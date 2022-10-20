Deepfake Technology in Drug Design

Insilico Medicine unveils its fully updated Pharma.AI platform in virtual event on Nov 14

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, is utilizing the same deepfake technology used to create artwork and lifelike images of virtual human beings to design new molecules that have the potential to treat disease. Insilico's end-to-end AI platform, Pharma.AI, can discover new targets, design new drugs, and, now, predict the outcomes of clinical trials. This technology can substantially improve the time and cost to bring new life-saving drugs to market.

On November 14, 9am ET in an exclusive Virtual Launch Event, Insilico Medicine is announcing the launch of two system updates and one brand new component of its three-part Pharma.AI platform:

PandaOmics 3.0 - AI for target discovery

- AI for target discovery Chemistry42 2.0 - Al for small molecule design

- Al for small molecule design InClinico 1.0 - AI for clinical trial prediction

The event will include special tech guests, a presentation, and a Q&A session with Insilcio Medicine Founder and CEO, Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD and Head of AI Platforms, Petrina Kamya, PhD.

“We are at a tipping point,” says Petrina Kamya, PhD, Head of AI Platforms at Insilico Medicine. “We’ve shown just how far this technology can go, with the first AI-discovered target and AI-designed drug in Phase 1 clinical trials. The further we advance, the more futile it becomes to argue against the adoption of AI.”

Since launching the earliest version of its platform in 2014, Insilico Medicine has continued to innovate and expand the platform’s capabilities — publishing hundreds of studies and partnering with academic researchers as well as numerous pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Arvinas, Fosun Pharma, and EQRx.

Addressing The High Cost and Inefficiency of Traditional Drug Discovery

Traditional drug discovery is slow, inefficient, and expensive.

It takes over 10 years and $1 billion or more to bring one drug to market. Over 90% of drugs fail in the early discovery phase, and 90% of drugs fail in clinical trials. This inefficient process prevents new life-saving medications from being designed, tested, and marketed so they can start helping patients.

Insilico’s Pharma.AI platform brings speed and predictive power to every stage of the process. With the addition of an autonomous AI-run robotics lab soon opening in Suzhou, China, Insilico will be able to perform more tests, generate more data, and strengthen its AI system even further.

The Technology Is Proven

Insilico’s lead program, for the debilitating progressive lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), is closing out Phase 1 human trials, the first AI-discovered target and AI-designed drug to reach this milestone. The platform has also been instrumental in the nomination of eight preclinical candidates in less than one year in a variety of indications including anti-infectives, immune-oncology, and inflammation.

Insilico is led by a team of experts in AI and drug discovery and development and has a Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, Michael Levitt, PhD, at Stanford School of Medicine, among its scientific advisors. The Company has won numerous awards, including the AI 100 Award from CB Insights, the Fierce 15, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award, NVIDIA Top 5 AI for Social Impact, Hong Kong Business Technology Award, and was named one of the Top 6 Biotechs in AI Drug Discovery by Inside Precision Medicine. In September, Founder and CEO Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD was recognized as one of the World’s Top 50 Innovators by Codex.

Following the Nov. 14 Virtual Launch Event, Insilico will present three standalone webinars to provide more in-depth demonstrations of each of its platforms to potential partners.

PHARMA.AI WEBINAR LAUNCH SERIES

For media and general public:

NOV. 14, 9m ET: Pharma.AI Virtual Launch Event. REGISTER HERE.

For potential partners:

NOV. 15, 9am ET: PandaOmics 3.0 Webinar. REGISTER HERE.

NOV. 16, 9am ET: Chemistry42 2.0 Webinar. REGISTER HERE.

NOV. 17, 9am ET: InClinico 1.0 Webinar. REGISTER HERE.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, a clinical stage end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, is connecting biology, chemistry, and clinical trials analysis using next-generation AI systems. The company has developed AI platforms that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, immunity, central nervous system diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging-related diseases. Website: http://insilico.com/

