Allegri Crystal by Kalco Lighting Introduces New Portables Collection for Residential Spaces

Luxury crystal lighting brand gears up for High Point Fall Market with the launch of a contemporary collection of floor lamps and table lampsHIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merging contemporary design with artful elements, the Portables collection from Allegri Crystal by Kalco Lighting, the leader in luxury crystal lighting, offers a series of thoughtfully designed floor and table lamps for the modern era. Allegri Crystal will debut the Portables collection with an installation at its showroom located on the second level of the IHFC Design Center in Space H232 during High Point Fall Market.
Designed to complement any modern décor, the Portables feature a marble base and showcase innovative designs using Allegri’s signature Firenze crystal and LED technology. With an array of styles and finish choices, the Portables collection from Allegri Crystal includes:
• Apollo collection features a contemporary floor lamp with driverless LED technology and hand cut cool clear Firenze crystal rectangular rods in a warm brushed champagne gold finish.
• Catena collection combines a chain link inspired design with LED technology. The sparkle and shine of the crystal and polished chrome finish make for a statement floor lamp in any room it is in.
• In the Cerchio collection, rectangular crystals take form in a sleek, circular silhouette and polished chrome finish to create a mid-century modern inspired floor lamp.
• Lucca collection unites LED faceted crystal rods gathered together by a jewelry-like band in two different distinctive looks: brushed champagne gold or polished chrome. Light gleams off of the crystal center with a soft glow in both directions.
• In the Lina collection, simple silhouettes are delicately and intricately wrapped in Firenze crystal strands for a look that’s glamourous without being flashy. Lit from within, the crystals glow, providing a beautiful ambient table and floor lamp.
• Spazio collection offers futuristic appeal with Firenze crystal saucers that create an oval shape atop a slender column in a polished chrome finish, making the crystal arrangement the centerpiece of the light.
For more information about the Portables Collection, contact Allegri Crystal by Kalco Lighting at 800-525-2655 or visit allegricrystal.com.
