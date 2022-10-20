Sensus Healthcare Introduces Silk™ Laser Hair Removal System

Only portable hair removal laser system with blended wavelengths for all skin phototypes to be launched at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the introduction of its portable Silk™ by Sensus hair removal system with blended wavelengths at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, being held October 20-23 in Las Vegas.

Silk by Sensus features a truly portable diode laser with 2000W power, a lightweight handpiece, super-cold cooling tip and high repetition rates. The ability to blend wavelengths while emitting light vertically toward the skin increases efficiency by maintaining the density of the laser in the selected area, resulting in deeper and better penetration and more homogeneous energy distribution. Importantly, the laser is sensitive to all skin types, making laser hair removal available to everyone.

Commenting on the launch, Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare, said, “We are delighted to showcase the latest in cutting-edge aesthetic laser technology at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, which brings together thousands of practitioners dedicated to advancing skin health and providing the newest and best technology to their patients. With its unique combination of optimized energy distribution, versatility, speed, comfort and efficacy, we believe that Silk by Sensus introduces a new standard in laser hair removal.”

Silk by Sensus permits full hair removal on any part of the body. There are no disposables associated with the laser, thus improving affordability for physicians and patients, and there is no need for a heavy, secondary cooling unit. Silk by Sensus is offered in two modes:

810, which utilizes the gold standard 810nm single wavelength for hair removal for most skin and hair types

BLEND, which utilizes a combination of four clinically proven wavelengths (755, 810, 940 and 1064nm) to achieve homogenous coverage across the complete spectrum of skin and hair types

Both modes are now available nationwide. Interested customers should call 561-922-5808 or email support@sensushealthcare.com .

About the Fall Clinical

The annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference® is a four-day accredited CME course that provides a comprehensive update on the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of conditions related to medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," “approximately,” "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the continuation and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on sales and marketing; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from our international operations; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation, or other aspects of our business; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our "Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

