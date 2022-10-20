A FUTURE DOCTOR AND HER FAMILY DILEMMA
Author Nwanganga Shields writes about Nigeria’s controversial tradition of arranged marriagesETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every young adult has a dream. Whether for their own career or their family, with cultural traditions in arranged marriages, these dreams of young adults will be halted. In this book by author Nwanganga Shields, readers are in for a moving story about a girl and the challenges that come with it through "Ejituru’s Dream."
Ejituru is a young woman from a small town in Nigeria. She dreams of being a doctor and helping her family live a happy, wealthy life. As she approaches college, her father forces her to stop her education and get married instead to an older man from their village. This announcement has outraged Ejituru, as it is her lifelong dream to become a doctor and help her small town.
One of the readers of the book, Gurushri Swamy, shares, "It is a wonderfully written book that not only tells a fascinating immigrant story but also portrays the intricate and subtle social, historical and tribal structures that interact with modern values of economics and commerce in present-day Nigeria. Fascinating! Every page is full of detail and conversations are telling, and there is action too!"
Author Nwanganga Shields lived in a small town in Nigeria, Arochukwu. The books she writes remind her of the culture and traditions she grew up with. She uses her writing to spread awareness about the lives of immigrants growing up in the US and living with the societal norms of black culture.
Get to know more about Ejituru’s life and struggles by grabbing a copy of "Ejituru’s Dream" by Nwanganga Shields. Get to learn more about Nwanganga and her other books at https://www.shieldn.com/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating a buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other