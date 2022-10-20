Vertosoft Named as New Distributor for GrammaTech, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertosoft announced today that it has been named as a new distributor for GrammaTech, Inc., a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services. With this agreement, Vertosoft will immediately begin offering GrammaTech solutions to its public sector eco-system of partners and customers.

Vertosoft will market GrammaTech's CodeSonar, an award-winning Static Application Security Testing (SAST) solution used to secure source code, and CodeSentry, a binary Software Composition Analysis (SCA) platform, to help Public Sector suppliers and customers address risk from third-party code threats. These capabilities support the recent OMB memorandum which may likely include a provision that government software suppliers deliver a software bill of materials (SBOM) for mission-critical applications.

"At Vertosoft, we support several Public Sector partners that work on and with mission systems in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. The applicability of GrammaTech's platform to secure real-time embedded mission systems is a unique capability in the market, for which we are seeing a growing demand across not only DoD and IC, but all Public Sector," said Josh Slattery VP of Tech Sales at Vertosoft.

"Vertosoft is a trusted technology partner for government agencies, especially within the defense and intelligence communities," said Andrew Meyer, CMO of GrammaTech. "This relationship will enable GrammaTech to expand our existing footprint in this important vertical market and deliver DoD-vetted solutions to all agencies."

CodeSonar and CodeSentry are offered in multiple deployment options including on-prem, air-gapped on-prem and SaaS. CodeSonar includes multiple development tool integrations for DevSecOps implementations thus enhancing team collaboration. GrammaTech's CodeSentry platform provides software supply chain security that allows agencies to detect security vulnerabilities in third-party and Open-Source Software (OSS) early on during the development cycle as well as create SBOMs for delivering production software.

About Vertosoft:

Established in 2016, Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.

About GrammaTech, Inc.:

GrammaTech is a leading global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions used by the world's most security-conscious organizations to detect, measure, analyze and resolve vulnerabilities for software they develop or use. The company is also a trusted cybersecurity and artificial intelligence research partner for the nation's civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. GrammaTech has corporate headquarters in Bethesda, MD, a Research and Development Center in Ithaca, NY, and publishes Shift Left Academy, an educational resource for software developers.

