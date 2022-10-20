Global Soy Protein Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022”, the soy protein market size is predicted to grow from $7.47 billion in 2021 to $8.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.30%. The growth in the soy protein market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The soy protein market is expected to reach $11.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.80%. The increasing vegan population is contributing to the growth of the soy protein market.

Key Trends In The Soy Protein Market

Technological advancement is shaping the soy protein market outlook. Companies in the soy protein industry are working on new technology to improve the oil, protein, and sustainability profiles of soybeans, and increase the nutritious content of soy protein products. Players in the market are trying to capture a more customer base by improving the quality of soy protein products.

Overview Of The Soy Protein Market

The soy protein market report consists of sales of soy protein by entities (organizations, sole traders, and entities) that are isolated from the soybean. Soy protein is a high-protein source that can help to lose weight, increase energy, and build muscle. Soy protein has been utilized as an ingredient in a range of cuisines, including vegetarian foods, salad dressings, soups, and meat substitutes, due to its functional characteristics. Emulsification and texturizing are two of its functional features.

Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Protein, Soy Flour, Grits, And Chunks

• By Nature: Organic Soy Protein, Conventional Soy Protein

• By Form: Powder, Ready to Drink, Bars, Capsules And Tablets, Others

• By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Meat Alternatives, Functional Foods, Dairy Replacers, Infant Foods, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Store, Convenience Store, E-Commerce Or Online Sale Channel, Supermarket Or Hypermarket

• By Geography: The global soy protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Wilmar International CHS Inc., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Crown Soya Protein Group, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co. Ltd., Cargill Corporation.

Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of soy protein global market. The market report analyzes soy protein global market size, soy protein global market forecast, soy protein global market growth drivers, soy protein global market segments, soy protein market major players, soy protein market growth across geographies, and soy protein market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

