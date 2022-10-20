A BELIEF THAT HAS COME TO LIFE
Clint and Achi-two different eras, same personaETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nwanganga Shields was born and raised in a small town in Nigeria called Arochukwu. Her roots have heavily inspired her writing as she also spreads her rich Nigerian culture to her readers. In this book, "Coming Back," Nwanganga Shields shares that Eastern Nigeria's Arochukwu people believe that death is not the end of life. In fact, once a person dies, they believe that this person will be reborn in the next generation. This occurrence happened to Achi.
Achi, who was one of the slaves in the 1900s, was reincarnated as his American-born grandson, Clint. As Clint grows up in a blessed family in the US, he still feels incomplete. Clint’s parents never shared anything about their past history in their past country. But as Clint dug further into his mind, he soon found memories of his childhood (that may be of Achi) in Nigeria. This book also gives the readers a glimpse of the culture and traditions of the Nigerian Ibo tribe.
Nwanganga Shields has dedicated this book to her grandfather, who was one of the many slaves that were brought to Arochukwu, Nigeria. "Coming Back" is indeed an eye-opening book about Nigerian living and lifestyle.
Readers with an interest in culture and society will definitely enjoy this book, "Coming Back" by Nwanganga Shields. The book is available on Amazon and all leading online book retailers. To learn more about the author and her other novels, go to https://www.shieldn.com/.
