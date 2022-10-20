Insights Into The Global Hydrocolloids Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Hydrocolloids Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hydrocolloids Global Market Report 2022”, the hydrocolloids market size is predicted to grow from $9.10 billion in 2021 to $10.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.20%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hydrocolloid market is expected to reach $16.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.90%. The increase in nutritionally aware consumers is expected to propel the growth of the hydrocolloids market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Hydrocolloids Market

The gellan gum is gaining popularity among the hydrocolloids market trends. Gellan gum is a water-soluble polysaccharide and multifunctional hydrocolloid commonly used as a gelling agent. It has properties of gelation, stabilization, texturizing, film-forming, thickening, structuring, and suspending agent and can be widely used in food and beverages, home care, personal care, and other industrial applications. Gellan gum is the most expensive form of hydrocolloid and is extensively used to improve food texture

Overview Of The Hydrocolloids Market

The hydrocolloids market report consists of sales of hydrocolloids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a substance that forms a gel in the presence of water. Hydrocolloids market are high-molecular-weight polysaccharides derived from plants and algae or synthesized by bacteria. A hydrocolloid is a particle dispersion in water made up of molecules that bind to the water and one another.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Gelatin, Pectin, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Others

• By Function: Thickening, Gelling, Stabilizing, Others

• By Source: Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, Synthetic

• By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care Products, Others

• By Geography: The global hydrocolloids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global, Cargill Incorporated, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Hispanagar S A, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group

