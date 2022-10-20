Traditional Hybrids are Spearheading the Consumer Exodus from ICEs

Nearly 1/2 of new vehicle intenders plan to purchase a powertrain other than gasoline, with 18% intending a hybrid and 11% intending an EV or PHEV.

AutoPacific data reveal that 48% of EV intenders plan to spend at least $50k on a new vehicle, compared to just 22% of traditional hybrid intenders. Conversely, 78% of hybrid intenders plan to spend below $50k on a new vehicle, compared to just 52% of EV intenders.