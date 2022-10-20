EJITURU AND HER AMERICAN DREAM
Author Nwanganga Shields shares a story of a young girl from a small town in Nigeria with a goal in lifeETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ejituru, a young and beautiful woman from Nigeria, is full of hopes and dreams of becoming a doctor someday. But all of this changed when her father decided to prepare her for an arranged marriage. Her dreams were shattered with this news. As the agony continues, she is torn between fulfilling her own desire and the orders of her father.
Author Nwanganga Shields’s book, "Ejituru’s Dream," is about a young woman undecided about fulfilling her lifelong dream or her father’s directive. A review from Amazon by Harold P. Kurzman shares, "This novel is full of insights into the cultural significance of marriages largely arranged by or to please parents in a society where status is defined by family/tribal lineage and wealth. It also treats the tensions experienced by immigrants to the U.S., drawn by unrealistic expectations of ease of transition and happiness in their adopted culture, so very different from home, in this case, Nigeria. This novel is very well written, and the characterizations illustrate the familiarity of the author with the person described, herself once an immigrant from Nigeria."
Author Nwanganga Shields is proud of her heritage as a Nigerian. She shares her ethnicity in the books she writes as a way to promote the rich culture and beliefs of the Nigerian people. Born and raised in Arochukwu, Nigeria, Nwanganga now resides in Maryland as a retired World Bank employee and a writer.
Don’t miss this exciting book and find out what Ejituru will choose by getting a copy of "Ejituru's Dream" by Nwanganga Shields. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all leading online bookstores. To learn more about the author and her other books, visit her website at https://www.shieldn.com/.
