Confluence's Composites Solution Chosen by Madison Investments

Wisconsin-based asset manager with $20 billion in assets under management employs Confluence's composites solution as it prepares for the SEC's new Marketing Rule

Confluence Technologies, Inc. ("Confluence"), a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, signed a multi-year contract with Madison Investments ("Madison"). The Wisconsin-based firm with more than US$20 billion in assets under management now employs Confluence's composite solution to streamline its processes and enhance its client offering.

Madison uses the Confluence composites solution as part of their efforts to comply with the GIPS® (Global Investment Performance Standards) Standards. Confluence helps Madison and other clients streamline compliance with unparalleled accuracy and consistency of results delivered through a single automated platform. At the same time, the system automatically provides "net of fees" performance and the time periods specified for compliance with the new SEC Marketing rule effective November 4, 2022. The Rule is a series of requirements to avoid the publication of untrue, unsubstantiated, or misleading statements, and to encourage fair and balanced presentation material.

"While not all the material in the SEC Marketing Rule is new, there are significant changes which take time and resources to implement," said Jill Friedow, Director of Operations, at Madison. "With Confluence on board as our partner, we are confident in our ability to not only meet these requirements but also address future GIPS Standards and the evolving regulatory environment."

"Asset managers today must constantly evolve their processes to comply with changing regulatory standards," said Todd Moyer, Confluence's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Madison is emblematic of firms leveraging the expanded opportunities that the GIPS 2020 Standards offer. We're excited to be able to provide the company with an efficient experience through the power of our solution."

About Confluence

Confluence is a leading global technology solutions provider committed to helping the investment management industry solve complex data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From data-driven portfolio analytics to compliance and regulatory solutions, including investment insights and research, Confluence invests in the latest technology to meet the evolving needs of asset managers, asset owners, asset services and asset allocators to provide best-of-breed solutions that deliver maximum scalability, speed and flexibility, while reducing risk and increasing efficiency. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with 900+ employees in 15 offices spanning across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005788/en/