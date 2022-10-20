Different Carpet Cleaning Methods Used By Carpet Cleaning Companies in Chicago
My Carpet Cleaning was totally professional. My carpets look great; I am very happy with the work and will definitely use them again. I recommend them to anyone looking for this service.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carpet cleaning methods have been changing over time, some gaining popularity among Chicagoans and some losing it. Today you can find five different options available:
-Hot Water Extraction ("Steam Cleaning")
-Absorbent Compound ("Dry Cleaning")
-Bonnet Cleaning
-Carpet Shampooing
-Encapsulation
Professional carpet cleaning companies like My Carpet Cleaning in Chicago, IL, use all of the above-mentioned carpet cleaning techniques depending on the fabric type, carpet being cleaned, and other factors.
Each process has a different function and goal. For example, bonnet carpet cleaning is mostly used on commercial carpets where drying time is of the essence since this carpet cleaning method uses less water and is sometimes referred to as the dry cleaning method. Whereas hot water extraction is used primarily for residential carpet and upholstery cleaning.
Hot water extraction, aka steam cleaning, is the most popular clean carpet method used by carpet and upholstery cleaning companies in the Chicago area. This cleaning method is considered restorative cleaning since, when used correctly, it thoroughly cleans the carpet fibers and, at the same time, sanitizes carpet fibers. It is also recommended by most carpet manufacturers. For some, it's even a requirement for the homeowner to steam clean their carpets on a regular basis to maintain a warranty. However, after steam cleaning, carpets typically need more time to dry, so it is not recommended for corporate offices or restaurant carpets with heavy traffic. Hot water extraction machines come in all sizes ranging from small portable units to truck mounts. Depending on the situation and access, carpet cleaners use both machines with great results. The Chicago-based carpet cleaning company, My Carpet Cleaning uses carpet manufacturers' preferred cleaning method for fabric cleaning, restoration, and removal of tough stains and ground-in dirt and debris from carpets, upholstery, and tiles. The technicians who know what they are doing can explain why any given method is best for your textile.
Unlike the previous carpet cleaning method, bonnet cleaning mainly focuses on the carpet's surface. The carpet cleaning technicians essentially polish the carpet's surface, removing dirt and grime when they use this cleaning technique. Bonnet cleaning is very popular among hotel managers and businesses in Chicago that need a quick cleaning with a very quick drying time. Although it is a very fast-drying carpet cleaning method, it is not popular among Chicagoland homeowners. Carpets cleaned by bonnet tend to re-soil very fast. Lots of dirt is left behind after cleaning because it's not a deep-cleaning method. Moreover, chemical residue accumulates in the carpet as pressure from the bonnet machine with the spinning pad pushes the chemicals and dirt deep into the carpet.
The encapsulation method is also called “low moisture” carpet cleaning. This type of cleaning uses polymers to encapsulate and crystallize dirt particles so they can be immediately vacuumed away. This carpet cleaning technique is gaining popularity among Chicagoland residents and businesses because it leaves no sticky residue and provides good results. This technique is best for those who need a deep clean but want to avoid wet carpets altogether. However, in Chicago, it is still mostly used to clean commercial carpets.
And lastly, although carpet shampooing is undoubtedly the least used method these days, some Chicago carpet cleaning companies still use and swear by this method. Carpet shampoo lost its appeal in the 1970s when encapsulation technology was introduced as a superior carpet cleaning method. Shampooing, while able to clean heavily soiled carpets, leave behind a high amount of foam and takes a very long to dry. Furthermore, the carpet becomes sticky when dry and rapid re-soiling is a significant concern when using this method.
At My Carpet Cleaning of Chicago, the preferred carpet and upholstery cleaning method is steam cleaning, aka hot water extraction. Using this carpet-manufacturer-recommended method, they achieve great results and leave their Chicago customers happy.
"I have used My Carpet Cleaning for a number of different cleaning services over the years, and I have always been impressed with their quality work. Their carpet cleaning services are top-notch - their technicians are experienced, thorough, and know how to get even the toughest stains out of your carpets. They also offer great deals on upholstery and rug cleaning services, which is another area where they really excel. Overall, I would highly recommend My Carpet Cleaning to anyone who is looking for a reliable and affordable carpet cleaning service provider." said George Dimmit of Chicago, IL
