary (“Alta”) and organic loan growth which more than offset the $10.1 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, a $12.7 million decrease in the PPP related income and an increase of $7.6 million of provision for credit loss. “We are very pleased to see another quarter of high quality growth in deposits and loans. Our margin continues to increase, reflecting higher interest rates, and credit quality remains pristine,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are well prepared for an economic downturn and remain very confident in the resiliency of the markets we serve and the quality of our loan portfolio.”

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $224 million, a decrease of $10.5 million, or 5 percent, from the $234 million net income for the first nine months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2022 was $2.02 per share, a decrease of 18 percent from the prior year first nine months earnings per share of $2.45. The $10.5 million decrease in net income over the prior year first nine months was driven primarily by a $38.3 million decrease in the PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, an increase of $18.7 million of provision for credit loss, and a $7.5 million increase in acquisition-related expenses which more than offset the net income increases from organic growth and the acquisition of Alta on October 1, 2021.

Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 425,212 415,406 437,686 348,888 9,806 (12,474 ) 76,324 Debt securities, available-for-sale 5,755,076 6,209,199 9,170,849 7,390,580 (454,123 ) (3,415,773 ) (1,635,504 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,756,634 3,788,486 1,199,164 1,128,299 (31,852 ) 2,557,470 2,628,335 Total debt securities 9,511,710 9,997,685 10,370,013 8,518,879 (485,975 ) (858,303 ) 992,831 Loans receivable Residential real estate 1,368,368 1,261,119 1,051,883 781,538 107,249 316,485 586,830 Commercial real estate 9,582,989 9,310,070 8,630,831 6,912,569 272,919 952,158 2,670,420 Other commercial 2,729,717 2,685,392 2,664,190 2,598,616 44,325 65,527 131,101 Home equity 793,556 773,582 736,288 660,920 19,974 57,268 132,636 Other consumer 376,603 369,592 348,839 340,248 7,011 27,764 36,355 Loans receivable 14,851,233 14,399,755 13,432,031 11,293,891 451,478 1,419,202 3,557,342 Allowance for credit losses (178,191 ) (172,963 ) (172,665 ) (153,609 ) (5,228 ) (5,526 ) (24,582 ) Loans receivable, net 14,673,042 14,226,792 13,259,366 11,140,282 446,250 1,413,676 3,532,760 Other assets 2,122,990 2,050,122 1,873,580 1,305,970 72,868 249,410 817,020 Total assets $ 26,732,954 26,690,005 25,940,645 21,314,019 42,949 792,309 5,418,935



Total debt securities of $9.512 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $486 million, or 5 percent, during the current quarter and increased $993 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 36 percent of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to 40 percent at December 31, 2021 and 40 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021.

Excluding the PPP loans, during the current quarter the loan portfolio increased $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $273 million, or 12 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the acquisition of Alta, the loan portfolio increased $2.026 billion, or 19 percent, from the prior year third quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $1.267 billion, or 18 percent.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $10.1 million of PPP loans remaining. In the current quarter, the Company recognized $222 thousand of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the PPP loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at September 30, 2022 was $181 thousand.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Nine Months ended At or for the Six Months ended At or for the Year ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 172,665 172,665 158,243 158,243 Acquisitions — — 371 — Provision for credit losses 11,373 2,991 16,380 (2,921 ) Charge-offs (10,905 ) (7,040 ) (11,594 ) (8,566 ) Recoveries 5,058 4,347 9,265 6,853 Balance at end of period $ 178,191 172,963 172,665 153,609 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 11,373 2,991 16,380 (2,921 ) Unfunded loan commitments 2,466 2,507 6,696 (1,959 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 13,839 5,498 23,076 (4,880 ) Other real estate owned $ — — — 88 Other foreclosed assets 42 379 18 18 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 2,524 5,064 17,141 5,172 Non-accrual loans 32,493 38,523 50,532 45,901 Total non-performing assets $ 35,059 43,966 67,691 51,179 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 508 % 393 % 255 % 301 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.29 % 1.36 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 10,922 16,588 50,566 26,002 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 37,608 33,859 34,591 36,666 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 2,355 2,427 2,627 2,820 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 4,930 5,888 4,028 4,116



Non-performing assets of $35.1 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $8.9 million, or 20 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $16.1 million, or 31 percent, over prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2022 was 0.13 percent compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $5.7 million from the prior quarter and decreased $15.1 million from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2022 was 7 basis points, which compared to 12 basis points in the prior quarter and 23 basis points from prior year third quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $8.3 million included $8.4 million of credit loss expense from loans and $41 thousand of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 was 1.20 percent which was the same compared to the prior quarter and a 16 basis points decrease from the prior year third quarter.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for Credit Losses Loans Net Charge-Offs

(Recoveries) ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Third quarter 2022 $ 8,382 $ 3,154 1.20 % 0.07 % 0.13 % Second quarter 2022 (1,353 ) 1,843 1.20 % 0.12 % 0.16 % First quarter 2022 4,344 850 1.28 % 0.12 % 0.24 % Fourth quarter 2021 19,301 616 1.29 % 0.38 % 0.26 % Third quarter 2021 2,313 152 1.36 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Second quarter 2021 (5,723 ) (725 ) 1.35 % 0.11 % 0.26 % First quarter 2021 489 2,286 1.39 % 0.40 % 0.19 % Fourth quarter 2020 (1,528 ) 4,781 1.42 % 0.20 % 0.19 %



Net charge-offs for the current quarter of $3.2 million compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter and $152 thousand from the same quarter last year. Net charge-offs of $3.2 million included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $962 thousand of loan net charge-offs. The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $8.4 million which was an increase of $9.7 million from the prior quarter which was driven by the organic loan growth and current quarter charged-off loans. Current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans increased $6.1 million from the prior year third quarter provision for credit loss expense of $2.3 million. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,294,363 8,061,304 7,779,288 6,632,402 233,059 515,075 1,661,961 NOW and DDA accounts 5,462,707 5,432,333 5,301,832 4,299,244 30,374 160,875 1,163,463 Savings accounts 3,305,333 3,296,561 3,180,046 2,502,268 8,772 125,287 803,065 Money market deposit accounts 3,905,676 4,021,102 4,014,128 3,123,425 (115,426 ) (108,452 ) 782,251 Certificate accounts 907,560 968,382 1,036,077 919,852 (60,822 ) (128,517 ) (12,292 ) Core deposits, total 21,875,639 21,779,682 21,311,371 17,477,191 95,957 564,268 4,398,448 Wholesale deposits 4,003 4,001 25,878 26,123 2 (21,875 ) (22,120 ) Deposits, total 21,879,642 21,783,683 21,337,249 17,503,314 95,959 542,393 4,376,328 Repurchase agreements 887,483 968,197 1,020,794 1,040,939 (80,714 ) (133,311 ) (153,456 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances 705,000 580,000 — — 125,000 705,000 705,000 Other borrowed funds 77,671 66,200 44,094 33,671 11,471 33,577 44,000 Subordinated debentures 132,742 132,701 132,620 132,580 41 122 162 Other liabilities 278,059 262,985 228,266 215,899 15,074 49,793 62,160 Total liabilities $ 23,960,597 23,793,766 22,763,023 18,926,403 166,831 1,197,574 5,034,194



Core deposits of $21.876 billion increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the Alta acquisition, core deposits increased $1.125 billion, or 6 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to 37 percent at December 31, 2021 and 38 percent at September 30, 2021.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased $125 million during the current quarter and $705 million during the first nine months of 2022 to support liquidity needs driven by the increase in the loan portfolio.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Common equity $ 3,267,505 3,223,451 3,150,263 2,309,957 44,054 117,242 957,548 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (495,148 ) (327,212 ) 27,359 77,659 (167,936 ) (522,507 ) (572,807 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,772,357 2,896,239 3,177,622 2,387,616 (123,882 ) (405,265 ) 384,741 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (1,029,658 ) (1,032,323 ) (1,037,652 ) (562,058 ) 2,665 7,994 (467,600 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,742,699 1,863,916 2,139,970 1,825,558 (121,217 ) (397,271 ) (82,859 )





Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.37 % 10.85 % 12.25 % 11.20 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 6.78 % 7.26 % 8.59 % 8.80 % Book value per common share $ 25.03 26.15 28.71 25.00 (1.12 ) (3.68 ) 0.03 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.73 16.83 19.33 19.11 (1.10 ) (3.60 ) (3.38 )



Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.743 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $121.2 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by the increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities during the current quarter which was due to a continued increase in interest rates. Tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 decreased $82.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year third quarter which was due to a significant increase in the unrealized loss on the AFS debt securities and increases in goodwill and core deposit intangibles from the Alta acquisition which was partially offset by the $840 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Alta. Tangible book value per common share of $15.73 at the current quarter end decreased $1.10 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.38 per share, or 18 percent, from the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of the increase in the unrealized loss on AFS debt securities.

Cash Dividends

On September 28, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable October 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022. The dividend was the Company’s 150th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Compared to June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Income Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Net interest income Interest income $ 214,402 199,637 190,516 166,741 14,765 23,886 47,661 Interest expense 9,075 6,199 4,961 4,128 2,876 4,114 4,947 Total net interest income 205,327 193,438 185,555 162,613 11,889 19,772 42,714 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 18,970 17,309 17,111 15,154 1,661 1,859 3,816 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 4,040 3,850 3,555 2,592 190 485 1,448 Gain on sale of loans 3,846 4,996 9,015 13,902 (1,150 ) (5,169 ) (10,056 ) (Loss) Gain on sale of investments (85 ) (260 ) 446 (168 ) 175 (531 ) 83 Other income 3,635 2,385 3,436 3,335 1,250 199 300 Total non-interest income 30,406 28,280 33,563 34,815 2,126 (3,157 ) (4,409 ) Total income 235,733 221,718 219,118 197,428 14,015 16,615 38,305 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.34 % 3.23 % 3.20 % 3.39 %



Net Interest Income

The current quarter net interest income of $205 million increased $11.9 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $42.7 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The current quarter interest income of $214 million increased $14.8 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven primarily by the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan portfolio yields. The current quarter interest income increased $47.7 million over the prior year third quarter primarily due to $30.9 million of interest income from Altabank division and organic loan growth, which more than offset the $12.7 million decrease in interest income from the PPP loans. The current quarter net interest income, on a tax equivalent basis, was $211 million.

The current quarter interest expense of $9.1 million increased $2.9 million, or 46 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $4.9 million, or 120 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily the result of an increase in borrowings to support the Company’s liquidity needs. Core deposit cost was 6 basis points in each of the current quarter, prior quarter and the prior year third quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 15 basis points in the current quarter compared to 11 basis points in the prior quarter and 9 basis points in the prior year third quarter which was driven by the increased borrowings and borrowing rates.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.34 percent compared to 3.23 percent in the prior quarter and 3.39 percent in the prior year third quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point from non-accrual interest and no impact from the PPP loans, was 3.29 percent compared to 3.16 in the prior quarter and 3.17 percent in the prior year third quarter. The core net interest margin increased 13 basis points in the current quarter as a result of increased core loan yields which more than offset the increase in borrowing yields. The core loan yield of 4.60 percent in the current quarter increased 19 basis points from the prior quarter core loan yield of 4.41 percent. “The increase in net interest margin – reported and core – reflects the success our Bank divisions have had in pricing loans as interest rates have increased,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, the Bank divisions have done well in growing low-cost core deposits, especially non-interest bearing deposits.”

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $30.4 million which was an increase of $2.1 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter. Non-interest income for the current quarter decreased $4.4 million, or 13 percent, over the same quarter last year with the decrease primarily driven by the decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $3.8 million for the current quarter decreased $1.2 million, or 23 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $10.1 million, or 72 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods as a result of the continued reduction in residential purchase and refinance activity as mortgage rates continued to rise.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Compensation and employee benefits $ 80,612 79,803 79,074 66,364 809 1,538 14,248 Occupancy and equipment 10,797 10,766 10,964 9,412 31 (167 ) 1,385 Advertising and promotions 3,768 3,766 3,232 3,236 2 536 532 Data processing 7,716 7,553 7,475 5,135 163 241 2,581 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 66 6 — 142 60 66 (76 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 3,339 3,085 3,055 2,011 254 284 1,328 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,665 2,665 2,664 2,488 — 1 177 Other expenses 21,097 21,877 23,844 15,320 (780 ) (2,747 ) 5,777 Total non-interest expense $ 130,060 129,521 130,308 104,108 539 (248 ) 25,952



Total non-interest expense of $130 million for the current quarter increased $539 thousand, or 42 basis points, over the prior quarter. Acquisition-related expenses was $892 thousand in the current quarter compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $472 thousand in the prior year third quarter.

Total non-interest expense increased $26.0 million, or 25 percent, over the prior year third quarter which was primarily driven by the acquisition of Alta. Excluding $17.5 million of non-interest expense from the Altabank division and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $8.1 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The increase includes $5.8 million from compensation and employee benefits driven by the increased number of employees and annual salary increases, and a $1.7 million increase in data processing expenses.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the third quarter of 2022 was $18.0 million, an increase of $656 thousand, or 4 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $1.0 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current and prior quarter was 18.5 percent compared to 18.3 in the prior year third quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 52.76 percent in the current quarter compared to 55.74 percent in the prior quarter and 50.17 in the prior year third quarter. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 52.39 percent in the current quarter compared to 54.84 percent in the prior quarter and 49.94 percent in the prior year third quarter. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior year third quarter was driven by the decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans.

Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Compared to September 30, 2021

Income Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 604,555 $ 488,249 $ 116,306 24 % Interest expense 20,235 13,355 6,880 52 % Total net interest income 584,320 474,894 109,426 23 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 53,390 41,741 11,649 28 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 11,445 8,293 3,152 38 % Gain on sale of loans 17,857 51,632 (33,775 ) (65 )% Gain on sale of investments 101 55 46 84 % Other income 9,456 8,737 719 8 % Total non-interest income 92,249 110,458 (18,209 ) (16 )% Total Income $ 676,569 $ 585,352 $ 91,217 16 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.26 % 3.52 %



Net Interest Income

Net-interest income of $584 million for the first nine months of 2022 increased $109 million, or 23 percent, over the same period in 2021. Interest income of $605 million for the first nine months of the current year increased $116 million, or 24 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to $89.9 million of interest income from Alta division and organic growth. Interest expense of $20.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 increased $6.9 million, or 52 percent over the prior year. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2022 was 12 basis points, which increased 2 basis points compared to 10 basis points in first nine months of 2021 driven by the increased borrowing rates.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first nine months of 2022 was 3.26 percent, a 26 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 3.52 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding 5 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest and 2 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.18 which was a 17 basis point decrease from the core margin of 3.35 percent in the prior year.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $92.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 decreased $18.2 million, or 16 percent, over the same period last year and was primarily attributable to the $33.8 million, or 65 percent, decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Service charges and other fees of $53.4 million for the first nine months of 2022 increased $11.6 million, or 28 percent, from the prior year same period as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts, transaction activity and the acquisition of Alta. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges increased $3.2 million, or 38 percent, primarily driven by increases in credit card interchange fees due to increased activity.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 239,489 $ 192,941 $ 46,548 24 % Occupancy and equipment 32,527 28,135 4,392 16 % Advertising and promotions 10,766 8,513 2,253 26 % Data processing 22,744 16,002 6,742 42 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 72 202 (130 ) (64 )% Regulatory assessments and insurance 9,479 5,592 3,887 70 % Core deposit intangibles amortization 7,994 7,464 530 7 % Other expenses 66,818 41,926 24,892 59 % Total non-interest expense $ 389,889 $ 300,775 $ 89,114 30 %



Total non-interest expense of $390 million for the first nine months of 2022 increased $89.1 million, or 30 percent, over the prior year same period. Excluding $59.1 million of non-interest expense from the Altabank division, $6.7 million from deferred compensation on the PPP loans in the prior year, and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $21.7 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year first nine months. Excluding the Alta division, compensation and employee benefits increased $18.6 million, or 10 percent, from prior year due to increased number of employees and salary increases. Other expenses for the first nine months of 2022 increased $24.9 million over prior year same period and was primarily driven by expenses related to the Alta division and a $7.5 million increase in acquisition related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $9.2 million in the current year compared to $1.7 million in the prior year same period.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $13.8 million for the first nine months of 2022, including provision for credit loss expense of $11.4 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss expense of $2.4 million on unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit loss expense of $11.4 million on the loan portfolio in the current year increased $14.3 million over the provision for credit loss benefit of $2.9 million in the prior year which was primarily attributable to organic loan growth. Net charge-offs during the current year were $5.8 million compared to $1.7 million during the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $49.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 decreased $6.1 million, or 11 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 18.1 percent compared to 19.1 percent in the prior year.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 55.14 percent for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 48.94 percent for the same period last year. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans and acquisition related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 54.22 in 2022 compared to 51.84 in 2021 with the increase driven by the decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans and the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, overall profitability, and stockholders’ equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation, that may adversely affect the Company’s business;

ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduced demand for banking products and services;

the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;

the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;

the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;

consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;

natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;

the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing;

the effects from military action in Ukraine, including the broader impacts to financial markets and economic conditions; and

the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 260,456 293,541 198,087 250,579 Interest bearing cash deposits 164,756 121,865 239,599 98,309 Cash and cash equivalents 425,212 415,406 437,686 348,888 Debt securities, available-for-sale 5,755,076 6,209,199 9,170,849 7,390,580 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,756,634 3,788,486 1,199,164 1,128,299 Total debt securities 9,511,710 9,997,685 10,370,013 8,518,879 Loans held for sale, at fair value 21,720 33,837 60,797 94,138 Loans receivable 14,851,233 14,399,755 13,432,031 11,293,891 Allowance for credit losses (178,191 ) (172,963 ) (172,665 ) (153,609 ) Loans receivable, net 14,673,042 14,226,792 13,259,366 11,140,282 Premises and equipment, net 395,639 386,198 372,597 316,191 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 42 379 18 106 Accrued interest receivable 93,300 80,339 76,673 79,699 Deferred tax asset 204,351 147,263 27,693 — Core deposit intangible, net 44,265 46,930 52,259 48,045 Goodwill 985,393 985,393 985,393 514,013 Non-marketable equity securities 38,215 33,215 10,020 10,021 Bank-owned life insurance 168,187 168,231 167,671 123,729 Other assets 171,878 168,337 120,459 120,028 Total assets $ 26,732,954 26,690,005 25,940,645 21,314,019 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,294,363 8,061,304 7,779,288 6,632,402 Interest bearing deposits 13,585,279 13,722,379 13,557,961 10,870,912 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 887,483 968,197 1,020,794 1,040,939 FHLB advances 705,000 580,000 — — Other borrowed funds 77,671 66,200 44,094 33,671 Subordinated debentures 132,742 132,701 132,620 132,580 Accrued interest payable 2,740 2,334 2,409 2,437 Deferred tax liability — — — 1,815 Other liabilities 275,319 260,651 225,857 211,647 Total liabilities 23,960,597 23,793,766 22,763,023 18,926,403 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 and 117,187,500 shares authorized at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,108 1,108 1,107 955 Paid-in capital 2,342,452 2,341,097 2,338,814 1,497,939 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 923,945 881,246 810,342 811,063 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (495,148 ) (327,212 ) 27,359 77,659 Total stockholders’ equity 2,772,357 2,896,239 3,177,622 2,387,616 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,732,954 26,690,005 25,940,645 21,314,019



Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months ended Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Interest Income Debt securities $ 43,722 42,841 38,654 30,352 125,217 86,388 Residential real estate loans 13,738 13,026 15,515 9,885 42,279 29,572 Commercial loans 142,692 131,259 124,556 115,533 398,507 339,903 Consumer and other loans 14,250 12,511 11,791 10,971 38,552 32,386 Total interest income 214,402 199,637 190,516 166,741 604,555 488,249 Interest Expense Deposits 3,279 3,141 3,464 2,609 9,884 8,427 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 675 367 393 496 1,435 1,836 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,318 1,298 12 — 4,628 — Other borrowed funds 214 264 220 178 698 529 Subordinated debentures 1,589 1,129 872 845 3,590 2,563 Total interest expense 9,075 6,199 4,961 4,128 20,235 13,355 Net Interest Income 205,327 193,438 185,555 162,613 584,320 474,894 Provision for credit losses 8,341 (1,533 ) 7,031 725 13,839 (4,880 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 196,986 194,971 178,524 161,888 570,481 479,774 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 18,970 17,309 17,111 15,154 53,390 41,741 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 4,040 3,850 3,555 2,592 11,445 8,293 Gain on sale of loans 3,846 4,996 9,015 13,902 17,857 51,632 (Loss) Gain on sale of debt securities (85 ) (260 ) 446 (168 ) 101 55 Other income 3,635 2,385 3,436 3,335 9,456 8,737 Total non-interest income 30,406 28,280 33,563 34,815 92,249 110,458 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 80,612 79,803 79,074 66,364 239,489 192,941 Occupancy and equipment 10,797 10,766 10,964 9,412 32,527 28,135 Advertising and promotions 3,768 3,766 3,232 3,236 10,766 8,513 Data processing 7,716 7,553 7,475 5,135 22,744 16,002 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 66 6 — 142 72 202 Regulatory assessments and insurance 3,339 3,085 3,055 2,011 9,479 5,592 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,665 2,665 2,664 2,488 7,994 7,464 Other expenses 21,097 21,877 23,844 15,320 66,818 41,926 Total non-interest expense 130,060 129,521 130,308 104,108 389,889 300,775 Income Before Income Taxes 97,332 93,730 81,779 92,595 272,841 289,457 Federal and state income tax expense 17,994 17,338 13,984 16,976 49,316 55,409 Net Income $ 79,338 76,392 67,795 75,619 223,525 234,048



Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets

Three Months ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,338,606 $ 13,738 4.11 % $ 1,229,013 $ 13,026 4.24 % Commercial loans 1 12,146,551 144,357 4.72 % 11,712,381 132,799 4.55 % Consumer and other loans 1,156,305 14,250 4.89 % 1,107,396 12,511 4.53 % Total loans 2 14,641,462 172,345 4.67 % 14,048,790 158,336 4.52 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 2,000,404 18,484 3.70 % 1,979,865 18,413 3.72 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,426,933 29,297 1.39 % 8,685,641 28,473 1.31 % Total earning assets 25,068,799 220,126 3.48 % 24,714,296 205,222 3.33 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,030,961 1,033,601 Non-earning assets 604,754 619,671 Total assets $ 26,704,514 $ 26,367,568 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,158,207 $ — — % $ 7,991,993 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,473,458 794 0.06 % 5,405,470 723 0.05 % Savings accounts 3,319,167 260 0.03 % 3,261,798 244 0.03 % Money market deposit accounts 3,999,758 1,483 0.15 % 3,999,582 1,369 0.14 % Certificate accounts 940,507 722 0.30 % 982,397 797 0.33 % Total core deposits 21,891,097 3,259 0.06 % 21,641,240 3,133 0.06 % Wholesale deposits 5 3,946 20 2.05 % 3,877 8 0.71 % Repurchase agreements 917,104 675 0.29 % 923,459 367 0.16 % FHLB advances 541,630 3,318 2.40 % 476,978 1,298 1.08 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 202,383 1,803 3.54 % 190,072 1,393 2.94 % Total funding liabilities 23,556,160 9,075 0.15 % 23,235,626 6,199 0.11 % Other liabilities 261,735 235,814 Total liabilities 23,817,895 23,471,440 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,108 1,108 Paid-in capital 2,341,648 2,340,059 Retained earnings 920,372 875,276 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (376,509 ) (320,315 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,886,619 2,896,128 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,704,514 $ 26,367,568 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 211,051 $ 199,023 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.33 % 3.22 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.34 % 3.23 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $3.8 million and $3.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $226 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Three Months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,338,606 $ 13,738 4.11 % $ 817,150 $ 9,885 4.84 % Commercial loans 1 12,146,551 144,357 4.72 % 9,468,440 116,963 4.90 % Consumer and other loans 1,156,305 14,250 4.89 % 974,582 10,971 4.47 % Total loans 2 14,641,462 172,345 4.67 % 11,260,172 137,819 4.86 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 2,000,404 18,484 3.70 % 1,548,447 14,711 3.80 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,426,933 29,297 1.39 % 6,767,418 18,896 1.12 % Total earning assets 25,068,799 220,126 3.48 % 19,576,037 171,426 3.47 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,030,961 563,257 Non-earning assets 604,754 803,226 Total assets $ 26,704,514 $ 20,942,520 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,158,207 $ — — % $ 6,505,530 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,473,458 794 0.06 % 4,261,648 597 0.06 % Savings accounts 3,319,167 260 0.03 % 2,440,332 146 0.02 % Money market deposit accounts 3,999,758 1,483 0.15 % 3,041,634 814 0.11 % Certificate accounts 940,507 722 0.30 % 928,165 1,036 0.44 % Total core deposits 21,891,097 3,259 0.06 % 17,177,309 2,593 0.06 % Wholesale deposits 5 3,946 20 2.05 % 26,117 16 0.24 % Repurchase agreements 917,104 675 0.29 % 988,283 495 0.20 % FHLB advances 541,630 3,318 2.40 % — — — % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 202,383 1,803 3.54 % 166,151 1,024 2.44 % Total funding liabilities 23,556,160 9,075 0.15 % 18,357,860 4,128 0.09 % Other liabilities 261,735 182,573 Total liabilities 23,817,895 18,540,433 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,108 955 Paid-in capital 2,341,648 1,497,107 Retained earnings 920,372 805,253 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (376,509 ) 98,772 Total stockholders’ equity 2,886,619 2,402,087 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,704,514 $ 20,942,520 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 211,051 $ 167,298 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.33 % 3.38 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.34 % 3.39 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $3.8 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $255 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,236,674 $ 42,279 4.56 % $ 844,945 $ 29,572 4.67 % Commercial loans 1 11,728,932 403,075 4.59 % 9,467,329 344,117 4.86 % Consumer and other loans 1,113,232 38,552 4.63 % 963,002 32,386 4.50 % Total loans 2 14,078,838 483,906 4.60 % 11,275,276 406,075 4.82 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,902,147 52,561 3.68 % 1,547,429 44,162 3.81 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,663,590 84,235 1.30 % 5,771,573 51,998 1.20 % Total earning assets 24,644,575 620,702 3.37 % 18,594,278 502,235 3.61 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,033,606 565,724 Non-earning assets 659,727 816,982 Total assets $ 26,337,908 $ 19,976,984 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,004,395 $ — — % $ 6,069,326 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,387,013 2,362 0.06 % 4,057,019 1,768 0.06 % Savings accounts 3,276,092 836 0.03 % 2,277,335 425 0.02 % Money market deposit accounts 4,009,931 4,233 0.14 % 2,895,362 2,540 0.12 % Certificate accounts 980,543 2,416 0.33 % 951,655 3,640 0.51 % Total core deposits 21,657,974 9,847 0.06 % 16,250,697 8,373 0.07 % Wholesale deposits 5 8,290 37 0.59 % 32,787 55 0.22 % Repurchase agreements 936,840 1,435 0.20 % 988,092 1,835 0.25 % FHLB advances 346,465 4,628 1.76 % — — — % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 190,810 4,288 3.00 % 165,996 3,092 2.49 % Total funding liabilities 23,140,379 20,235 0.12 % 17,437,572 13,355 0.10 % Other liabilities 249,001 181,640 Total liabilities 23,389,380 17,619,212 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,107 955 Paid-in capital 2,340,208 1,496,051 Retained earnings 881,208 757,666 Accumulated other comprehensive income (273,995 ) 103,100 Total stockholders’ equity 2,948,528 2,357,772 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,337,908 $ 19,976,984 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 600,467 $ 488,880 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.25 % 3.51 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.26 % 3.52 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $4.6 million and $4.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $10.9 million and $9.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $676 thousand and $766 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 288,977 $ 282,916 $ 263,758 $ 170,489 2 % 10 % 69 % Pre-sold and spec construction 291,146 269,568 257,568 188,668 8 % 13 % 54 % Total residential construction 580,123 552,484 521,326 359,157 5 % 11 % 62 % Land development 217,878 201,607 185,200 151,640 8 % 18 % 44 % Consumer land or lots 204,241 197,394 173,305 143,977 3 % 18 % 42 % Unimproved land 101,684 101,266 81,064 68,805 — % 25 % 48 % Developed lots for operative builders 62,800 68,087 41,840 33,487 (8 )% 50 % 88 % Commercial lots 94,395 95,958 99,418 76,382 (2 )% (5 )% 24 % Other construction 893,846 931,000 762,970 562,223 (4 )% 17 % 59 % Total land, lot, and other construction 1,574,844 1,595,312 1,343,797 1,036,514 (1 )% 17 % 52 % Owner occupied 2,811,614 2,747,152 2,645,841 2,069,551 2 % 6 % 36 % Non-owner occupied 3,448,044 3,333,915 3,056,658 2,561,777 3 % 13 % 35 % Total commercial real estate 6,259,658 6,081,067 5,702,499 4,631,328 3 % 10 % 35 % Commercial and industrial 1,308,272 1,353,248 1,463,022 1,407,353 (3 )% (11 )% (7 )% Agriculture 770,282 758,394 751,185 748,548 2 % 3 % 3 % 1st lien 1,738,151 1,596,878 1,393,267 1,159,265 9 % 25 % 50 % Junior lien 36,677 34,149 34,830 36,942 7 % 5 % (1 )% Total 1-4 family 1,774,828 1,631,027 1,428,097 1,196,207 9 % 24 % 48 % Multifamily residential 574,366 562,480 545,001 373,022 2 % 5 % 54 % Home equity lines of credit 841,143 820,721 761,990 709,828 2 % 10 % 18 % Other consumer 219,036 213,943 207,513 198,763 2 % 6 % 10 % Total consumer 1,060,179 1,034,664 969,503 908,591 2 % 9 % 17 % States and political subdivisions 776,875 695,396 615,251 612,882 12 % 26 % 27 % Other 193,526 169,520 153,147 114,427 14 % 26 % 69 % Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 14,872,953 14,433,592 13,492,828 11,388,029 3 % 10 % 31 % Less loans held for sale 1 (21,720 ) (33,837 ) (60,797 ) (94,138 ) (36 )% (64 )% (77 )% Total loans receivable $ 14,851,233 $ 14,399,755 $ 13,432,031 $ 11,293,891 3 % 11 % 31 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification





Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 227 230 237 240 227 — — Pre-sold and spec construction 1,016 389 — — 389 627 — Total residential construction 1,243 619 237 240 616 627 — Land development 149 197 250 31 149 — — Consumer land or lots 285 157 309 186 152 133 — Unimproved land 94 107 124 166 94 — — Developed lots for operative builders 255 260 — — 255 — — Other construction 12,884 12,884 12,884 276 12,884 — — Total land, lot and other construction 13,667 13,605 13,567 659 13,534 133 — Owner occupied 2,687 4,013 3,918 3,323 2,060 627 — Non-owner occupied 820 1,491 6,063 2,089 820 — — Total commercial real estate 3,507 5,504 9,981 5,412 2,880 627 — Commercial and Industrial 3,453 5,741 3,066 5,621 2,988 441 24 Agriculture 4,102 9,169 29,151 32,712 4,102 — — 1st lien 2,149 2,196 2,870 3,178 2,032 117 — Junior lien 139 200 136 166 139 — — Total 1-4 family 2,288 2,396 3,006 3,344 2,171 117 — Multifamily residential 4,635 4,765 6,548 — 4,635 — — Home equity lines of credit 1,550 1,684 1,563 2,393 1,211 339 — Other consumer 555 466 460 539 356 181 18 Total consumer 2,105 2,150 2,023 2,932 1,567 520 18 Other 59 17 112 259 — 59 — Total $ 35,059 43,966 67,691 51,179 32,493 2,524 42



Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 427 $ 2,046 $ 1,243 $ 892 (79 )% (66 )% (52 )% Pre-sold and spec construction — 602 443 325 (100 )% (100 )% (100 )% Total residential construction 427 2,648 1,686 1,217 (84 )% (75 )% (65 )% Land development 596 365 — 276 63 % n/m 116 % Consumer land or lots — 337 149 325 (100 )% (100 )% (100 )% Unimproved land 36 590 305 181 (94 )% (88 )% (80 )% Developed lots for operative builders 30 — — 59 n/m n/m (49 )% Commercial lots 2,158 — — — n/m n/m n/m Other construction — — 30,788 12,884 n/m (100 )% (100 )% Total land, lot and other construction 2,820 1,292 31,242 13,725 118 % (91 )% (79 )% Owner occupied 527 1,560 1,739 1,933 (66 )% (70 )% (73 )% Non-owner occupied — 123 1,558 443 (100 )% (100 )% (100 )% Total commercial real estate 527 1,683 3,297 2,376 (69 )% (84 )% (78 )% Commercial and industrial 2,087 5,969 4,732 1,581 (65 )% (56 )% 32 % Agriculture 641 851 459 1,032 (25 )% 40 % (38 )% 1st lien 761 329 2,197 350 131 % (65 )% 117 % Junior lien 72 105 87 167 (31 )% (17 )% (57 )% Total 1-4 family 833 434 2,284 517 92 % (64 )% 61 % Home equity lines of credit 1,004 1,071 1,994 3,023 (6 )% (50 )% (67 )% Other consumer 1,089 1,140 1,681 1,361 (4 )% (35 )% (20 )% Total consumer 2,093 2,211 3,675 4,384 (5 )% (43 )% (52 )% States and political subdivisions — 7 1,733 — (100 )% (100 )% n/m Other 1,494 1,493 1,458 1,170 — % 2 % 28 % Total $ 10,922 $ 16,588 $ 50,566 $ 26,002 (34 )% (78 )% (58 )%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 17 — — — 17 — Pre-sold and spec construction (12 ) (8 ) (15 ) (12 ) — 12 Total residential construction 5 (8 ) (15 ) (12 ) 17 12 Land development (24 ) (21 ) (233 ) (163 ) — 24 Consumer land or lots (46 ) (10 ) (165 ) (164 ) — 46 Unimproved land — (1 ) (241 ) (241 ) — — Total land, lot and other construction (70 ) (32 ) (639 ) (568 ) — 70 Owner occupied 229 229 (423 ) (410 ) 1,642 1,413 Non-owner occupied (4 ) (3 ) (357 ) (356 ) — 4 Total commercial real estate 225 226 (780 ) (766 ) 1,642 1,417 Commercial and industrial 395 (458 ) 41 (87 ) 1,161 766 Agriculture (5 ) (4 ) (20 ) — — 5 1st lien (99 ) (56 ) (331 ) (250 ) — 99 Junior lien (303 ) (297 ) (650 ) (511 ) — 303 Total 1-4 family (402 ) (353 ) (981 ) (761 ) — 402 Multifamily residential — — (40 ) (40 ) — — Home equity lines of credit (98 ) (51 ) (621 ) (601 ) 45 143 Other consumer 257 166 236 145 410 153 Total consumer 159 115 (385 ) (456 ) 455 296 Other 5,540 3,207 5,148 4,403 7,630 2,090 Total $ 5,847 2,693 2,329 1,713 10,905 5,058

