Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $2.1 million, an increase of 11.8%, compared to net income of $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 10.5%, to $0.42, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.38 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased 18.0%, to $6.2 million, compared to net income of $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 18.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, to $1.24, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.05 for the corresponding 2021 period.

President’s Message

Juniata’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “We are very pleased that we continued to build on the momentum generated during the first half of the year by posting record net income for the quarter. We also saw strong loan growth of more than $21 million during the quarter, while asset quality remained strong. Due to the changing interest rate environment, we expect the fourth quarter to be challenging as we balance maintaining our net interest margin with our customers’ expectations.”

Financial Results Year-to-Date

Annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was 1.01%, an increase of 17.4% compared to the annualized return on average assets of 0.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Annualized return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 15.02%, an increase of 58.6% compared to the annualized return on average equity of 9.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $18.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $15.5 million for the comparable 2021 period. Average earning assets increased $26.6 million, or 3.5%, to $788.8 million, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase of $28.5 million, or 8.9%, in average investment securities, as well as a $5.1 million, or 1.2%, increase in average loans. The yield on earning assets during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by 24 basis points to 3.41% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to the increase in market interest rates, which was driven by an increase of 300 basis points in the federal funds target range and prime rate during the current 2022 period compared to prior 2021 period. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $7.1 million, or 1.3%, to $566.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable 2021 period, due to growth in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, which was partially offset by decreases in time deposits as well as by decreases in long-term borrowings and FRB advances. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities decreased nine basis points, to 0.51%, primarily due to the decline in higher cost time deposits and long-term borrowings during the period. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 2.76% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 3.08% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

A loan loss provision expense of $350,000 was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a provision credit of $536,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. While we continued to experience favorable asset quality trends and net recoveries during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, elevated qualitative risk factors were considered in the allowance for loan loss analysis for certain loan segments due to the uncertainty in the economy and the potential for a recession as inflation, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions remain prevalent. Additionally, loan growth of 10.5% as of September 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was also a factor in the increase in the loan loss provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-interest income was $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 2.3%. Most significantly impacting the comparative nine month periods was a $1.5 million loss on sales and calls of securities in the 2022 period due to the execution of a balance sheet and regulatory capital management strategy. Additionally, the value of equity securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased by $249,000 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to declines in bank stock market values. These decreases in net-interest income were offset by $1.2 million in gains from the termination of two derivatives contracts, recorded in other non-interest income, and by increases of $119,000 in fees derived from loan activity and $380,000 in life insurance proceeds in the 2022 period.

Non-interest expense was $14.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $14.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 3.4%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative nine month periods was a $307,000 increase in employee compensation and benefits expense due to temporary duplication of compensation and benefits expense as a result of employee transitions, as well as increased medical claims expenses. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense was a $76,000 increase in FDIC insurance premiums and a $42,000 decline in the gain on other real estate owned for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 versus the comparable 2021 period, which were partially offset by a $71,000 decline in data processing expense.

The income tax provision increased by $186,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, resulting from higher taxable income compared to the same period in 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 1.03%, an increase of 13.2%, compared to 0.91% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 17.90%, an increase of 75.7%, compared to 10.19 % for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Average earning assets increased $26.5 million, or 3.4%, to $805.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, due to an increase of $34.4 million, or 8.2%, in average loans, which was partially offset by a $1.3 million, or 0.4%, decrease in average investment securities and a $6.6 million, or 51.2%, decrease in average interest bearing deposits and federal funds sold. The yield on earning assets increased 23 basis points, to 3.39%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to same period in 2021, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities increased 6 basis points, to 0.61%, over the same period, primarily due to the increase in market interest rates as both the prime rate and federal funds target range increased by 300 basis points in the 2022 period. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, average interest bearing liabilities increased by $1.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to the comparable 2021 period, mainly due to growth in average borrowings and other interest bearing liabilities, as well as savings deposits, which was partially offset by declines in interest bearing demand and time deposits. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 2.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to 2.99% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

A loan loss provision expense of $100,000 was recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to a provision credit of $257,000 in the comparable 2021 period. Loan growth, coupled with the continued uncertainty in the economy and the potential for a recession as inflation, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions remained prevalent, resulted in an increased loan loss provision despite favorable asset quality trends during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-interest income was $1.3 million in each of the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Most significantly impacting non-interest income in the comparative three month periods was a $378,000 loss on sales and calls of securities and a $68,000 decline in the value of equity securities during the three months ended September 30, 2022. These declines were partially offset by receipt of $329,000 in life insurance proceeds and an $83,000 increase in fees derived from loan activity during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Non-interest expense was $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.2%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative three month periods was a $63,000 increase in FDIC insurance premiums, which was partially offset by decline in data processing expense comparing the same periods.

An income tax provision of $102,000 was recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to an income tax provision of $142,000 recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as taxable income was lower for the 2022 period primarily due to the receipt of non-taxable life insurance proceeds during the 2022 period.

Financial Condition

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $815.2 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 0.6%, compared to total assets of $810.5 million at December 31, 2021. Over this period, outstanding loans and deposits increased by $44.1 million, or 10.5%, and $9.4 million, or 1.3%, respectively, while debt securities available for sale decreased by $48.2 million, or 14.4%. The increase in deposits, as well as the proceeds from the sales of debt securities, were used to repay a $10.0 million brokered interest bearing demand deposit and fund loan growth. As of September 30, 2022, short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements increased by $31.6 million, or 748.6%, compared to December 31, 2021, primarily because we returned to using $20.0 million in FHLB short-term borrowings to supplement core deposits to satisfy funding needs in lieu of brokered interest bearing demand deposits. Additionally, overnight borrowings increased between periods to meet funding needs, as did the balance of repurchase agreements due to the addition of a new customer relationship using this funding product in 2022. Total stockholders’ equity declined $36.4 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 primarily due to a $39.4 million increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities, which was partially offset by a $2.9 million, or 6.2%, increase in retained earnings.

Subsequent Event

On October 18, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022, payable on December 1, 2022.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial information in this release is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with eighteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean, Centre and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information

*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. Such statements involve potential risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether because of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 13,325 $ 12,928 Interest bearing deposits with banks 102 598 Cash and cash equivalents 13,427 13,526 Interest bearing time deposits with banks — 735 Equity securities 1,014 1,124 Debt securities available for sale 287,251 335,424 Restricted investment in bank stock 3,104 2,116 Total loans 462,430 418,303 Less: Allowance for loan losses (3,905 ) (3,508 ) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 458,525 414,795 Premises and equipment, net 8,254 8,371 Other real estate owned 30 87 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 15,139 16,852 Investment in low income housing partnerships 1,706 2,306 Core deposit and other intangible assets 134 175 Goodwill 9,047 9,047 Mortgage servicing rights 96 120 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 17,522 5,840 Total assets $ 815,249 $ 810,518 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 202,493 $ 182,022 Interest bearing 515,341 526,425 Total deposits 717,834 708,447 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 35,869 4,227 Long-term debt 20,000 20,000 Other interest bearing liabilities 995 1,568 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,646 4,986 Total liabilities 780,344 739,228 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,151,279 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; Outstanding - 5,003,059 shares at September 30, 2022 and 4,988,542 shares at December 31, 2021 5,151 5,151 Surplus 24,956 25,008 Retained earnings 50,216 47,298 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,880 ) (3,365 ) Cost of common stock in Treasury: 148,220 shares at September 30, 2022; 162,737 shares at December 31, 2021 (2,538 ) (2,802 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,905 71,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 815,249 $ 810,518





Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 5,286 $ 4,800 $ 15,446 $ 14,371 Taxable securities 1,493 1,350 4,479 3,543 Tax-exempt securities 37 36 117 112 Other interest income 55 8 80 19 Total interest income 6,871 6,194 20,122 18,045 Interest expense: Deposits 680 555 1,692 1,771 Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements 70 17 105 70 FRB advances — — — 18 Long-term debt 118 216 352 641 Other interest bearing liabilities 4 2 6 5 Total interest expense 872 790 2,155 2,505 Net interest income 5,999 5,404 17,967 15,540 Provision for loan losses 100 (257 ) 350 (536 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,899 5,661 17,617 16,076 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 394 348 1,113 993 Debit card fee income 422 423 1,267 1,287 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities 53 64 164 186 Trust fees 128 111 378 338 Commissions from sales of non-deposit products 86 86 302 271 Fees derived from loan activity 220 137 452 333 Mortgage banking income 11 8 24 26 Gain (loss) on sales and calls of securities (378 ) — (1,452 ) 58 Change in value of equity securities (30 ) 38 (110 ) 139 Gain from life insurance proceeds 329 — 380 — Other non-interest income 75 91 1,450 249 Total non-interest income 1,310 1,306 3,968 3,880 Non-interest expense: Employee compensation expense 2,112 2,145 6,347 6,176 Employee benefits 544 563 1,858 1,722 Occupancy 298 293 948 935 Equipment 187 184 546 565 Data processing expense 665 709 1,894 1,965 Professional fees 223 226 587 609 Taxes, other than income 106 71 370 314 FDIC Insurance premiums 143 80 307 231 Gain on other real estate owned — — (7 ) (49 ) Amortization of intangible assets 14 16 41 49 Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships 200 200 600 600 Other non-interest expense 495 441 1,388 1,266 Total non-interest expense 4,987 4,928 14,879 14,383 Income before income taxes 2,222 2,039 6,706 5,573 Income tax provision 102 142 488 302 Net income $ 2,120 $ 1,897 $ 6,218 $ 5,271 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.05 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.05

