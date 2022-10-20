Global Cider Market is Anticipated To Register Around 3.7% CAGR From 2022 To 2031

Global Cider Market Size 2022

The global cider market was worth USD 5.12 Billion in 2021. It is expected to grow by 3.7% in 2022-2031.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cider market was worth USD 5.12 Billion in 2021. It is expected to grow by 3.7% in 2022-2031.

Growing Demand:

The key growth drivers are the increasing demand for premium spirits, rising Per capita income, and higher alcohol consumption as status symbols. In alcoholic beverages, the consumer is more concerned about quality, heritage, and innovation. The market's key trends include millennials adopting premium products due to their rising standard of life. Health-conscious millennials are more inclined to fruit-based drinks. Lower beer consumption has aided the growth of craft ciders in developed economies like the U.S.A.

Get a sample PDF copy for complete report coverage here: https://market.us/report/cider-market/request-sample/

Driving Factors:

Market Revenue for Cider will grow healthy, driven by the growing demand from millennials in emerging markets. Technological developments in Cider manufacturing have enabled efficient production, an expanding product portfolio, innovative packaging, effective operational management, and sales monitoring to be key growth drivers.

While strict regulations and varied standards are being adhered to worldwide, rising competition, inflation projected to remain above the upper bands in key nations, and fluctuating prices for raw materials are some of Cider's market constraints over the forecast period.

Market Key Trends:

A surge in demand for gluten-free alcoholic beverages:

Cider is a popular choice for alcohol drinkers as it is more gluten-free than beer and can be sweetened and sipped on during the summer. Crispin Cider Co. and ACE Cider claim that their cider is gluten-free, as it comes from apples with zero gluten. Gluten intolerance is rising due to celiac disease and increased awareness of quality food and beverages. It is believed that gluten-free beverages can improve cholesterol levels and promote digestive well-being. Consumers are more inclined to drink nutrient-based and natural drinks that provide immunization and health benefits. In developing countries, health attributes are especially important. Consumers are willing to pay more for more significant health benefits. Cider is expected to be a more popular gluten-free option to beer due to rising celiac disease cases and increased demand.

Strategic Investments to Expand Geographical Reach

Europe, especially the United Kingdom, is a significant market for cider. Cider is one of the most consumed alcoholic beverages. Two markets have massive potential for expansion: Asia-Pacific due to low penetration and North America due to emerging market players. Cider is often seen as an alternative to beer in America. The high alcohol consumption in the U.S. makes cider a less developed market with great potential to grow. It is also a gluten-free beverage, so it is expected to continue to grow in the country due to growing demand from those who avoid gluten.

Recent development:

1. Heineken released a new sustainable cider, made exclusively from British apples, in March 2021. Inch's is available as 500ml bottles, in 4x440ml and 10x440ml cans.

2. Original Sin Cider introduced 'New York Dry Cider' in June 2021. It contains a blend of freshly pressed McIntosh and Ida Red apples from New York. The cider is stable and complex, with a small amount of residual sugar to compliment the cider’s organic acidity.

For Instant Purchase: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=30462

Key Companies:

SABMiller Plc

Heineken N.V.

Halewood Wines & Spirits

Distell Group Limited

C&C Group Plc

Carlsberg A/S Plc

Aston Manor Brewery

Diageo plc

Thatchers Cider

Kopparberg’s Brewery

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Sparkling

Still

Apple wine

Other Product Types

By Source

Apple

Fruit flavored

Perry

Other vegan sources

Most Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the future expected market size and growth rate for the Cider Market?

2. What are the main driving factors of Cider Market growth?

3. Which are the most prominent players in the Cider Market

4. Which segments are included in the Cider Market Report Report?

5. What is the best way to get a sample report/company profile for the Cider Market?

Related Reports:

Global Gluten-Free Hard Cider Market Stunning Growth Exhibits Notable Developments And Geographical Outlook up to 2031 https://market.us/report/gluten-free-hard-cider-market/

Global Ice Cider Market Opportunities Assessment along with Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031

https://market.us/report/ice-cider-market/

Global Cider Packaging Market Competition Scenario focuses on Trends and Innovations during the Period 2022 to 2031

https://market.us/report/cider-packaging-market/

Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market Business Opportunities Ensure to Leading Key Players and Forecast 2031

https://market.us/report/apple-cider-vinegar-market/

Global Craft Beer Market Business Developments Includes Opportunities and Growth Forecast during 2022-2031 https://market.us/report/craft-beer-market/

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team - Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: inquiry@market.us

Global Market Research Reports, Services and Solutions For Business - Market.us