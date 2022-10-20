AROCHUKWU AND THEIR BELIEFS
Author Nwanganga Shields writes a fictional book that enriches Easter Nigerian cultureETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book, "Coming Back," by Nwanganga Shields, is about the rich culture and beliefs of the Ibo tribe from Eastern Nigeria. It is said that Eastern Nigerian people believed in the reincarnation of someone who passed away from their generation to another generation.
The story starts with Achi, a house slave in the early 20th century. Clint, his Nigerian American grandson, returns in a new form. As Clint enters law school and gets the full support of his parents, he still feels that a part of him is missing. This is when Clint tries to reconnect with his ancestry and finds strong links to his motherland, Africa.
The author, Nwanganga Shields, who was born and raised in Arochukwu, Nigeria, shares her knowledge and her rich cultural roots in this special book. "Coming back" is also heavily influenced by the author’s grandfather, who was once one of the many slaves back in the 20th century.
This book is definitely a catch for readers who would want to know more about the cultural background of Nigeria’s Eastern people and also for people who are intrigued by it. Grab a copy of "Coming Back" by Nwanganga Shields. It is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all leading online bookshops. Catch all the other books by the author at https://www.shieldn.com/.
