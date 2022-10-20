Sift Unveils New Platform Upgrades to Improve Efficiency, Data Connectivity, and Decision-making for Fraud Fighters

Latest Enhancements Include Connectors with Checkout.com and Jumio in Sift Connect App Gallery

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced the release of several new capabilities designed to help fraud fighters do their jobs more efficiently, and make smarter, faster decisions. Specifically, Sift customers now have access to:



Automation at every stage of risk operations: Intelligent automation and ML powered recommendations reduces time spent working disputes, and increases win rates.

Intelligent automation and ML powered recommendations reduces time spent working disputes, and increases win rates. Expanded integrations for chargeback management: New integrations bolster dispute management team efficiency in handling dispute data for major processors.

New integrations bolster dispute management team efficiency in handling dispute data for major processors. Synchronized, simplified data connectors: New connectors in the Sift App Gallery with Checkout.com and Jumio facilitate enriched chargeback data, and streamline customer authentication and verification.

New connectors in the Sift App Gallery with Checkout.com and Jumio facilitate enriched chargeback data, and streamline customer authentication and verification. Productivity and review enhancements: A suite of upgrades to Sift’s intuitive Console improve efficiency and effectiveness across trust and safety operations, including bulk decisioning. Early users of bulk decisioning have reported that bulk decisioning has reduced manual review time by over 30%.

“Due to economic instability, many risk teams are facing constrained resources as well as increasing pressure to prevent fraud losses and retain revenue,” said Mary Writz, SVP of Product at Sift. “Our latest platform improvements help our customers efficiently assess fraud risk and quickly make decisions throughout the customer journey—from login to chargeback.”

Sift’s platform upgrades also come at a time when businesses are facing more fraud than ever before. In fact, Sift’s Q3 Digital Trust & Safety Index shows a 131% increase in account takeover attacks in the first half of 2022 vs. the same period last year.

“As a luxury goods marketplace, our business is predicated on trust between our buyers and sellers—as well as our brand,” said Aurélien Donneger, head of security at Vestiaire Collective, the leading global app for desirable pre-loved fashion. “Sift’s platform helps us establish and maintain a high level of trust by drastically reducing our exposure to different types of fraud and ensuring our customers can safely buy and sell on our site and app.”

For more information on Sift’s newest platform enhancements, go here .

