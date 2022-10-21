AUTHOR L.A. CHAMPAGNE PUTS FORTH THE SECOND BOOK OF THE COMMON THREADS TRILOGY
The second installment tells of forbidden love due to an interracial marriage.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This novel by author L.A Champagne narrates the lives of Joe and Liz, a young married couple of two different races. Joe and Liz’s marriage life is challenged extremely. As readers go along the book, the couple unravels how their marriage life unfolds while dealing with racism and bigotry from the people around them.
L.A. Champagne’s first book, “Common Threads”, ends in 1946. “Common Threads II” starts in 1947, when a Scottish family member, Liz, ties the knot with an African black, Joe. The young couple was ecstatic about living a married life. Joe and Liz are expecting their first child and the couple is set to move to Mississippi for Joe’s new job position wherein he will be designing bridges and overpasses. Expecting a fresh start, Joe and Liz did not expect the outright hostility they faced as an interracial couple wherein it was deemed to be unacceptable for a black man and a white woman to be married.
“Common Threads II” continues the love story between Joe Allen and Liz McDonald. However, their love was deemed as “forbidden” to some people as it is an interracial marriage. The dismay Liz felt about the racism and prejudices was immeasurable. On the other note, Joe is less fazed by the bigotry mainly thrown at him for being African.
Author L.A. Champagne lives in Barrie, Ontario. She is living with a condition called Spina Bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly. She volunteers at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center as well.
A compelling and emotionally gripping read, “The Common Threads Trilogy: Common Threads II” by Ontario-based author L.A. Champagne is available for grabs on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. “Common Threads I and III” are also available on leading digital book platforms.
