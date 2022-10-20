TruChoice's Second Annual 5K Benefits the Gary Sinise Foundation

Employees and their families participated in the virtual event as part of TruChoice's ongoing commitment to community involvement

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 7, 2022, employees of TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, participated in a virtual 5K event to raise money for the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.

The second annual TruEngagement 5K was part of TruChoice's ongoing commitment to community involvement. To participate in the virtual event, 64 employees received the afternoon off to complete the run/walk. They were joined by 16 family members, and together the 80 participants raised $3,500 for the Gary Sinise Foundation, the organization selected to receive this year's funds by an employee vote. "After a successful event last year, we were excited to see more participation and more money raised this year. Many of our employees already volunteer in their local communities, and it's exciting for us to be able to harness that energy and hold coordinated events that allow them to work toward a common goal while spread across the country," said Casey Long, marketing specialist and chairperson of the TruEngagement Employee Committee at TruChoice.

TruChoice's TruEngagement Employee Committee was formed in 2021 in part to help coordinate employees' efforts to give back to their communities. In addition to the TruEngagement 5K and other company-wide events planned in the future, each TruChoice employee is also given a yearly V8 Volunteer Day to take a day off (in addition to annual paid leave) to volunteer in their community. "It's exciting to be part of a company that is not only committed to encouraging community involvement among employees, but one that is also full of employees who consistently answer the call to serve," said Long.

For more information about the Gary Sinise Foundation, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

To learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact Information:

Chris Cowan

Sr. Communications/Production Specialist

mediarelations@truchoicefinancial.com

(678) 718-1951



Related Images











Image 1: TruChoice Financial Group, LLC









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment