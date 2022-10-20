Mpowered Health Launches xChange, the Nation's First Consumer Mediated Healthcare Data Exchange

The healthcare exchange enables nearly 200 million people to share their medical records with caregivers, plans, providers and other organizations.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mpowered Health, a consumer healthcare marketplace, today announced that it successfully launched its xChange, the nation's first consumer mediated healthcare data exchange.

The exchange enables health plans, health systems and other healthcare organizations to request and obtain medical records from consumers with their consent. Consumers can now conveniently share records with family members and caregivers in addition to healthcare organizations they receive care from.

"There are over 100 million individuals in Medicare and Medicaid, who are vulnerable and in need of caregiver support. The xChange makes it easy for such consumers to share important information about their health with the people and the organizations that support them," says Nandini Devi, Founder & CEO of Mpowered Health. "Consumers can control at a granular level who sees what information. This offering is the lynchpin of our vision to empower consumers to take control of their healthcare experience while enabling healthcare organizations to serve their consumers more effectively."

Consumers can connect to over 600 healthcare organizations such as health systems, medicare advantage & medicaid plans across the country including national payers, blues and regional plans. The Mpowered Health App enables nearly 200 million people across the country to access their medical records, coverage & explanation of benefits information from all these plans and health systems. In addition, the platform delivers a personalized shopping experience for consumers seeking to enroll in medicare and exchange health plans. Mpowered Health is the first healthcare platform in the United States to offer consumers such a convenience at scale.

Founded in 2019, Mpowered Health is a rapidly growing healthcare marketplace that provides a convenient platform for healthcare organizations to acquire, engage and retain consumers, while giving consumers a voice, the transparency, the choice, the access and the convenience they need to manage their own and their family's health care.

Mpowered Health was featured in the Inc. Magazine and CIO Today in 2022 and as one of the Top Healthcare Interoperability Solution Providers by Healthcare TechOutlook.

Mpowered Health is a consumer-driven healthcare technology company committed to creating a better healthcare experience for consumers and healthcare enterprises. The California-based company empowers consumers to take charge of their healthcare by providing mobile-led solutions that improve transparency, choice, access and convenience. The company, in recognizing that consumer empowerment cannot be a zero-sum game, provides enterprise solutions in compliance, consumer acquisition & engagement to enable healthcare organizations to serve their consumers more effectively and achieve their organizational goals.



