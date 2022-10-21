The World Leader In Automotive Protection Expands Elite Dealer Network To A New Facility In Salt Lake City, Utah

ceramic pro salt lake city exterior welcome to ceramic pro salt lake city ceramic pro salt lake city elite dealer ultimate armor

Ceramic Pro® Salt Lake City offers a variety of detailing and paint protection packages for Ceramic Pro® Coatings, KAVACA® Paint Protection Film & Window Tint.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 21, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceramic Pro® is expanding its Elite Dealer network to a new facility in the Salt Lake City, Utah market. This move will allow the company to better serve its customers in the Northern Utah region and provide them with the latest and greatest in nano ceramic technology.

TRON Auto Lab in Salt Lake City was hand-picked to be Ceramic Pro's first Elite Dealer location in Utah. “We are very excited to join the Elite Dealer network,” said Richard Ricketts, President and CEO of TRON Auto Lab. “Ceramic Pro offers the most complete surface protection system in the world. We are honored to bring that level of service excellence to the Salt Lake City market.”

Ceramic Pro® is the top-rated nano ceramic technology on the market that offers a permanent glossy, slick and self-cleaning surface for car finishes and paint luster preservation. Developed in 2014 and launched in San Diego, California, Ceramic Pro's cutting-edge products have quickly gained popularity in the automotive, aviation, and marine industries across the United States. With a strong and ever-growing network of certified installers, Ceramic Pro® is poised to continue its impressive expansion in the near future.

About Ceramic Pro® Salt Lake City

As the most successful chain of independent detailing shops in America, Ceramic Pro® Elite Dealers are the absolute best of the best when it comes to paint correction and protection. With a wide range of services that also include window tinting and paint protection for all vehicles, a Ceramic Pro® Elite Dealer is a one-stop solution for keeping any car looking its best. With years of experience and installation techniques that are second to none, Ceramic Pro® Elite Dealers are the best choice for protecting any car's finish. To learn more about Ceramic Pro® Salt Lake City, visit their website at http://www.ceramicproslc.com.

