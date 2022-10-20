Submit Release
UPDATE – SMX Maintains Status as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX is proud to announce it has retained Premier Tier Services partner status with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the tenth year in a row. A leader in next generation cloud modernization and IT solutions, SMX is deeply committed to their AWS practice and ten-year relationship.

As a launch partner of the AWS Premier Partner program, SMX works closely with the AWS Partner Team to meet rigorous annual requirements confirming expertise and obsession to deliver solutions that help customers achieve mission excellence.

"SMX is thrilled to be recognized for ten consecutive years as an AWS Premier Partner. It is a real honor to serve our customers and deliver mission outcomes with some of the most experienced experts and Gartner MQ recognized technology platforms. Our focus on security and compliance first solutions that scale on AWS continues to provide SMX a leadership role in both public and private sectors and we’re looking forward to our next nine years helping even more customers recognize the value of the AWS cloud.” John Sankovich, President Cloud.

A leader in next generation cloud modernization and IT solutions, SMX is deeply committed to their AWS practice with over 300 AWS certifications, six AWS competencies, five validated AWS services, involvement in seven partner programs and a successful record of accomplishments in both the Public and Private Sectors. With continued success as an AWS Premier Partner, SMX continues to validate their status as a trusted partner that helps customers assess, transform, migrate, deploy, optimize, and manage their AWS workloads.

About SMX
SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
