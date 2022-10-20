BLANDING JUSTICE COURT VACANCY EXTENDED

Blanding, Utah— The deadline for applications for a justice court judge position in Blanding has been extended. The position will replace Judge Lyon Hazleton who will resign in December.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in San Juan County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have earned a high school diploma or GED. In addition, candidates must be a resident of San Juan County or an adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs). The current budgeted salary for the position starts at $17,594 per year for approximately 8 hours a week, with a range of $17,594 – $31,669, and does not include benefits. For additional information, contact David Johnson at djohnson@blanding-ut.gov.

The deadline for applications is Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241. For an application or information, email amymh@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit its nominees to the mayor of Blanding, Logan Monson, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mayor Monson will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Blanding City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

