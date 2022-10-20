“How Wrong Did They Get It" A New Book Released In 2023 By Nationally Recognized Interrogation Expert Brian Leslie

Brian Leslie New Book “How Wrong Did They Get It“ explores how a murder case became divisive when at the time President Donald Trump politicized the case.

The Truth Is Not Hard To See - You Just Have To Look For It”
— Brian Leslie
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Leslie is a nationally recognized expert in coercive interrogation, interviews, and investigative methods and a former Chief of Police. He says despite public pressures that high-profile cases place on law enforcement, they need to follow objective evidence, not false narratives.

Leslie, who testified as a coercive interrogation expert in Iowa for the defense at the high-profile Cristhian Bahena Rivera's suppression hearing, says this was a good example. Leslie explains that Cristhian Bahena Rivera had been charged on August 22, 2018, with first-degree murder in the disappearance and killing of Mollie Tibbetts. Mollie was a student at the University of Iowa and had been out for a jog one evening when she disappeared.

Leslie's new book, which will be released in late 2023, entitled "How Wrong Did They Get It, "explores how this case became extremely divisive when, at the time, President Donald Trump weighed in politicizing the case. Leslie says this had placed unnecessary pressure on the various law enforcement agencies involved to make an arrest quickly.

Leslie says that in the book, he will reveal critical evidence that was present but ignored by law enforcement during the investigation and specific details about the eleven-hour interrogation never released to the public from his own examination.

About The Book Author Brian Leslie

Brian Leslie is a coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience, which includes major case investigation and specialized training, as well as a term serving as Chief of Police. Throughout Mr. Leslie's law enforcement career, he has conducted over 2000 interviews with witnesses/victims, including interrogations. He is regularly retained by Defense Attorney and The United States Military to examine interrogations for coercive techniques that were used by law enforcement
