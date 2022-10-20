UAE Pet Food Market to Reach US$ 129.4 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 6.16%

UAE Pet Food Market

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “UAE Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” The UAE pet food market size reached US$ 89.56 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 129.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% during 2022-2027.

Pet food is a plant- or animal-based food product that is generally prepared for pet animals. It is prepared from natural or artificial ingredient that is free from antibiotics, artificial coloring, synthetic hormones, pesticides, and fertilizers. It is widely available in various forms, including snacks, liquid supplements, gravies, and treats. It provides numerous health benefits, such as boosting immunity, strengthening bones and muscles, reducing allergies, and minimizing digestive disorders and obesity in pets. In UAE, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of human-grade pet foods since they provide abundant nutrients to pets, have a longer shelf life, and are easy to digest.

UAE Pet Food Industry Demand Analysis:

The growing trend of pet adoption is driving the pet food market in UAE. Coupled with the rising concerns among pet owners regarding their health is providing a boost to the demand for nutritious and high-quality pet foods. In line with this, numerous leading players are introducing diversified food variants, including organic and genetically modified organism (GMO)-free products, which are gaining widespread prominence across the country. Moreover, the easy availability of products through online and offline organized distribution channels and the advent of home delivery models are significantly supporting the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, continual technological advancements, and the growing investments by leading players in extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also influencing the market growth across the UAE.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Pet Food Type:

• Dog Food

• Cat Food

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Dry Food

• Wet and Canned Food

• Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

• Animal Derivatives

• Plant Derivatives

• Cereal Derivatives

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the UAE pet food industry has also been examined along with the detailed profiles of the leading players operating in the market.

