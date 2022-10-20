Smart Communications Changes the Game at Guidewire Connections 2022

Customer Communications Management (CCM) Leader and their Insurance Customers to Share their CX Expertise During Joint Sessions

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced its platinum sponsorship of Guidewire Connections 2022 which takes place October 23-26, 2022 at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas, NV.



“Our company’s theme at Guidewire Connections this year is Changing the Game Together which highlights the innovation and success our mutual customers achieve when integrating the Smart Communications platform with Guidewire InsuranceSuite,” said Chuck Fazio, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels of Smart Communications. “The power of this partnership continues to deliver unparalleled customer experience capabilities to insurers who value delivering personalized omnichannel customer conversations at scale.”

As part of the company’s presence at this premier insurance event, Smart Communications will lead two joint customer panel sessions including:

Accelerating the Time-to-Value of Digital Platforms: Elements of Cloud-Native Success on Monday, October 24 at 1:15pm PST

Cloud adoption continues to gain momentum as insurers look for competitive advantages. In addition to benefitting from capabilities provided by newer, cloud-enabled applications, aligning an ecosystem of applications that integrates, scales, and adapts to changing market conditions amplifies the value of adopting cloud solutions like Guidewire and Smart Communications. Co-presented by Ruth Fisk, Vice President of Insurance Strategy at Smart Communications and Ralph Severini, Global Leader of Insurance Alliances at AWS, attendees will learn how leveraging cloud-native applications and integrations is critical to a foundation for future growth.

The Digital CIO: Taking Digital Innovation to New Heights with SmartCOMM™ & Guidewire on Monday, October 24 at 2:15pm PST

A positive customer experience is a top imperative for insurers and is closely tied to digital interactions customers have come to expect. Customer experience is ranked as a key metric for measuring successful transformation projects – a prime determinant of loyalty and future revenue – particularly as products move to commoditization. Ruth Fisk, Vice President of Insurance Strategy will moderate a CIO panel discussion on how providing a positive customer experience and core IT strategies can align, the role of cloud technologies and the future direction for insurance. CIO perspectives from Smart Communications customers include Amy Bingham from Pekin Insurance, Cam Loeppky from Wawanesa Insurance and Tim Hays from Mountain West Farm Bureau and 360 Insurance.

Guidewire is a strategic partner of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner. Today, over 100 joint customers of all sizes and lines of business rely on Smart Communications to handle their customer communications. Customers who are reaping the benefits of integrating the Smart Communications platform with Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ systems include Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, Germania Insurance, Mountain West Farm Bureau & 360 Insurance, NLC Insurance Companies, Pekin Insurance, Safe Auto Insurance Company, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, Westfield Insurance, and Zurich Insurance. These insurers are improving internal efficiency and affording business users ultimate control over the creation, management, and delivery of customer correspondence. They are also leading the way in providing the digital interactions that modern policyholders demand as customer experience becomes the new differentiator for carriers.

In addition to presenting a live demo in the Ecosystem Demo Theater on Monday, October 24 at 10:15am PST, attendees can also visit Booth P2 in the Partner Pavilion Pinyon Ballroom to learn more about how insurers can benefit from the out-of-the-box accelerators connecting Smart Communications to Guidewire InsuranceSuite. For more information about Guidewire Connections 2022, visit https://connections.guidewire.com/

For more information about Smart Communications’ partnership with Guidewire, please visit the partnership webpage.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud ™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™ , forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™ . In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

