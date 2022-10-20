Mursion Named to Training Industry’s 2022 Advanced Learning Technology Companies Top 20 List

Industry-Leading Virtual Reality Company for Learning Essential Workplace SkillsRecognized for its Role at the Forefront of Technology Training Solutions

Training Industry today announced that Mursion, the industry leader in immersive simulated training for essential workplace skills, has been named to the organization’s prestigious 2022 compilation of Top Advanced Learning Technology Companies. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares its series of Top 20 reports on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

“Our company is honored to be recognized for our leading-edge learning technology solutions for a rapidly transforming workforce,” said Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. “At a time of historic evolution in our country’s workplaces, we offer organizations an effective and powerful tool for empowering their employees with such essential skills-based training with human-powered AI. This type of immersive learning has been proven to drive performance and positive business outcomes.”

Selection to the 2022 Training Industry Top Advanced Learning Technologies Companies lists was based on the following criteria:





• Quality and advancement of technology solutions, features and capabilities.

• Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the learning technologies training market.

• Client and user representation.

• Business performance and growth.

“We are excited to announce our first annual Top 20 Advanced Learning Technologies Companies List, representing innovative providers delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and tools to enhance the learning experience,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies are using advanced technologies to solve business problems in innovative ways and to keep learners engaged while getting real time results through technologies like artificial intelligence and advanced development/authoring tools.”

Mursion was also recently named to Training Industry’s 2022 Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies Companies list, a compilation of companies offer learning technology solutions that capitalize on training methods such as AR and VR, simulations and serious games in a corporate learning context such as with medical, compliance and manufacturing training, as well as soft skill training.









About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive training for essential power skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Mursion has been named as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies by the Financial Times and Inc. To learn more, visit mursion.com.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry cultivates high-value conversations for select solution providers and with its highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Its authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. To learn more, visit trainingindustry.com.

