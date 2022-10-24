ConstructConnect Partners with Award-Winning Togal.AI

Togal.AI is the Fastest Automated Takeoff Software in the Construction Industry

ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software for the preconstruction industry, partners with Togal.AI to automate takeoffs of large construction projects.

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software solutions for the preconstruction industry, is pleased to announce that it will partner with Togal.AI to expand the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in nonresidential preconstruction.

Togal.AI is an award-winning technology founded by veterans of the construction space that recently took first place in the eMerge Americas Startup Competition judged by “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary.

“Preconstruction teams are juggling so many critical tasks in such a busy market. Togal.AI makes a difference by accelerating the takeoff process,” Patrick Murphy, Togal.AI Founder and CEO said. “We are honored to join with ConstructConnect. This integration will help commercial construction firms streamline their workflows and maximize productivity.”

Togal.AI uses machine learning to automatically identify, classify and extract object data from 2D blueprints. This can compress the time initially spent scoping a project by 50 percent or more based on recent user feedback.

“ConstructConnect is excited to partner and integrate with Togal.AI,” said ConstructConnect’s Chief Strategy Officer Jonathan Kost. “The integration will help us further reduce mundane and time-consuming activities commonly performed by estimators, enabling them to focus their time on higher value tasks and projects to increase the accuracy of estimates and competitiveness of bids.”

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect is a leading provider of commercial construction information and technology solutions and is committed to transforming the way the construction industry does business by providing its customers the tools, information and connections needed to drive their success.

About Togal.AI

Togal.AI has been featured in Engineering News-Record (ENR), The Real Deal, Construction Dive, Construction Executive, the South Florida Business Journal, Florida Trend, Florida Construction News, Construction Equipment Guide, Constructech, Tribe and other outlets and publications. Learn more about Togal.ai by visiting the company’s website www.togal.ai.