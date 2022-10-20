4C Pharma Solutions Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™
4C Pharma Solutions has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India (from Oct 2022 to Oct 2023)PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
“We take pride in announcing that 4C Pharma Solutions is certified as a Great Place to Work,” says Dr. Yathendra Madineni, CEO, 4C Pharma Solutions.
In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role models being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.
Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About 4C Pharma Solutions:
4C Pharma Solutions is established and operated by Physicians experienced in Clinical Research, and Pharmacovigilance. It is one of the fastest growing global service provider organizations headquartered in the United States. The service spectrum spans Pharmacovigilance/Safety of Drugs, Devices, Biologics, Consumer Care products, Nutraceuticals & Cannabis products, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Writing, Argus Hosting, Maintenance, Support and Training.
4C is focused on delivering quality services at an optimized cost to suit clients’ budget. We are ISO 9001 and 27001 certified with fully validated in-house Oracle Argus Safety installed on cloud for quick deployment and high availability. We provide quality support for Argus at drastically reduced costs facilitating companies to focus on R&D and other tasks without extensive technology overheads.
We have an exemplary team of healthcare and IT professionals, well-established facilities, and processes capable of providing end to end support in Dossiers (CTD/eCTD/NeeS) preparation, publishing, validation, submissions, Labeling, Artworks, Medical Information Call Center, Literature Search, Case Processing, Signal Detection, Aggregate Reports, Risk Management Plans, Pharmacovigilance SOPs preparation, System setup and Training. 4C team also has expertise on multiple safety and regulatory applications to accommodate any requirement.
Rohina Paudyal
4C Pharma Solutions
+1 732-529-6989
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other