Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market | North America is likely to grow at a Rapid Speed in the Near Future

EVA Resins Market

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development of the packaging industry, economic growth, increased income level, rising investment in solar energy generation set-ups, and surge in its demand from different sectors drive the growth of the global ethylene vinyl acetate resins market. Based on application, the foam segment contributed to the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2028.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global ethylene vinyl acetate resins market was pegged at $8.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $13.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market. The market across the region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5% by 2028. The other two provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The foam segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2028. The extrusion coating segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Companies Covered Market:- Al Habib Polymers FZE, Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A., Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holding B.V, Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sipchem, and Formosa Plastics Corporation Ltd and Other.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Ethylene vinyl acetate resins market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ethylene vinyl acetate resins market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

