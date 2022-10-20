Submit Release
Chembio Diagnostics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 3, 2022. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 888-506-0062 from the US or 973-528-0011 from outside the US and providing Entry Code: 600643 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US using passcode 46584 or by accessing www.chembio.com/investors/calendar-of-events/.

About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio is a leading diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing point-of-care tests used to detect and diagnose infectious diseases, including sexually transmitted disease, insect vector and tropical disease, COVID-19 and other viral and bacterial infections, enabling expedited treatment. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
(415) 937-5406
investor@chembio.com


