TalkingParents Hosts Free Mental Health Webinar to Help Co-Parents & Kids

Leading co-parenting communication service, TalkingParents, is getting ready to host their final Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar of the year. "5 Stressors Impacting Co-Parents & Kids" will be an interview-style presentation and live Q&A session focused on the mental health and stress of co-parents and their children when it comes to communication, transitions, special occasions like holidays and birthdays, parenting style, behavior support, and extended family members.

"We think this is such an important topic for co-parents and their children. The holiday season is such a special time for families, but for those of us who share custody, it can be really stressful at times. As we head into the holidays, we wanted to provide a free resource to co-parents who are dealing with these everyday stressors, especially during a time when these challenges might be heightened in their lives."

-Heather Ruiz, Director of Marketing

Speaker, Dr. Jessica Glass Kendorski PH.D. is a licensed psychologist, professor, department chair, and clinician who received her PhD from Temple University. Dr. Kendorski has extensive experience supporting the social, emotional, and behavioral development of all children in home and school settings. She is also a mom of two and co-parent herself.

Co-Parenting & Coffee presents "5 Stressors Impacting Co-Parents & Kids", Wednesday, November 2nd, 10am ET. Sign Up now or Contact TalkingParents to learn more.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

