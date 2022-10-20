Lactase Market is Likely to Increase At a Significantly High CAGR During Forecast Period 2027

The application of lactase enzyme is widely in lactose-free milk; cheese making; yogurt; ice creams.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lactase, also known as lactase-phlorizin hydrolase, belongs to the β-galactosidase family. It is a metalloenzyme produced by several organisms. Lactase Enzyme is present in the brush border of the small intestine of humans and various mammals. It is produced by the intestinal epithelial cells lining the small intestine through the instructions provided by the LCT gene. Lactase enzyme functions to break down the sugar molecule lactose into components known as glucose and galactose monomers. Lactose is a sugar molecule present in milk and milk products, digested in the intestine by the action of lactase enzyme. The deficiency of lactase enzyme in the human body leads to the inability of the complete digestion of lactose causing lactose intolerance. Advancement in technology has led to the commercial production of probiotics, lactose-free milk, lactase pills, and other lactase rich substances by the use of lactase enzyme obtained from other sources.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the commercial production of lactase enzyme due to the initial shutdown of manufacturing units and shortage of manpower.

The export and import ban implemented in several countries has disrupted the global supply chain of the lactase market.

The lactase market has initially faced uncertainty due to the domestic transportation restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown scenario. The procurement of lactase for the utilization of processed products has become challenging.

The lactase market is anticipated to be a profitable post-COVID scenario due to the increased inclination of consumers toward immunity-boosting dairy products. Dairy associations in China have formulated guidelines for dairy consumption to boost immunity, which includes the consumption of lactose-free milk for lactose-intolerant people.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Lactase is a natural transmembrane protein present in the intestine of mammals. It causes diffusion of sugar monomers in the bloodstream providing essential nutrients for nourishment. Increase in R&D activities toward the production of lactase from external sources for processed food & beverages contributes toward the growth of the market. Increasing lactose intolerance in adults, increasing health & fitness consciousness, utilization of lactase in dairy products, high requirement of lactose-free products, synthesis of lactase from microorganisms, increased commercial production of lactase enzyme, investment in R&D, investment in technology & automation, new product development, production of probiotics & prebiotics, environmental applications of lactase, utilization of lactase in cheese making, production of byproducts by using lactase enzymes, plant sources of lactase enzymes, application of lactase in the pharmaceutical industry, availability of various species for lactase extraction, government initiatives, sustainable processing, lactase utilization in nutraceutical, lactase enzyme supplements, health benefits of lactase, government initiatives, and increasing disposable income are the key drivers which lead the growth of lactase market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global lactase industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global lactase market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global lactase market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed global lactase market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

