TRUE LOVE KNOWS NO BOUNDARIES

"A Tear and A Smile"

Author Nwanganga Shields tells a love story between different cultures

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clint and Cece are a multi-racial couple that will fight for their love for each other. This book, "A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story" by Nwanganga Shields, is not the ordinary kind of love story as it covers social stigma and racial boundaries. Though Clint and Cece are just like any other couple, their family does not quite see it that way. This will grow into something the couple is not ready to face. What could that be?

The author, Nwanganga Shields, is a retired World Bank employee with a Ph.D. in Economics. She soon retired and decided to continue a career as a writer. She has written a number of books that are heavily inspired by her hometown in Nigeria, Aro Chukwu. She now happily resides in Bethesda, Maryland with her eight grandchildren and continues on with her writing prowess.

This book is such an interesting read because of the conflict that can happen between the two families of Cece and Clint, as prejudice may occur on both sides. Readers must not miss grabbing a copy of "A Tear and A Smile: A Love Story" by Nwanganga Shields. It's available on Amazon and all leading online book retailers. Check out the author’s website to know more about her and her other books at https://www.shieldn.com/.




Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

