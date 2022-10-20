Submit Release
Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release And Upcoming Webcast

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings press release following the market close on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will also participate in a fireside chat webcast conversation with David Smith of Pickering Energy Partners on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kyle McClure, Dril-Quip’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics regarding the Company’s recent financial performance, current operations, and business outlook with Mr. Smith. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the event, but all stakeholders are invited listen to the conversation via webcast or conference call.

Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. The third quarter 2022 earnings press release and link to access the webcast will be available on Dril-Quip’s website, www.dril-quip.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Development, Investor Relations & FP&A
(713) 939-7711
Erin_Fazio@dril-quip.com


