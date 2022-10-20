Synthetic Leather Market Size, Share, Demand, Top Manufactures and Industry to Value US$ 42,742Mn at 6.5% CAGR by 2028
The Synthetic Leather Market is projected to reach US$ 42,742.65Mn by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synthetic Leather Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Synthetic Leather Market. The latest research publication released with title Global Synthetic Leather Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Bio-based); Application (Footwear, Furnishing, Automotive, Clothing and Accessories, Others) and by Regions and Country Level Break-up: : Segments Trend, Size, % Share, Growth, Estimation, and Forecast . According to the report, the overall market have addressed regional growth drivers and influencing trends which allow users to base the facts and estimation at very micro level.
The Synthetic Leather Market was valued at US$ 27,533.71 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 42,742.65 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.
In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global synthetic leather market. The major factor for the growth of the synthetic leather market in the region is the growing demand for synthetic leather from footwear, textile, and automotive industries. Synthetic leather is used in a wide range of products such as purses, bags and briefcases, garments, belts, wallets, and sports items such as gloves, pads, and footballs.
Market Analysis and Insights of Synthetic Leather Market
Rise in Demand from Various Application
Synthetic leather is available in different style, textures and patterns, hence it has high demand in furniture used for home interiors. It also finds application in the automotive industry, especially in making automotive interiors.
Application Insights
The global synthetic leather market is segmented by application into footwear, furniture, automotive, clothing, bags purses & wallets, and others. The footwear segment held the largest share in the global synthetic leather market in 2020. As synthetic leather has low cost and due to its abrasion resistance properties it is widely used in footwear industry. There is a high demand for synthetic leather in the footwear industry. Many footwear brands are focusing on developing plant-based or vegan leather shoes; this is further contributing to market growth.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Synthetic Leather Market
The growth of the synthetic leather market has been negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden distortion has impacted industries such as footwear, automotive, and clothing in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains. The demand for synthetic leather in the global market has been significantly impacted by the decline in the growth of several industrial sectors. The pandemic caused the fluctuation in raw material prices of synthetic leather. The COVID-19 pandemic also caused disruptions in consumer markets in various countries worldwide. However, the demand for synthetic leather is expected to rise globally with various economies reviving their operations.
The Global Synthetic Leather Market Report contains a wealth of knowledge and information about the market's definitions, classifications, applications, and activities, as well as an explanation of the market's drivers and restraints based on a SWOT analysis. Industry experts analyze strategic choices, outline successful action plans, and assist organizations with important bottom-line decisions by using market intelligence for this Synthetic Leather Market study. Furthermore, the information, facts, and figures used to create this market study were gathered from reliable sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers, and other reliable sources. Manufacturing methods and cost structures are also covered, as well as development policies and plans. Import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, price, cost, income, and gross margins are all included in this report.
Report Scope and Market Segmentation
Type
Polyurethane
Polyvinyl Chloride
Silicone
Others
Application
Footwear
Furniture
Automotive
Clothing
Bags, Purses & Wallets
Others
List of Companies Profiled in the Synthetic Leather Market Report are:
San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
KURARAY CO., LTD.
Teijin Limited
Nan Ya Plastics
FILWEL Co., Ltd.
Mayur Uniquoters Limited
R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.
BASF SE
Alfatex Italia
….
Synthetic Leather Market Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Synthetic Leather Market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology.
