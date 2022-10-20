Submit Release
Pulmonx to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants are required to register online, and should do so at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are requested to register online or view the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation
Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 100,000 valves used to treat more than 25,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit https://uspatients.pulmonx.com/. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Contact
Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group
investors@pulmonx.com 

        


Primary Logo

