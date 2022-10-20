Global Food Acidulants Market Growth Trajectory

Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2022”, the food acidulants market size is predicted to grow from $4.86 billion in 2021 to $5.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.80%. The growth in the food acidulants market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food acidulants market is expected to reach $7.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.60%. Increasing consumption of processed meat is expected to propel the food acidulants market growth going forward.

Key Trends In The Food Acidulants Market

The rising consumer inclination towards various juices and liquid food is projected to fuel the growth of the food acidulants market in the coming years. Food-grade acidulants are used in juices and beverages to give them a tasty twist. Acidulants used in juices and beverages include fumaric acid, malic acid, and sugar alternatives. For example, according to the Hindustan Times, in the year 2020, 100 billion liters of liquid foods were consumed in India, less than 50% of that is packaged. Hence, rising consumer inclination towards the various juices and liquid food is driving the growth of the food acidulants market.

Overview Of The Food Acidulants Market

The food acidulants market report consists of sales of food acidulant products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as additives that contribute to reducing air, bacteria, fungi, and yeast spoilage, thereby extending the shelf life of food products. These additives further help to stabilize, preserve, maintain pH, and improve food properties. In addition, these additives can preserve food while acting as a gelling agent.

Food Acidulants Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Food Acidulants Market Segmentation

• By Type: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Others

• By Form: Solid, Liquid

• By Application: Beverages, Dairy And Frozen products, Bakery, Meat Industry, Confectionery, Others

• By Geography: The global food acidulants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ADM, Bartek Ingredients, Caremoli, Cargill, Hawkins Watts, Corbion, FBC Industries, Dairy Chem, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Parry Enterprises India Limited.

