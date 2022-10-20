Enzo Biochem, Inc. Appoints Patricia Eckert, CPA as Interim CFO

- David Bench resigning to pursue a new career opportunity -

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced the appointment of Patricia Eckert, CPA, as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Eckert’s appointment follows the resignation of David Bench, who is departing the Company effective November 14, 2022 to pursue a new opportunity.

“While bittersweet in light of David’s departure, we are exceedingly pleased to have Patricia in position to advance into the position of interim CFO,” remarked Hamid Erfanian, CEO of Enzo. “Patricia is exceptionally qualified given her years of experience and comprehensive knowledge of Enzo’s operations and finances, having previously served as Vice President and Senior Director of Finance, where she led several functions including financial planning and analysis, capital budgeting, and operational support as well as a range of cost efficiency and pricing initiatives. Patricia is well positioned to help us build new levels of momentum in our ‘focused return’ strategy of investment in areas where we will recognize the best returns. We are grateful for all of David’s contributions to the success we have achieved in recent years and thank him for his substantial contributions and committed service.”

Prior to her nearly five years in various finance roles with Enzo, Ms. Eckert served as accounting director at Pall Corporation, where she advanced through multiple accounting and finance roles, ultimately managing a broad team and directly leading all aspects of implementation of the ASC 606 Revenue Recognition standard, overseeing matters relating to SOX compliance and driving multiple operational and finance cost savings initiatives. Prior to her tenure at Pall Corporation, Ms. Eckert served as senior accountant at a midsize accounting firm based in New York. She graduated cum laude with a BBA in accounting and an MBA in finance, both from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY.

“I am very excited about this opportunity and appreciate the demonstration of support by Enzo’s executive management team and board of directors,” said Patricia Eckert, interim CFO. “I am looking forward to expanding my role in helping to lead the Company through its next phases of growth and coordinating and managing our outreach to the investor community.”

