Get certification in Management Accounting by giving Just 2 Exams
EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified management accountant [CMA] is an expert qualification granted by the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). With CMA, you get international credibility as it is a global finance qualification. To be one of those professionals, CMA competitors need to exhibit capability in financial preparation, monetary analysis, hierarchical decision support, and expert ethics.
88VGLD offers learning content from the Becker Professional Education, and helps you become a CMA in 6 months. Being a CMA, you get access to the following prestigious job roles:
- Chief Financial Controller
- Chief Financial Officer
- Risk Manager
- Finance Manager
- Financial Analyst
- Management Account
- Cost Accountant
Our intuitive learning platform offers 150+ hours of online sessions, Becker’s software access, a dedicated discussion forum along with placement assistance. You can ask your doubts related to exam preparation and get your doubts cleared with the help of the forum. You do get placement assistance as well as part of the learn program.
So, what are the exclusive features of our CMA course:
- A two-part course that comprises of digital textbooks and lecture videos
- 150-170 hours of learning per each part
- 3000+ MCQs and 70+ essay questions that support your exam preparation
- Regularly updated content
- Mock exams that help you evaluate your learning periodically
- One-on-one review sessions
- Unlimited practice exams
- Dedicated support
Steps included to become a certified management accountant:
To pursue a career in certified management accounting -
1. Firstly you need to be associated in the team of Institute of Management Accountants
2. Secondly, pass one or two of the general CMA exams.
What are the requirements of the CMA exam?
These are some of the basic CMA exam requirements you need to fulfil -
• Firstly you just need to be a member of the IMA as discussed above, then you need to pay the a certain entrance fees, and free to register for the CMA exam.
• In each of the exams you just need to score more than 360 marks in aggregate in each of the section to clear the exam.
Eligibility for CMA certification:
• Need to hold a bachelor’s degree or any of the professional certifications
• Essential to clear both the exams
• 2 years of experience in accounting and finance is essential
• Needs to be an active IMA member (which will help you in networking)
How does 88VGLD differ from other learning platforms?
With 88VGLD, each and every student gets a personalised learning experience. We do understand that no two students have the same learning style. So, we personalise our learning sessions in such a way that every student gets personalised attention and are able to learn effectively with greater understanding.
Becker uses Adapt2U technology to constantly assess your knowledge on the subject concepts, and provides additional support on those topics that you lag behind. Our AI-powered learning system supports adaptive review sessions where students are offered practice questions on topics that they need better understanding on, and help them master the topic at their own pace.
Guaranteeing a IMA certification and becoming one of the top certified management accountant are made easier with 88VGLD. Take up our online training sessions and become a CMA within 6 months. We also make sure that you land on your dream job once you successfully clear the exams. So, what are you waiting for? Visit 88vgld to know more. We are here to guide you through!
Vinod Gupta
88VGLD offers learning content from the Becker Professional Education, and helps you become a CMA in 6 months. Being a CMA, you get access to the following prestigious job roles:
- Chief Financial Controller
- Chief Financial Officer
- Risk Manager
- Finance Manager
- Financial Analyst
- Management Account
- Cost Accountant
Our intuitive learning platform offers 150+ hours of online sessions, Becker’s software access, a dedicated discussion forum along with placement assistance. You can ask your doubts related to exam preparation and get your doubts cleared with the help of the forum. You do get placement assistance as well as part of the learn program.
So, what are the exclusive features of our CMA course:
- A two-part course that comprises of digital textbooks and lecture videos
- 150-170 hours of learning per each part
- 3000+ MCQs and 70+ essay questions that support your exam preparation
- Regularly updated content
- Mock exams that help you evaluate your learning periodically
- One-on-one review sessions
- Unlimited practice exams
- Dedicated support
Steps included to become a certified management accountant:
To pursue a career in certified management accounting -
1. Firstly you need to be associated in the team of Institute of Management Accountants
2. Secondly, pass one or two of the general CMA exams.
What are the requirements of the CMA exam?
These are some of the basic CMA exam requirements you need to fulfil -
• Firstly you just need to be a member of the IMA as discussed above, then you need to pay the a certain entrance fees, and free to register for the CMA exam.
• In each of the exams you just need to score more than 360 marks in aggregate in each of the section to clear the exam.
Eligibility for CMA certification:
• Need to hold a bachelor’s degree or any of the professional certifications
• Essential to clear both the exams
• 2 years of experience in accounting and finance is essential
• Needs to be an active IMA member (which will help you in networking)
How does 88VGLD differ from other learning platforms?
With 88VGLD, each and every student gets a personalised learning experience. We do understand that no two students have the same learning style. So, we personalise our learning sessions in such a way that every student gets personalised attention and are able to learn effectively with greater understanding.
Becker uses Adapt2U technology to constantly assess your knowledge on the subject concepts, and provides additional support on those topics that you lag behind. Our AI-powered learning system supports adaptive review sessions where students are offered practice questions on topics that they need better understanding on, and help them master the topic at their own pace.
Guaranteeing a IMA certification and becoming one of the top certified management accountant are made easier with 88VGLD. Take up our online training sessions and become a CMA within 6 months. We also make sure that you land on your dream job once you successfully clear the exams. So, what are you waiting for? Visit 88vgld to know more. We are here to guide you through!
Vinod Gupta
88VGLD
+91 9700000038
contact@88vgld.com