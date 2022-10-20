How effective is AI powered online learning
EINPresswire.com/ -- AI is one of the fields that holds immense potential and is guaranteed to make revolutionary changes to all aspects of our lives. AI and Machine learning skills are more in demand now and the field is progressing in leaps and bounds. With such potential and growth rate, we can easily see that it has some application in almost all fields and parts of our lives. The field of education is no exception. With the world changing at a rapid pace, it is no longer feasible to use conventional techniques and modes of education to raise skilled individuals who can compete in today's world. To improve the quality of education, we have to be ready to adapt more innovative and path breaking techniques.
Integrating AI into modes of education and teaching methods is not something new. But still, many do not take the initiative to do so. But the pointer to keep in mind is that those who fail to embrace the change will be left behind. For many, the application of AI and machine learning to education and other sectors seem to imply a replacement for human involvement and loss of jobs. But rather than that, if you see it as an assisting tool, you'll see how much it can help the teachers and mentors improve their efficiency and take the workload off them giving them more freedom and time to focus on things that matter. Let us see how the application of AI can help in that aspect and how it is being applied by 88tuitions to help improve their student's learning process.
Take workload off teachers
Many monotonous jobs that teachers have to do while teaching children can be automated and help reduce the burden on them. Many jobs like correcting tests that have fixed answers, checking homework, preparing questions for exams, and tracking the attendance and performance of children can all be left to AI. In this way, the teachers will have more time to focus on their students and give them assistance where it is needed. The teachers will also have more free time and will feel more motivated. AI can also be there to help children with their homework and doubts when teachers are not there.
Learning tailored to the individual's needs
Every child is unique and their needs, talents, and abilities differ. There is a limit to how much a teacher can adapt their methods and teaching plans to accommodate this wide variety of students. Especially, when the learning environment is online, it would be harder for teachers to grasp the needs of each student. They don't have the time or the capacity to match the lesson plan to accommodate every need of every child in the class. In that aspect, AI-based teaching methods have been a boon to both students and teachers. It can help teachers design lesson plans and materials based on the assessment of students done by the AI program. A more individualised and personalised learning plan can be created by using such methods and will help ensure that each student gets the individual attention they deserve.
24-hour availability
Integration of AI into education can help create a situation where each child will be able to have access to a personal teacher 24/7. No matter the time of the day or day of the year, they will be able to access and clear any doubts your children might have. A teacher in a classroom will not be available all the time. They too have their personal life to attend to. Even though the present state of AI cannot solve each and everything your child may need help with, it will be better than waiting for the teachers to be available or disturbing the teachers in their free time.
Better understanding and instant feedback
AI and machine learning techniques can help you better analyse and understand the talents, strengths, weaknesses, and standing of each student. It is also possible to receive instant feedback and analysis on where the students are lacking. It will help create plans on how to help them improve and what possible actions to take. These methods can also be used to identify career paths and areas where each child will be able to perform better.
How are 88tuition & 88Guru leading the change?
We at 88tuitions have made it our mission to be frontrunners in the field of educating children and are always on the lookout for how we can improve our teaching methods and efficiency. We have tried and successfully integrated these principles into different areas. One such area we have proven ourselves is the use of AI to assess our students. We use AI to mark individual tests to find patterns in the way children answer and analyse how much their understanding of different topics and where their strengths and weaknesses lie. This is then used by our expert panel of tutors to assign worksheets for each student that helps them work out where they are lacking and improve their performance, and thereby help them gain confidence.
Of course, we are also looking into bringing more aspects of AI and other technologies that can help us offer the best learning experience for your children. This vision and effort to constantly update ourselves is the reason why we can proudly say that we are the best choice you can offer your children to bring out their truest potential.
88Guru offers the same wide range of benefits that 88tuition offers, but to all Indian students. Having sessions handled by the best teachers in India, and backed with an engaging online learning experience, 88Guru looks to transform the way children in India learn.
You can check out our website to check out details on our courses, expert panel, and also the experiences of our students.
Happy learning!
